5 Final Thoughts Ahead of Chargers-Ravens in Week 10

The Chargers are on Monday Night Football as they travel to Baltimore in Week 10.
The Chargers and Ravens play Monday at M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. (PT).
The Chargers-Ravens betting line shows the Bolts are Week 10 underdogs.
Here are five final thoughts ahead of Week 10.
1. Kicking off the second half
The second half of the season for the Chargers kicks off in primetime.
Now heading into this next stretch of the year, Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh’s message to the group was a straightforward one.
"Win the next game," Harbaugh said. "Win this game and get on a roll. That's our goal."
The work continues to be put in at a high level and with a one-game mindset, according to Justin Herbert, as they try to notch the first victory of the year.
"Got to take it one game at a time," Herbert said. "This is the most important game of the year for us because it's the next one. We're going up against a very good opponent.
"We have to be on our stuff and understand that the game is won throughout the week then on Sunday, Monday or whenever we're playing," Herbert continued. "Guys have continued to show up, give their best effort and not pointing fingers.
"We're committed to figuring this thing out," Herbert added.
The stage of Monday Night Football is always a big one, and a game that no one on the team is overlooking.
"It's huge, the opportunity we're blessed to have and the opportunity to play football and going out and attacking it one play at a time, one game at a time," Khalil Mack said. "Not taking it for granted and understanding what our dream was to get to this place.
"Going out on Monday night and playing some primetime football," Mack added. "Something I know everybody in this building is looking forward to."
Harbaugh added: "It's a staple of the NFL, Monday Night Football."
Week 10 marks the first Chargers standalone game of the year, a big opportunity to get something rolling.
They're determined to kick off the first of the next nine games doing just that.
"A lot of ball left to put good stuff on tape," Elijah Molden said. "Feel good about ourselves as a team, as a defense, as an individual. A lot of plays to be made.
"We're all professionals, but there's definitely still hope," he added. "We have nine games left, a lot to do with that."
Troy Dye added: "Not getting too caught up in the lulls of the year and continuing to fight. It's all you can do, whenever you go out there you're putting your brand of football on tape. So don't put out a bad performance on tape regardless of what your record is, whether you're 8-0 or 0-8."
Still searching for their first win of the season, the Bolts know they now have nine weeks left in the regular season.
But with the caliber of opponent awaiting them with the 4-5 Ravens, the focus is narrowed on them only under the lights of Monday Night Football.
"It's really one week at a time," Herbert said. "This next opponent, we're focused on putting all of our time and energy into how can we win, how can we do the things we need to win. That's where our focus is."
Herbert later added: "Every game is exciting. These are always the big opportunities in front of the big stage. It's always exciting to get out there."
2. First matchup against Minter
There will be a familiar face on the opposing sideline when the Bolts take the field on Monday night.
The Chargers take on a Jesse Minter-led team for the first time since he was hired as Ravens Head Coach this past offseason.
After a pair of seasons leading the defense in Southern California, those who were here are fired up to compete against someone they got to know very well.
"Brings a smile to my face," Harbaugh said. "So many good memories, football battles, the families. Just a great guy and a great coach, really good friend. Now we're competing Monday night."
Mack added with a smile: "Always wish him well. Except when he's on the other side of the field."
Chris O’Leary is among them as well, as the current Chargers Defensive Coordinator has a long history working with Minter and his family from Georgia State to the Bolts in 2024.
"Great leader, always composed, always has the answer," O'Leary said. "When you're working for somebody, you want to feel that way. I appreciated that always, he handled adversity, handled success, all kind of in a similar way and was consistent."
The Chargers defense saw success over his two seasons overseeing the unit, including the league's top scoring defense in 2024.
Mack and other players who played under Minter expressed their respect and can't wait for the challenge that awaits.
"All in all, a ton of respect," Mack said. "Admiration for him and his family, what they've done for my family and I and what they've done for this defense the past two years. More so off the field, speaking to the character and example he set."
Molden added: "I knew he'd be a head coach right away when I got here. Special person, special coach. We're all going to be locked in, it's not like it's a full-blown reunion. It's one of those things where when we're not playing, I wish him the best."
Even those on the offensive side of the ball like Herbert, who battled Minter's unit in practice countless times, knows the challenge ahead on Monday night.
"I've got so much respect for him," Herbert said. "Having played with him for two years and seeing how smart he is, how the guys respect him, respond to him and want to play for him, it's no surprise they have a very good defense.
"I've seen it for the past two years now and it's obviously an exciting challenge going against a great coach," Herbert added.
Overall on the season Minter's defense ranks 17th in the NFL in EPA per play (0.027) and middle of the pack in yards allowed per game.
However, they are giving up the seventh-most points per game this year at 26.2 entering Week 10.
Still, the Bolts offense has seen what they're capable of on tape and the level of talent they have on that side of the ball in Kyle Hamilton, Roquan Smith and more.
"It's the combination of incredible athletes and very good coaching," Herbert said. "When you have the combination of those two, you're going to have really sound, fundamental team that is able to fly around, cause turnovers and really get after the passer.
"They've done a really good job and they're a very tough defense to go against," Herbert added.
It's a matchup the Bolts are looking forward to, and one they know their former coach is as well.
"Learned a lot from him and ultimately can't wait to see the human, but the coach I know he's going to be fired up on that side," Mack said. "We can't wait."
3. Offense keys in on redzone
The Chargers offense is certainly hoping to jump start their unit against Minter's defense — and an emphasis on working near the redzone could be a factor in pushing the unit forward.
The Bolts have been able to move the ball down the field over the last number of games but failed to punch it into the endzone.
Instead of turning it into seven points, they have had to settle for three on a number of occasions.
"Certainly is an emphasis," Harbaugh said. "Making that third down that extends the drive, especially in the redzone is where some of those stops have come.
"Continuing to keep the drive going and get the ball in the paint," Harbaugh added.
Overall on the season the Bolts are 29th in the NFL in redzone offense at 47.37 percent.
But it's become more of a focus over the last couple of games with the offense putting together drives that haven't ended in a touchdown.
In the three games since Week 6, the Chargers offense has put together 11 drives that have gotten into the opposing team's 30-yard line and in.
Of those 11 drives, seven of them ended in settling for a field goal, two were turned over on downs and one of ended on a fumble.
The lone touchdown came late in Week 9 against the Texans, when DJ Uiagalelei found Derius Davis for a 15-yard score.
"We've got to make plays. We've got to execute on third down, stay on the field and not get the punt team out there," Herbert said. "Make sure we're moving the chains, especially when we get down there in the redzone.
"We have to be on our stuff, focused, dialed in, protections, routes, passes, everything," Herbert added.
The Ravens, meanwhile, rank 21st in the NFL (65.63 percent) in redzone defense.
Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel believes the team has done a good job staying ahead of the sticks and moving down the field, but they need to continue to find ways to convert on third downs once they get closer to the goal line.
"It's gigantic. Specifically when you're trying to win football games and trying to score more points," McDaniel said. "We find ways to get first downs, whether it's first or second downs and staying on schedule or converting on third.
"But it's the execution from the totality of the offense that leads to points," he added. "What ends up happening is you can have successful to move the ball, but you need to continue that success, those successful executions from an all-11 perspective."
Executing when the Chargers get the ball near the goal line could be the key to helping turn the tide on that side of the ball.
"It's absolutely paramount we get explosive plays and critical execution on high red plays," McDaniel said. "Both things will lead to touchdowns over field goals, which is what we need, absolutely in the worst way."
4. Defense looking for bounce back
Coming off a game where the unit allowed a season-high in yards and points, the Chargers defense heads into Week 10 looking for a bounce back performance.
"We can't let one game define us," Molden said. "We know what we're capable of."
Mack added: "It's an opportunity to go out and get that taste out of your mouth."
The Chargers defense now ranks 15th in the NFL with a 46.4 success rate allowed and 16th in EPA per play (0.019).
O'Leary said the group attacked the week understanding that it was not a performance up to their standards, but determined to move past it.
"I think it's unanimous from our perspective," O'Leary said. "That's not our brand of football, our style of football. I felt that way as a coach, I felt like I should have put them in better positions. We felt like we didn't put our separators on display like we normally do."
He later added: "All of those things are factored in. We need to make sure that doesn't define us."
And this week they're up against a unique scenario where they face a quarterback they already saw, but in a different system.
Veteran Jacoby Brissett is expected to get his first start for the Ravens in Week 10 since joining them via trade.
Brissett, previously on the Cardinals, saw the Bolts defense in the regular season opener.
It's a balance of knowing the quarterback they're facing, while also taking note of the offensive scheme he's joining in Baltimore and being ready for whatever is thrown their way.
"It's unique. You have to honor their system but also take into account the playstyle of the quarterback," Molden said. "We know Jacoby, savvy vet, likes getting the ball out quick."
O'Leary added: "I think it's a mixture of both. You definitely go back and see what gives him success and how he is successful, then you try to fit that into who they've been and who they are as an offense. It's just a mix of that. They've had 10 days to prepare, so we're ready to approach the wrinkles that come with it and adjust on the field and play fast."
Brissett completed 27 of 37 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown in the Week 1 contest.
"When you let him get going, be efficient and get in rhythm, he's a very good quarterback," O'Leary said. "He will beat you. We lived that so we're excited to get another opportunity to defend him. I think in general, he makes quick decisions, he's super accurate and then he has the ability to throw it down the field too.
"Just being in position to take those throws away, being in position to still keep the top on the defense, get a couple hits on him, all those things will be what we're chasing on Monday night," O'Leary added.
Above all, the defense is focused on getting back to their style of play in primetime.
"We need to play our brand on Monday night, and I think we're hungry to do that," O'Leary said.
Check out the best photos from practice on Friday at The Bolt in El Segundo!
5. Preparing for Derrick Henry
Speaking of Ravens offensive personnel, one of the weapons the defensive unit is well aware of continues to play at a high level in Year 11.
Running back Derrick Henry ranks seventh in the NFL with 689 rushing yards so far this year as he hasn't skipped a beat in his age-32 season.
He is also tied for sixth in the NFL with eight rushing touchdowns in 2026.
"All the tools and skills he has, strength, speed, vision," Harbaugh said. "Patience, but the ability to hit a hole, the physicality he brings, elite."
Dye added: "He's a Hall of Fame back."
Not to mention, Henry's tackle-breaking remains as one of the biggest difference makers at the position.
Henry is entering Week 10 ranked fifth in the league with 560 rushing yards after contact and is averaging 3.1 yards after contact per attempt.
"He's a freight train," O'Leary said. "When he gets rolling, he's hard to bring down. He's got a great stiff arm, he's one of one.
"In my experience, I haven't seen a running back like him," O'Leary added. "We're going to have to get all hats on the ball, we're going to have to get after him and we're going to have to hit him consistently."
The Ravens offense is up to fourth in the NFL in rushing with 137.8 yards a game, in addition to 4.68 yards per attempt in the backfield led by Henry.
"He hasn't lost anything in his career," Molden said. "Still one of the best to do it. We have to rally towards him, swarm him. We respect him, but you have to tackle him like any other back."
O'Leary added: "He's going to have some runs, but we got to bounce back and get him with some TFLs and things like that. It's a great challenge for sure."
On the flip side, the Chargers defense is giving up 122 rushing yards per game and are giving up an average of 4.07 yards per attempt.
"Can't wait," Mack said of facing Henry. "Hell of a challenge."