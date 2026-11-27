4. Ascending ground game

The Chargers offense heads into Sunday's game with positive momentum after a pair of weeks with an efficient unit.

The Bolts rank eighth in the NFL with a 0.106 EPA per play over the last two weeks as well as averaging 6.9 plays per drive, fifth-most in the NFL.

"Guys are doing a good job of getting better at the offense," McDaniel said. "I think collectively we've had more ownership of not just assignments, but the appropriate technique to each assignment.

"I think we've played better on schedule ball for the most part," McDaniel added.

It's been boosted in large part by a ground game that has been on an upward trajectory in that same timeframe.

The Chargers tallied a total of 318 rushing yards over the last two games, the most in the NFL between Weeks 10 and 11.

The unit's 5.0 yards per rushing attempt ranks sixth in addition to having the most explosive rushing plays (10-plus yards) in the league with 10.

McDaniel said it's a combination of the offensive line settling in, as well as overall progression by everyone on the unit, a sentiment that was shared by the players.

"I think everybody is feeling it a lot better, feeling the blocking, the blocks in space, at the line of scrimmage, the way we attack the line of scrimmage," Jake Slaughter said. "I also can't give enough credit to our backs too, they really bought in to our style of running and run hard themselves."

Kimani Vidal added: "I would say through the reps during the season, just figuring out the run game through what's worked. We had a great gameplan the last two games in the run game and it's worked."

Of course, it's coincided with some big performances from Omarion Hampton, too.

The second year running back added another 89 yards on 14 attempts (6.4 yards a rush), including his longest rush of the year coming in the fourth quarter (36 yards).

Hampton now has 194 rushing yards and a touchdown over the last pair of games, the fifth-most in the NFL.

But McDaniel said it's been his yards after contact that have proven to be a massive difference, as 151 of his rushing yards have come after contact, good for fourth-most in the NFL.

"I think a huge impact in the run game the last two weeks has been [Hampton]," McDaniel said. "Simply by, I play him about 30 snaps a game, but when he goes in the first quarter and gets two, three, four yards after contact where other backs wouldn't, it gets very easy to keep feeding him the ball.

"It becomes one of my main focuses in the game because those types of yards, the way it impacts an offense by the way it impacts a defense," McDaniel added. "They're not a computer game character, they're people and guys have pride and want to stop the ball. When they're unable to, it gets them frustrated and gets us momentum that all the blockers can feel too."

With back-to-back strong performances, the unit hopes to carry that and take it another level this week.

"I would say not shooting ourselves in the foot as much," Vidal said. "There's still things we can clean up on, but not as many procedural penalties, not as many third and extremely longs. Staying out those situations helped, but there's still things we can clean up on."

Slaughter added: "I think it's our challenge every week to start out as hot as we can and there's no adjustment period. We have to pick it up and start hot each week."

Sunday will be a good test against a Patriots defense that is set on stopping the run.

In each of New England's five wins, they have been able to hold their opponent to under 100 yards rushing. However, they've allowed over that mark in four of their five losses.

"Extremely good and dedicated to stopping the run," Harbaugh said. "Excellent at the edge and interior defensive line and the inside backers, especially [Robert] Spillane, but they're both really good. Very good coverage players, safety, corners and nickel."