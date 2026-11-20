Heading into Monday night, Omarion Hampton’s preparation was no different than previous weeks as he looked to make the most of the workload he got.

More than 20 carries later, the end result this time was one of the best games of his young career under the lights in primetime.

"I was just ready for whatever," Hampton said this week. "However my team needed me, I was going to be there for them."

Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel added: "You knew he had his game and he was going to be a tough tackle all night."

The Chargers first-round pick from a year ago put together quite the performance, rushing the ball 22 times for 105 yards, good for 4.8 yards per rush, and a touchdown.

The rushing yards were the third-most among all players in Week 10, as he also rushed for seven first downs.

It was the second-highest rushing total and the second-most carries he's gotten in a game during young career so far.

"It was great to get Omarion going," Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said. "That was awesome, it was amazing from start to finish."

Justin Herbert added: "I think his confidence has been really high. He's done a great job all year and we're not surprised by all the success he's had."

Hampton is now up to 124 rushes for 474 yards and four touchdowns on the season, in addition to 12 receptions for 63 receiving yards.

He ended the night playing his second-most offensive snaps of 2026 so far as McDaniel said he figured early that would be the case.

It was apparent to the offensive playcaller on the fourth play of the game, one where Hampton's physicality shined.

Receiving a pitch from Herbert to his right, Hampton accelerated forward through the gap and met Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton for a big collision — but one where he fell forward to pick up a solid gain on first down.

That run was one that stood out, even in real time, to McDaniel.

"I reacted to his play," McDaniel said. "It varies each game where you're projecting how much you're going to utilize guys at every position, be it certain personnel groups, run certain plays.

"I reacted to his play early, that was his second touch," McDaniel continued. "His first touch was quite impactful too, I could feel his pads and the fall forward yardage where it's blocked for two and you get five. He got all of his carries because I think I was responding to what he was telling me."