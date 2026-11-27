The Chargers are back home for a second consecutive game in Week 12.
The Chargers and Patriots play Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. (PT).
The Chargers-Patriots betting line shows the Bolts are Week 12 underdogs.
Here are five final thoughts ahead of Week 12.
1. Closing out November
With the month winding down, the Chargers hope to close it out with another tally in the win column.
The mission has been just that since the week began, as they look for a rebound performance back at SoFi Stadium for a second consecutive game.
"Got to keep striving to do the things that helps us ultimately win games," Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said. "That's the bottom line, just win."
Khalil Mack added: "Ultimately it's about bouncing back this week and get ready for another challenge."
With a win or a loss, the one-game mindset continues to be echoed all throughout.
The group understands no matter what situation is, a new week spells a chance for a new opportunity to correct things.
"It's always that. Whether you're winning, losing or having the season you want to, it's always a week-by-week thing," Donte Jackson said. "You could feel terrible one week and feel great the next about your performance or the team.
"It's always a week in and week out thing. In the midst of what we're going through, I think that becomes more important," Jackson added. "But still, it's always that."
The Chargers also understand there's plenty of time left to stack up the positives heading into the new month.
"I would also say building momentum," Kimani Vidal said. "You never want to put bad ball out, especially in the NFL.
"The beginning hasn't gone the way we would have wanted it, but we could still finish it on a streak," Vidal added.
Coming into SoFi Stadium are the 5-5 Patriots, who also face a starting quarterback absence heading into Sunday.
Still, the Bolts understand the challenge New England, fresh off their bye week, present in their first meeting since last year's Wild Card matchup.
"I think the film shows that [they're better than their record], I would agree with that," Harbaugh said. "They're a darn good football team, really good football team. They've played a lot of good teams and played a lot of really good games.
"It's a good team offensively, defensively, special teams," Harbaugh added. "Across the board, Super Bowl team, they look like that on tape."
All focus is keyed in on this Sunday in Week 12.
"I approach it in a very narrow lane. Win the next game," Harbaugh said.
Mack added: "It makes life easier when you are where your feet at."
2. Confidence in Uiagalelei
The two teams head into Sunday with a backup quarterback under center.
DJ Uiagalelei is set to get the start this week after quarterback Justin Herbert (concussion) was ruled out on Friday.
The second-year quarterback, an undrafted free agent in 2025, is now slated to make his first career start against the Patriots.
And as they headed into the week with a lot left in the air, his teammates made sure to let him know from the jump they were there to support him in whatever way he needed.
"I was very quick to tell him, 'We got your back in everything, whatever you say, goes,'" Jake Slaughter said. "Just let him know we always got him."
Uiagalelei made his debut earlier this season in Week 9 against Houston, throwing his first career touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
The reps in practice this week have been key, getting a chance to work with the first team.
"It's very valuable," Harbaugh said. "Those practice reps are very valuable, and he's already shown he can acquit himself well in a game situation. To have those reps, time on task, it's experience in every way and he'll take full advantage of it."
Slaughter added: "They're priceless. It's important we take advantage of every opportunity with him."
Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel detailed heading into the week, the plan was finding something that fits both skillsets of Herbert and Uiagalelei, preparing for either quarterback.
The backup quarterback was able to assert himself during the week as they have the confidence in how he handled the situation.
"In situations like this, you want to see the backup quarterback have complete command and ownership of the plan and win the confidence of their teammates," McDaniel said on Thursday.
"That's an incredibly valuable rep for DJ," McDaniel later added. "Thus far… he's done a phenomenal job. I haven't been left hoping for more. He's done a great job in the day and a half of work that we've had."
Preparing for his start, he's got everyone's full confidence for how he's prepared all year and his constant growth since joining the team.
"He's a gunslinger. He can make any and every throw," Ladd McConkey said. "You see him during every practice, not just this week, the whole season taking extra reps, preparing for his moment. If it is his time this week, I know he'll be ready to take advantage of it."
McConkey later added: "The way he prepares, he's a pro. He goes about his business, that quarterback room has a bunch of good guys in there that can lean on each other and feed off each other."
The 25-year-old heads into his first career start knowing everyone has his back, an added boost for the quarterback.
"There's been a good amount of guys," Uiagalelei said. "I appreciate that, obviously that gives me even more confidence than I have in myself that guys are happy for me, trust me with the offense. I appreciate them for that."
Harbaugh added: "It's been not a big deal made. I think the guys have genuine confidence in DJ."
3. Bounce back opportunity
The focus on the defensive side of the ball has been a straightforward one.
"It's a lot of things we didn't do to the best of our ability," Mack said. "It's a lot of things we didn't do well."
Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary added: "It's an opportunity to bounce back, get back on schedule."
Coming off a week where the unit did not force a punt against New York, one of the emphases has been in what allowed the opposing unit to extend drives.
The defense allowed 37 carries for 165 rushing yards on the ground, good for 4.5 yards a carry, but O'Leary pointed to yards after contact as the difference maker in the performance.
"I think as a group and what we challenge our guys on, there were a lot of yards after contact," O'Leary said. "When we hit them at the line of scrimmage, they have big backs, but we take pride in knockback tackling.
"When we get bodies on them, we have to drive the piles back," O'Leary added. "There was some crazy number of yards after contact, so we have to do a better job of that this week."
The Jets finished the afternoon with 115 of their 165 yards coming after contact.
It's been one of the areas the group have attacked this week, as they are confident in correcting things ahead of Sunday after getting a chance to watch the tape back.
"When you look back at it, there's some optimism because you know it's fixable," Jackson said. "It wasn't just them beating us or playing harder.
"Guys played hard, it just came down to the few times we didn't execute, they were making plays on that," Jackson added. "It comes down to detailing, executing and honing in on what the coaches are asking of you."
The chance for a turnaround on Sunday comes against a Patriots offense that will look different than they have so far this year.
New England is slated to start backup Tommy DeVito with starting quarterback Drake Maye ruled out.
DeVito has played in 15 games so far in his NFL career, starting eight, with nine touchdowns to four interceptions.
"They establish the run. They get in bigger personnels and establish the ground game so we have to be ready for that," O'Leary said about the Patriots offense. "I think they do a nice job of getting the ball out in space… They like to get it in space so stopping the run and limiting those things from being either run after catch or shots down the field. It's going to be a great challenge."
Harbaugh added: "They get the ball downfield real well, quarterback is real mobile. They get a lot of scrambling opportunities, [DeVito] really good at that. Very good run game, very good playmakers, but they do a good job offensively."
The unit is well aware of what DeVito has provided in his NFL career thus far, as well as the number of weapons on the Patriots offense.
"I feel like the Patriots do a great job with their system and what they do," O'Leary said. "Kind of approaching it in that regard of this is their offense, we're going to prepare for their offense. Then there's nuances for maybe what DeVito does different than Maye that we keep in the back of our minds.
"Some little tweaks and adjustments and things we need to have ready to defend him versus Maye… Attack it in a very similar way but be flexible and make sure we have the right plan," O'Leary added.
In another bounce back situation, the Bolts defense is looking to respond once again.
"We're playing a good offense this week, it will be a great challenge," O'Leary said. "We view it as a great opportunity to get back on the field and make a statement."
Jackson added: "When you focus on that, cleaning up stuff that hurts you, that is getting ready for this week because that's what it will come down to."
4. Ascending ground game
The Chargers offense heads into Sunday's game with positive momentum after a pair of weeks with an efficient unit.
The Bolts rank eighth in the NFL with a 0.106 EPA per play over the last two weeks as well as averaging 6.9 plays per drive, fifth-most in the NFL.
"Guys are doing a good job of getting better at the offense," McDaniel said. "I think collectively we've had more ownership of not just assignments, but the appropriate technique to each assignment.
"I think we've played better on schedule ball for the most part," McDaniel added.
It's been boosted in large part by a ground game that has been on an upward trajectory in that same timeframe.
The Chargers tallied a total of 318 rushing yards over the last two games, the most in the NFL between Weeks 10 and 11.
The unit's 5.0 yards per rushing attempt ranks sixth in addition to having the most explosive rushing plays (10-plus yards) in the league with 10.
McDaniel said it's a combination of the offensive line settling in, as well as overall progression by everyone on the unit, a sentiment that was shared by the players.
"I think everybody is feeling it a lot better, feeling the blocking, the blocks in space, at the line of scrimmage, the way we attack the line of scrimmage," Jake Slaughter said. "I also can't give enough credit to our backs too, they really bought in to our style of running and run hard themselves."
Kimani Vidal added: "I would say through the reps during the season, just figuring out the run game through what's worked. We had a great gameplan the last two games in the run game and it's worked."
Of course, it's coincided with some big performances from Omarion Hampton, too.
The second year running back added another 89 yards on 14 attempts (6.4 yards a rush), including his longest rush of the year coming in the fourth quarter (36 yards).
Hampton now has 194 rushing yards and a touchdown over the last pair of games, the fifth-most in the NFL.
But McDaniel said it's been his yards after contact that have proven to be a massive difference, as 151 of his rushing yards have come after contact, good for fourth-most in the NFL.
"I think a huge impact in the run game the last two weeks has been [Hampton]," McDaniel said. "Simply by, I play him about 30 snaps a game, but when he goes in the first quarter and gets two, three, four yards after contact where other backs wouldn't, it gets very easy to keep feeding him the ball.
"It becomes one of my main focuses in the game because those types of yards, the way it impacts an offense by the way it impacts a defense," McDaniel added. "They're not a computer game character, they're people and guys have pride and want to stop the ball. When they're unable to, it gets them frustrated and gets us momentum that all the blockers can feel too."
With back-to-back strong performances, the unit hopes to carry that and take it another level this week.
"I would say not shooting ourselves in the foot as much," Vidal said. "There's still things we can clean up on, but not as many procedural penalties, not as many third and extremely longs. Staying out those situations helped, but there's still things we can clean up on."
Slaughter added: "I think it's our challenge every week to start out as hot as we can and there's no adjustment period. We have to pick it up and start hot each week."
Sunday will be a good test against a Patriots defense that is set on stopping the run.
In each of New England's five wins, they have been able to hold their opponent to under 100 yards rushing. However, they've allowed over that mark in four of their five losses.
"Extremely good and dedicated to stopping the run," Harbaugh said. "Excellent at the edge and interior defensive line and the inside backers, especially [Robert] Spillane, but they're both really good. Very good coverage players, safety, corners and nickel."
McDaniel added: "We have the appropriate disposition and focus for guys to continue to put better tape out there and have a higher producing, more productive offense."
5. Staying ready
The potential status of some players on the Chargers defense come into focus in Week 12.
The Bolts could be without a number of contributors against New England, including Daiyan Henley, who is set to miss his second-straight game after being ruled out for the game on Friday with a knee injury.
On the edges, Tuli Tuipulotu was listed as questionable with an ankle injury and did not practice this week, while rookie Akheem Mesidor was listed as doubtful.
Tarheeb Still, meanwhile, is also questionable with an ankle injury after not participating in practice this week, as is defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson.
Injuries have struck the unit, but the Chargers Defensive Coordinator knows the group remains ready for whenever their names are called.
"It's a great opportunity," O'Leary said on Thursday. "Whoever is called to step into that role, it's the opportunity of a lifetime. You can take it and run with it, especially in this league everybody is watching every game and every player.
"You're able to put yourself on display and your film is your resume," O'Leary added.
Henley's absence means the rest of the Bolts linebackers will now step in once again in all areas, including more reps with the green dot as the communication hub of the defense.
This past week featured a rotating group of players with the green dot, including Marlowe Wax, Del'Shawn Phillips and Troy Dye.
Wax led the unit with 37 snaps with Phillips right behind with 35 defensive snaps.
O'Leary had praise for the unit for how they handled the responsibility this past week, and was confident in continued growth going forward.
"We trust whoever has the green dot to communicate what needs to be communicated," O'Leary said. "Obviously, Daiyan has a pulse, heartbeat of the team. He's got energy, he provides energy. Those things you miss, that's why you love Daiyan.
"The guys that stepped in that role did a great job," O'Leary added. "They communicated, we didn't have communication breakdowns. They handled some warped tempo stuff really well. It worked out well, but we view it by committee based on our personnels that we're in, that's who's going to have the green dot… I thought we handled it well and keep getting better as we go," O'Leary said.
Whether it's the linebackers, edge rushers or cornerbacks, they remain confident in any player who steps up when their name is called.
"It's always next man up. We have a team where everybody trusts everybody," Jackson said. "Whether you play a lot, don't play a lot, the man on the side of you trusts you, is confident in you taking the field.
"That's really what it comes down to, next man up and guys being ready when their names are called," Jackson added. "We do a great job at that because a lot of guys come in and play well, make differences for us that probably didn't have the biggest role coming into this year."
It remains to be seen how things shake out once the game kicks off on Sunday, but everyone continues to carry the 'next man up' mentality.
"All of those guys that have stepped in have done a great job and the guys that are stepping up this week have a great opportunity to go make plays," O'Leary said. "It's always next man up, so we're trying to make sure we have the right culture, competition and competitiveness in the room that whoever steps in, can play at a certain standard.
"We're pushing in that direction," O'Leary added.