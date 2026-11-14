5 Final Thoughts Ahead of Chargers-Ravens in Week 10

2. First matchup against Minter

There will be a familiar face on the opposing sideline when the Bolts take the field on Monday night.

The Chargers take on a Jesse Minter-led team for the first time since he was hired as Ravens Head Coach this past offseason.

After a pair of seasons leading the defense in Southern California, those who were here are fired up to compete against someone they got to know very well.

"Brings a smile to my face," Harbaugh said. "So many good memories, football battles, the families. Just a great guy and a great coach, really good friend. Now we're competing Monday night."

Mack added with a smile: "Always wish him well. Except when he's on the other side of the field."

Chris O’Leary is among them as well, as the current Chargers Defensive Coordinator has a long history working with Minter and his family from Georgia State to the Bolts in 2024.

"Great leader, always composed, always has the answer," O'Leary said. "When you're working for somebody, you want to feel that way. I appreciated that always, he handled adversity, handled success, all kind of in a similar way and was consistent."

The Chargers defense saw success over his two seasons overseeing the unit, including the league's top scoring defense in 2024.

Mack and other players who played under Minter expressed their respect and can't wait for the challenge that awaits.

"All in all, a ton of respect," Mack said. "Admiration for him and his family, what they've done for my family and I and what they've done for this defense the past two years. More so off the field, speaking to the character and example he set."

Molden added: "I knew he'd be a head coach right away when I got here. Special person, special coach. We're all going to be locked in, it's not like it's a full-blown reunion. It's one of those things where when we're not playing, I wish him the best."

Even those on the offensive side of the ball like Herbert, who battled Minter's unit in practice countless times, knows the challenge ahead on Monday night.

"I've got so much respect for him," Herbert said. "Having played with him for two years and seeing how smart he is, how the guys respect him, respond to him and want to play for him, it's no surprise they have a very good defense.

"I've seen it for the past two years now and it's obviously an exciting challenge going against a great coach," Herbert added.

Overall on the season Minter's defense ranks 17th in the NFL in EPA per play (0.027) and middle of the pack in yards allowed per game.

However, they are giving up the seventh-most points per game this year at 26.2 entering Week 10.

Still, the Bolts offense has seen what they're capable of on tape and the level of talent they have on that side of the ball in Kyle Hamilton, Roquan Smith and more.

"It's the combination of incredible athletes and very good coaching," Herbert said. "When you have the combination of those two, you're going to have really sound, fundamental team that is able to fly around, cause turnovers and really get after the passer.

"They've done a really good job and they're a very tough defense to go against," Herbert added.

It's a matchup the Bolts are looking forward to, and one they know their former coach is as well.