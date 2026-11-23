The Chargers are home favorites ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Patriots.
The Bolts are at SoFi Stadium for a second consecutive week as they host New England, with kickoff scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (PT).
The Chargers enter the game favored over the Patriots by the Vegas books as of Monday morning.
The Bolts are 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook and Bet365. They are also 1-point favorites according to Fanatics Sportsbook and BetMGM.
In terms of the over/under, every sportsbook has the total 35 points and over.
DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook, BetMGM and Bet365 all have the total at 35.5 points, while Fanatics Sportsbook has the total at 36.