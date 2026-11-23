The Chargers are home favorites ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Patriots.

The Bolts are at SoFi Stadium for a second consecutive week as they host New England, with kickoff scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (PT).

The Chargers enter the game favored over the Patriots by the Vegas books as of Monday morning.

The Bolts are 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook and Bet365. They are also 1-point favorites according to Fanatics Sportsbook and BetMGM.

In terms of the over/under, every sportsbook has the total 35 points and over.