The Chargers are now 1-9 after a 27-24 home loss to the Jets on Sunday.
Here are five takeaways from the Bolts in Week 11:
1. Chargers fall to 1-9
Coming off a short week and their first win of the season, the Chargers' late surge just wasn't enough Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
As a result, the team now sits at nine losses with seven games to go.
"Disappointed we didn't get the win," Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said.
Ladd McConkey added: "It's tough. No one wanted to be in this position."
In what was a game that saw a total of just 12 possessions and two punts combined, the loss reflected a different variation of an outcome they've seen so far.
The Chargers got off to a slow start on both sides of the ball, being unable to get stops on the defensive side, all while scarcely seeing the ball on offense and falling behind by 14.
They picked it up with a surge in the second half, however, scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make it a game and put themselves in position for the comeback.
But it was too little too late, as they fell a field goal short without getting a chance to tie or take the lead.
"It's difficult because everyone wants to win," Donte Jackson said. "We're all pros, we show up every week and put out body on the line. We care about the fans, we care about the people who take their time to watch us play, spend their money to watch us in the games, buy merch, we care about them.
"When a game goes like this or the season has gone like this, these are the people we feel for the most," Jackson added. "We just got to be better. Nobody likes this feeling."
The message in the locker room has stayed the same as they will continue to stick together — while also focusing on the present, not the future.
"We got to stay together," Justin Eboigbe said. "Find consistency in practice, consistency in play and take it one day at a time, one drive at a time, not look too far ahead.
"Be on our P's and Q's, focus on doing our one-eleventh," Eboigbe added. "That's what we have to do."
With seven games to go in the season, the Chargers will now officially finish the season with a record under .500.
But the focus of the team is one that remains strictly on the next game, as finishing out the season strong is what they're making it their mission to do.
"Take it one game at a time," McConkey said. "It's easy to sit here and say, 'Let's go rattle off seven in a row.' One game at a time, one day at a time, one play at a time. Just put good things on tape, I just want to see guys playing hard, finishing, giving it their all.
"I've seen that, obviously you want to execute, want to clean up the little things, score points and win games," McConkey added. "Just go out there and battle."
Jackson added: "Get back to it, nobody is going to lay down, everybody is going to show up next week like we're undefeated, and that's just what it takes. Nobody wanted this season to go the way it's going, nobody wanted this game to go the way it went. Nobody is going to be down on each other, we're going to just get back in it and get back to work this week."
The Chargers are back at home next week as they host the Patriots in Week 12, with kickoff scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (PT).
"I hate losing, so it sucks," McConkey said. "But like I said the whole season, got a bunch of guys that are working hard, want to get this thing on track. We'll go back to work and give it another shot next week."
Harbaugh added: "There's more work to be done, and we're going to work at it."
2. Defense unable to get off the field
Overall on the day, the Chargers defense allowed 341 total yards, a number that is only the sixth-most this season.
But it was the timeliness and inability to get off the field that hampered the unit and proved to be a difference on Sunday.
The Chargers defense allowed the Jets offense to be efficient throughout the afternoon, averaging 5.8 yards per play and not forcing a turnover.
They ended the game not punting once, as well as putting together three scoring drives of double-digit plays.
"[We] weren't able to turn them over, weren't able to get enough stops," Harbaugh said. "Ultimately, didn't get that last possession, came up one field goal short."
Another factor in the result came in the inability to get off the field on third downs.
The Bolts unit allowed nine of 11 third down conversions in Week 11, including the final game-ending play on third-and 7.
They finished the game gaining 24 first downs.
"They played a really balanced game on offense," Jackson said. "They didn't put the ball in harm's way, kept Geno [Smith] in flow.
"We just have to execute," Jackson added. "A lot of times, we had them, just probably didn't execute and kept them on rhythm."
The struggles to get off the field coincided with the amount of short yardage third downs that were faced.
Out of the 11 third down attempts the Chargers forced, six of them were third-and 3 or closer.
"The amount of first downs, they didn't punt," Harbaugh said. "They were really good on first down and third downs, converted a lot. They were mostly short, third-and 1 or third-and 2… They were really good."
Eboigbe added: "You always want to get a team in second and long, third and longs. When you have a situation like third-and short, they can do anything they want to do, pass or run."
Not getting the offense behind the sticks on a consistent basis proved to be costly.
"Got to go back to the drawing board," Tuipulotu said. "It's tough going out there, not getting a stop. As a defense, you carry that with pride. Just got to be better."
Jackson added: "We work hard all week to come out and figure out ways to win on Sunday. We didn't do that, we didn't execute. We didn't get off the field enough."
See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 11 matchup against the New York Jets.
3. Second half offense gets going
The Bolts offense hit their stride as they mounted a comeback attempt late.
The unit finished the game with a season-high 24 points, thanks in large part to three touchdown drives in their final four possessions.
Overall, the unit was efficient once again as Herbert completed 71 percent of his passes for 131 yards and a trio of touchdowns, while the run game fared well with 158 yards on 5.3 an attempt.
However, in a game where the possessions were limited, it fell just short.
"Offensively, ran the ball pretty well," Harbaugh said. "Third down was pretty efficient. Didn't turn the ball over, Justin did a better job of playing the same game."
McConkey added: "I thought we executed well, it was just a weird game. Probably the fastest game I've been a part of, so we didn't have many possessions. But I thought when we got the ball we executed well."
Running back Omarion Hampton was a big piece of that as well, putting together his second-straight strong performance with 14 carries for 89 yards.
He also had a 36-yard burst to start the fourth quarter that was his longest run of 2026.
"O-Line has done an amazing job the past few weeks," Hampton said. "I'm grateful they're opening up those holes for me."
It took some time for the offense to get rolling, partly due to the limited number of times they got the ball.
The Chargers offense had possession just twice up until there were three minutes remaining in the first half, when Herbert led the offense down the field and punched in a 10-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to seven points.
But after going three-and-out to start the second half, they wouldn't see the ball back until there were three minutes left in the third quarter.
Still, they feel like there are things to takeaway from the final surge and touchdown drives as they hope to get off to quicker starts.
"You want to win the middle eight, last four of the first [half], first four of the second half," McConkey said. "Then we came out and went three-and-out.
"We had an opportunity. I thought on offense we moved the ball well, I thought there's a lot of positives we could take from it," McConkey added, "Go back, watch the film and get better."
Hampton added: "It's super important just trying to get off on a good start. Just have to come in and start clicking more."
The unit comes away knowing there were positives to build on, but plenty more to do as well as the final result was not what they wanted.
"We'll really look at the tape as it pertains offensively and see how we acquitted ourselves," Harbaugh said. "Some points of emphasis that got done, but if you don't win, everyone feels like there's more work to be done. Keep working at it."
In news after the game, Herbert is now in the NFL's concussion protocol.
4. Run defense struggles
The script flipped on the ground for the Chargers defense on Sunday against the Jets.
Coming off a game where they held the Ravens to 16 rushing yards, the Bolts were unable to bottle up New York's run game in Week 11.
The Chargers allowed 37 carries for 165 rushing yards to the Jets, good for 4.5 yards a carry.
The runs not only moved New York down the field but also took time off the clock and allowed them to extend long drives.
Eboigbe said the goal of limiting the ground game remained similar heading into this week, but the results ultimately differed this time around.
"Just being able to stop the run, and we didn't succeed with the gameplan today," Eboigbe said about the gameplan. "We'll look at our own self, self-reflection."
Breece Hall carried the ball 20 times for 86 yards, while Braelon Allen finished with 16 carries for 75 yards.
The rushing total given up in Week 11 were the second-most the Chargers defense has given up in a game this season.
"I felt like we had a great week of practice," Tuipulotu said. "We just couldn't stop the run."
Tuipulotu added: "They had a good gameplan and executed it. We couldn't stop [the run]. It's just the truth."
Jackson said the improvement must come from all levels of the defense as they look to correct the issue.
"Those guys fought their tail off up front, we just have to do better as a unit," Jackson said. "It's not just on the front to stop the run, it's us on the backend too.
"It comes down to executing, getting the [ballcarrier] down," Jackson added.
5. McConkey returns with two scores
A big part of the Bolts offense's late surge came courtesy of the third-year receiver.
McConkey was able to find a rhythm late in the game, finishing the afternoon leading the team with five receptions for 37 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
It was McConkey's first game action since Week 8 after missing the last two weeks with a back issue.
"Started feeling good once I got out there, started trusting my body, trusting the preparation and letting loose," McConkey said. "Like whatever happens, happens, I'm going to go play my game.
"I feel like I did that and it was good to get back out there," McConkey added.
Sunday marked McConkey's first multi-touchdown since late December of his rookie season as he hauled in two scores with the Chargers in goal-to-go situations.
"I wish I could say I felt better about that," McConkey said about his two-touchdown game. "It's always good to get back on the field feeling healthy, feeling good."
All five of McConkey's receptions were on third downs, as he picked up where he left off on his connection with Herbert and hopes to build on it moving forward.
"Me and Justin have built a great connection over these past few years," McConkey said. "Sadly, I just haven't been out there as much as I wanted to this year. It's hard to get connected.
"I feel like I haven't caught a break, but it feels good to be out there," he added.