5 Takeaways: Jim Harbaugh on Chargers Mindset Heading to 2nd Half of Season & Updates on Herbert, McConkey

3. Mindset heading into Week 10

Harbaugh reemphasized a point from Sunday as the Chargers dropped to 0-8.

"There is no loss that isn't a gut-wrenching one or bitter one," Harbaugh said.

With the team still seeking their first win heading into the second half of the regular season, Harbaugh knows this experience is a new one for a lot of members of the Bolts.

But he credited the coaches and players on this team who continue to push forward, as the mindset and attack of the team continues to be strong.

"Just about everybody on our team, most of the guys, they've been part of the winning," Harbaugh said. "A lot of winning. Keep fighting.

"There's fighting, or there's slunking away. That will never be a part of our culture, our organization, any narrative that we're not hellbent on winning these games is completely wrong," Harbaugh added.

Harbaugh was also asked about the looming 2026 NFL trade deadline, which lands on Tuesday, November 10 at 1 p.m.

"I've been in the lane of preparing for a football game, but I know Joe Hortiz," Harbaugh said. "I've never been around a more active person when it comes to trying to make our team better as a general manager… I know if there's something that makes sense, he is pursing, active and open."

Harbaugh later added: "If something makes sense that will make our team better, now or in the future, Joe Hortiz is going to be open and active in pursuing that. That's what I've seen."

4. Recapping the defense

After getting a chance to watch the tape back from Sunday, a number of things stood out to the Chargers Head Coach on the defensive side of the ball.

The unit allowed a season-high 485 yards and 44 points to the Texans in a game where they also allowed eight of 14 third down conversions. Houston also averaged 7.3 yards per play.

But perhaps the biggest stat of the day was they allowed nine passes of at least 15 yards in Week 9, including two touchdowns of 63 yards.

They came into the week allowing the fourth fewest in the NFL the first eight weeks (31) according to Pro Football Focus.

Harbaugh gave a "tip of the cap" to Houston and assessed what he saw from the defense on film as they look to build moving forward.

"Defensively, didn't get enough pressure on their quarterback and they hit us with some big plays that we haven't given up until now," Harbaugh said on Monday. "Those things, they seemed to snowball for us as the game went on defensively. That's what the film showed."

He later added: "I think as things snowballed, some guys that were out, some of the names in the secondary. And an effort to do more than play within the defense, do their job and trying to do somebody else's. I noticed that and that contributed to the snowballing."

He did also add some praise for second-year linebacker Marlowe Wax, who played a season-high 22 defensive snaps in Week 9.

Wax had a big hand in the lone turnover the Chargers forced on the day, as he dropped into coverage over the middle and dove full extension to tip a ball up in air for Daiyan Henley to intercept it.

"A lot of growth. Thought he did a great job, both against the run and the run scheme, eight tackles," Harbaugh said. "I thought he did a great job dropping into coverage.

"Great job getting to his spot, getting his eyes back to quarterback, able to get a PBU that led to Daiyan's interception," he added. "More good from Marlowe."