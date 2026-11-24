The Chargers are 1-9 ahead of a Week 12 home game with the New England Patriots.
Here are five takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh's Monday press conference:
1. Herbert 'in concussion protocol'
Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on quarterback Justin Herbert on Monday.
Harbaugh said the Chargers quarterback entered the league's concussion protocol following Sunday’s game against the Jets.
"After the game, reported symptoms to the trainers and the doctors," Harbaugh said.
He later added: "Justin will be in the concussion protocol."
Per the league's concussion protocol, he will need to progress through all the steps of the protocol before being cleared to play.
With a lot left to be determined as the week goes on, the Chargers currently have one other quarterback on the active roster in DJ Uiagalelei, with veteran Jake Browning on the practice squad.
Uiagalelei recently made his NFL debut in the fourth quarter of Week 9, throwing for 24 yards and a touchdown pass.
"[Uiagalelei] would be the next man up, and then we would bring Jake Browning up as well," Harbaugh said.
The Chargers next game is at home once again in a Week 12 matchup against the Patriots at SoFi Stadium.
2. Other injury updates
Harbaugh also provided updates on other injuries around the roster.
Running back Keaton Mitchell left the game in the first quarter and was labeled as questionable to return with a knee injury during Sunday's game against the Jets.
He would later return to the game in the middle of the second quarter and returned a kickoff as he finished the afternoon playing four total snaps on both offense and special teams.
"We'll see how he responds to treatment this week," Harbaugh said of Mitchell.
Chargers first-round Akheem Mesidor also left the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury and played 12 defensive snaps.
"Akheem, ankle, [we'll] see how he responds this week to treatment," Harbaugh said.
Similar could be said about a pair of Chargers who were inactive in Week 11.
Daiyan Henley did not practice during the week with a knee injury and was ruled out, while Tarheeb Still was added to the injury report on Friday and missed Sunday's game.
"They'll keep attacking the rehab and we'll see where the week takes us with Daiyan and Tarheeb Still," Harbaugh said.
He later added: "I think with both, treatment and see how the week goes."
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 11 matchup against the New York Jets.
3. Run game continues to build
Sunday marked back-to-back weeks with a good Chargers performance on the ground.
The Bolts ran the ball a total of 30 times for 158 yards against New York, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.
They almost equaled their season-high mark from last week and have now tallied a total of 318 rushing yards over the last two weeks, the most in the NFL.
It has coincided with an improvement Harbaugh has seen from the unit overall, as they're also eighth in the NFL in EPA per play (0.106) in that timeframe.
"I think it was, by my judgement, some real improvements on the offensive side of the ball," Harbaugh said. "Efficiency was big when it came to the ground game… it was an efficient offense."
A big part of it has been the play of Omarion Hampton, who continues ascending as the team's leader on the ground.
The second year running back added another 89 yards on 14 attempts (6.4 yards a rush), including an explosive 36-yard run to open the fourth quarter, his longest of the year.
Hampton now has 194 rushing yards and a touchdown over the last pair of games, the fifth-most in the NFL.
"I think with the touches, rhythm, the confidence," Harbaugh said about Hampton. "He's seeing things really well. He's an ascending player all the way.
"Good yards after contact, he's really seeing things well, good shoulder lean," he added. "Running very well."
Hampton's ability to break tackles has been a key, with 151 of his rushing yards coming after contact, good for fourth-most in the NFL.
He's now up to 138 carries for 563 yards and four rushing scores, and has been on an upward trajectory with his workload increasing over the past couple of weeks.
"I think it's worked well and been a positive," Harbaugh said.
He later added: "He's certainly responded like the really good player that he is."
4. A look at the defense
After getting a chance to watch the tape back from Sunday, Harbaugh recapped the defensive performance.
The Chargers defense allowed the Jets offense to be efficient throughout the afternoon, averaging 5.8 yards per play, not forcing a turnover and not forcing a punt.
The main factor to Harbaugh came in bringing down the Jets offensive players — something that allowed them to extend drives and hold onto the ball.
"A lot of yards after contact, things we're addressing," Harbaugh said. "Tackling, angles, some technique things. Things we were really great at the week before."
The group allowed 37 carries for 165 rushing yards on the ground, good for 4.5 yards a carry.
And according to PFF, they allowed 115 of those yards after contact to go along with 93 yards after the catch.
"We were giving up a lot of yardage on first down, second-and 10 and the Jets were converting on third down," Harbaugh said. "You tip your hat off to them, they did it at a high level, turnover free.
"Five possessions in a row scoring, they didn't turn the ball over," Harbaugh added. "It was a well-played game."
These extra yards ended up getting the Jets in more favorable positions, finishing the day allowing nine of 11 third down conversions, with six of the attempts coming on third-and 3 or closer.
"The yards after contact, the runs that bled yardage," Harbaugh said. "It wasn't the stop them, knockback type of tackle. Some of it had to do with the angle, some of it had to do with the technique.
"I think that was the biggest difference," he added.
5. Awosika gets start at RG
The Chargers starting offensive line went through a change in Week 11.
Veteran Kayode Awosika got the nod at right guard against the Jets, playing all 60 snaps in the afternoon.
It was his second game being active since returning from a fibula injury he suffered in Week 2, as he played only on special teams against Baltimore.
Cole Strange had started every game at right guard before this past week.
"Really based on the practices 'Yode has had the last couple of weeks," Harbaugh said. "He was a starter when he got hurt, worked his way back.
"I thought he acquitted himself well in the game," Harbaugh added.
According to PFF, Awosika allowed just one pressure against New York and finished with the team's second-highest pass blocking grade (82.0) behind Joe Alt.
When asked if starting Awosika was a move just for the week, or moving forward, Harbaugh said it will come down to how things shake out in practice.
"We'll base it on practice, but I think he played well enough to start again," Harbaugh said.