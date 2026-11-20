Heading into Monday night, Omarion Hampton’s preparation was no different than previous weeks as he looked to make the most of the workload he got.
More than 20 carries later, the end result this time was one of the best games of his young career under the lights in primetime.
"I was just ready for whatever," Hampton said this week. "However my team needed me, I was going to be there for them."
Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel added: "You knew he had his game and he was going to be a tough tackle all night."
The Chargers first-round pick from a year ago put together quite the performance, rushing the ball 22 times for 105 yards, good for 4.8 yards per rush, and a touchdown.
The rushing yards were the third-most among all players in Week 10, as he also rushed for seven first downs.
It was the second-highest rushing total and the second-most carries he's gotten in a game during young career so far.
"It was great to get Omarion going," Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said. "That was awesome, it was amazing from start to finish."
Justin Herbert added: "I think his confidence has been really high. He's done a great job all year and we're not surprised by all the success he's had."
Hampton is now up to 124 rushes for 474 yards and four touchdowns on the season, in addition to 12 receptions for 63 receiving yards.
He ended the night playing his second-most offensive snaps of 2026 so far as McDaniel said he figured early that would be the case.
It was apparent to the offensive playcaller on the fourth play of the game, one where Hampton's physicality shined.
Receiving a pitch from Herbert to his right, Hampton accelerated forward through the gap and met Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton for a big collision — but one where he fell forward to pick up a solid gain on first down.
That run was one that stood out, even in real time, to McDaniel.
"I reacted to his play," McDaniel said. "It varies each game where you're projecting how much you're going to utilize guys at every position, be it certain personnel groups, run certain plays.
"I reacted to his play early, that was his second touch," McDaniel continued. "His first touch was quite impactful too, I could feel his pads and the fall forward yardage where it's blocked for two and you get five. He got all of his carries because I think I was responding to what he was telling me."
He later added: "After the second run on the first series, we were already talking on the headset how motivated we were to get him the ball some more."
Hampton finished the week with the fourth-most yards after contact among all players, as well as setting a new career-high with four explosive rushes on the night according to Next Gen Stats.
"I try to run as hard as I can," Hampton said. "Just doing whatever I can to get some extra yards."
The second year running back gave all the credit to his offensive line, adding they were the ones allowing him to make the most of his carries.
"It's definitely good to get in a rhythm," Hampton said. "The O-Line did amazing. When they're making the holes out there, it's for me to make the best of that opportunity."
He later added: "O-Line did amazing the whole game. Couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity."
Where Hampton's physicality and rhythm really shined the most was when the Chargers needed to move the ball in the second half.
Hampton ran the ball seven times in the third quarter for a total of 59 yards, with a number of explosive rushes that led to field goal drives that kept the Bolts in the lead.
The Chargers kept giving him the ball, and the running back and was responding in a big way.
"He had his right game, he had his A-game, he wanted the ball," McDaniel said. "I see better than I hear, he told me through his play.
"We found ways to get him the ball more and more, and it was big throughout the game from first to fourth quarter," McDaniel added.
And when asked if he ever felt tired with the workload he received, the running back joked that's never the case.
"No. I don't think any running back gets tired of carrying the ball," Hampton said with a laugh.
This performance was one that was coming in recent weeks, says McDaniel.
Hampton had been putting together a number of strong weeks of preparation since the Bolts came off their bye week, and it manifested itself on the field in Baltimore.
"Generally, my expectation is O is our leading ball carrier every week, but I respond to not necessarily to how other guys do and how they need the ball so then they get a little more uptick deviation of the reps," McDaniel said. "I knew based on his last two practice weeks, we were feeling like he was going to have a breakout performance at any given time."
"His game has been coming along since the bye week," McDaniel added. "The coaching staff and his teammates knew it was not if, but when."
As far as what his big performance and workload means going forward, it isn't near the top of Hampton's mind.
The running back is focused on building off this big performance whenever he gets the ball and more importantly, helping the Chargers make it two in a row in Week 11 against the Jets.
"Just going into it trying to help my team in any way I can," Hampton said. "Whatever they need me to do, I can be there for them."
He later added: "Just looking to do whatever we can to get a win. That's the main thing."