1. Chargers fall to 1-9

Coming off a short week and their first win of the season, the Chargers' late surge just wasn't enough Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

As a result, the team now sits at nine losses with seven games to go.

"Disappointed we didn't get the win," Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said.

Ladd McConkey added: "It's tough. No one wanted to be in this position."

In what was a game that saw a total of just 12 possessions and two punts combined, the loss reflected a different variation of an outcome they've seen so far.

The Chargers got off to a slow start on both sides of the ball, being unable to get stops on the defensive side, all while scarcely seeing the ball on offense and falling behind by 14.

They picked it up with a surge in the second half, however, scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make it a game and put themselves in position for the comeback.

But it was too little too late, as they fell a field goal short without getting a chance to tie or take the lead.

"It's difficult because everyone wants to win," Donte Jackson said. "We're all pros, we show up every week and put out body on the line. We care about the fans, we care about the people who take their time to watch us play, spend their money to watch us in the games, buy merch, we care about them.

"When a game goes like this or the season has gone like this, these are the people we feel for the most," Jackson added. "We just got to be better. Nobody likes this feeling."

The message in the locker room has stayed the same as they will continue to stick together — while also focusing on the present, not the future.

"We got to stay together," Justin Eboigbe said. "Find consistency in practice, consistency in play and take it one day at a time, one drive at a time, not look too far ahead.

"Be on our P's and Q's, focus on doing our one-eleventh," Eboigbe added. "That's what we have to do."

With seven games to go in the season, the Chargers will now officially finish the season with a record under .500.

But the focus of the team is one that remains strictly on the next game, as finishing out the season strong is what they're making it their mission to do.

"Take it one game at a time," McConkey said. "It's easy to sit here and say, 'Let's go rattle off seven in a row.' One game at a time, one day at a time, one play at a time. Just put good things on tape, I just want to see guys playing hard, finishing, giving it their all.

"I've seen that, obviously you want to execute, want to clean up the little things, score points and win games," McConkey added. "Just go out there and battle."

Jackson added: "Get back to it, nobody is going to lay down, everybody is going to show up next week like we're undefeated, and that's just what it takes. Nobody wanted this season to go the way it's going, nobody wanted this game to go the way it went. Nobody is going to be down on each other, we're going to just get back in it and get back to work this week."

The Chargers are back at home next week as they host the Patriots in Week 12, with kickoff scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (PT).

"I hate losing, so it sucks," McConkey said. "But like I said the whole season, got a bunch of guys that are working hard, want to get this thing on track. We'll go back to work and give it another shot next week."