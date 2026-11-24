3. Run game continues to build

Sunday marked back-to-back weeks with a good Chargers performance on the ground.

The Bolts ran the ball a total of 30 times for 158 yards against New York, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

They almost equaled their season-high mark from last week and have now tallied a total of 318 rushing yards over the last two weeks, the most in the NFL.

It has coincided with an improvement Harbaugh has seen from the unit overall, as they're also eighth in the NFL in EPA per play (0.106) in that timeframe.

"I think it was, by my judgement, some real improvements on the offensive side of the ball," Harbaugh said. "Efficiency was big when it came to the ground game… it was an efficient offense."

A big part of it has been the play of Omarion Hampton, who continues ascending as the team's leader on the ground.

The second year running back added another 89 yards on 14 attempts (6.4 yards a rush), including an explosive 36-yard run to open the fourth quarter, his longest of the year.

Hampton now has 194 rushing yards and a touchdown over the last pair of games, the fifth-most in the NFL.

"I think with the touches, rhythm, the confidence," Harbaugh said about Hampton. "He's seeing things really well. He's an ascending player all the way.

"Good yards after contact, he's really seeing things well, good shoulder lean," he added. "Running very well."

Hampton's ability to break tackles has been a key, with 151 of his rushing yards coming after contact, good for fourth-most in the NFL.

He's now up to 138 carries for 563 yards and four rushing scores, and has been on an upward trajectory with his workload increasing over the past couple of weeks.

"I think it's worked well and been a positive," Harbaugh said.

He later added: "He's certainly responded like the really good player that he is."

4. A look at the defense

After getting a chance to watch the tape back from Sunday, Harbaugh recapped the defensive performance.

The Chargers defense allowed the Jets offense to be efficient throughout the afternoon, averaging 5.8 yards per play, not forcing a turnover and not forcing a punt.

The main factor to Harbaugh came in bringing down the Jets offensive players — something that allowed them to extend drives and hold onto the ball.

"A lot of yards after contact, things we're addressing," Harbaugh said. "Tackling, angles, some technique things. Things we were really great at the week before."

The group allowed 37 carries for 165 rushing yards on the ground, good for 4.5 yards a carry.

And according to PFF, they allowed 115 of those yards after contact to go along with 93 yards after the catch.

"We were giving up a lot of yardage on first down, second-and 10 and the Jets were converting on third down," Harbaugh said. "You tip your hat off to them, they did it at a high level, turnover free.

"Five possessions in a row scoring, they didn't turn the ball over," Harbaugh added. "It was a well-played game."

These extra yards ended up getting the Jets in more favorable positions, finishing the day allowing nine of 11 third down conversions, with six of the attempts coming on third-and 3 or closer.

"The yards after contact, the runs that bled yardage," Harbaugh said. "It wasn't the stop them, knockback type of tackle. Some of it had to do with the angle, some of it had to do with the technique.