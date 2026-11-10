5 Takeaways: Jim Harbaugh on Chargers Mindset Heading to 2nd Half of Season & Updates on Herbert, McConkey

The Chargers are 0-8 ahead of a Week 10 road game with the Baltimore Ravens.
Here are five takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh's Monday press conference:
1. Herbert 'good to go'
Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on quarterback Justin Herbert on Monday.
Harbaugh says the imaging on Herbert's finger came back negative, and the Bolts quarterback should be good to go moving forward.
"X-rays were negative and should be good to go," Harbaugh said.
Herbert's last play against Houston came early in the fourth quarter when threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston.
Backup quarterback DJ Uiagalelei then came in the next time the Bolts had the ball with over eight minutes left in the game down 26 and played the rest of the way.
Harbaugh said after the game it was on his left hand and that Herbert wanted to return to the game.
"Yes. It was my decision, hand was hurt," Harbaugh said on Sunday. "Justin wanted to go back into the game, it was a coach's decision to take him out."
The Chargers next game is a Week 10 primetime matchup against the Ravens on Monday Night Football.
2. Other health updates
Harbaugh also provided other updates on the injury front.
Wide receiver Ladd McConkey was active against the Texans but did not play with what the Chargers Head Coach called "back spasms" he felt pregame.
"He experienced back spasms during the warmups," Harbaugh said about McConkey. "He kept trying throughout the entire game to get back but just couldn't go."
McConkey has played in six games this season and tallied 17 receptions for 286 yards and a touchdown.
"Right now, he'd be day-to-day," Harbaugh said.
The Chargers also had three players suffer ankle injuries during the game, including Justin Eboigbe, Cam Hart and Isas Waxter.
"We'll see how the week goes and severities," Harbaugh said about the three.
As far as David Njoku and Denzel Perryman, who had their 21-day practice window opened last Wednesday, Harbaugh said the ramp up will continue this week after they both practiced in a limited fashion all three days.
"They all made really good progress last week," Harbaugh said. "We'll continue ramping them up in practice this week."
See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 9 AFC matchup against the Houston Texans.
3. Mindset heading into Week 10
Harbaugh reemphasized a point from Sunday as the Chargers dropped to 0-8.
"There is no loss that isn't a gut-wrenching one or bitter one," Harbaugh said.
With the team still seeking their first win heading into the second half of the regular season, Harbaugh knows this experience is a new one for a lot of members of the Bolts.
But he credited the coaches and players on this team who continue to push forward, as the mindset and attack of the team continues to be strong.
"Just about everybody on our team, most of the guys, they've been part of the winning," Harbaugh said. "A lot of winning. Keep fighting.
"There's fighting, or there's slunking away. That will never be a part of our culture, our organization, any narrative that we're not hellbent on winning these games is completely wrong," Harbaugh added.
Harbaugh was also asked about the looming 2026 NFL trade deadline, which lands on Tuesday, November 10 at 1 p.m.
"I've been in the lane of preparing for a football game, but I know Joe Hortiz," Harbaugh said. "I've never been around a more active person when it comes to trying to make our team better as a general manager… I know if there's something that makes sense, he is pursing, active and open."
Harbaugh later added: "If something makes sense that will make our team better, now or in the future, Joe Hortiz is going to be open and active in pursuing that. That's what I've seen."
4. Recapping the defense
After getting a chance to watch the tape back from Sunday, a number of things stood out to the Chargers Head Coach on the defensive side of the ball.
The unit allowed a season-high 485 yards and 44 points to the Texans in a game where they also allowed eight of 14 third down conversions. Houston also averaged 7.3 yards per play.
But perhaps the biggest stat of the day was they allowed nine passes of at least 15 yards in Week 9, including two touchdowns of 63 yards.
They came into the week allowing the fourth fewest in the NFL the first eight weeks (31) according to Pro Football Focus.
Harbaugh gave a "tip of the cap" to Houston and assessed what he saw from the defense on film as they look to build moving forward.
"Defensively, didn't get enough pressure on their quarterback and they hit us with some big plays that we haven't given up until now," Harbaugh said on Monday. "Those things, they seemed to snowball for us as the game went on defensively. That's what the film showed."
He later added: "I think as things snowballed, some guys that were out, some of the names in the secondary. And an effort to do more than play within the defense, do their job and trying to do somebody else's. I noticed that and that contributed to the snowballing."
He did also add some praise for second-year linebacker Marlowe Wax, who played a season-high 22 defensive snaps in Week 9.
Wax had a big hand in the lone turnover the Chargers forced on the day, as he dropped into coverage over the middle and dove full extension to tip a ball up in air for Daiyan Henley to intercept it.
"A lot of growth. Thought he did a great job, both against the run and the run scheme, eight tackles," Harbaugh said. "I thought he did a great job dropping into coverage.
"Great job getting to his spot, getting his eyes back to quarterback, able to get a PBU that led to Daiyan's interception," he added. "More good from Marlowe."
Wax finished with eight total tackles (second-most on team) and the third-highest PFF defense grade among linebackers in Week 9 entering Monday Night Football with a 91.3.
See the Chargers take the field for pregame warmups ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Houston Texans.
5. A look at the offense
Harbaugh also touched on the offense in Sunday's loss, a unit that got off to a solid start early but hit a drought in the middle portion of the game.
The unit came out of the gate and scored three field goals on their first four drives, not able to punch it in for a touchdown but adding points to the scoreboard.
However, the next six drives of the game for the Chargers offense ended without points, including three punts, an interception, a fumble near the redzone and turnover on downs.
"Things we did offensively… I thought there was some good, some rhythm," Harbaugh said. "Didn't finish the drives in the endzone early. Did finish with points and one we had a turnover in the red area.
"Just not enough plays, not enough winning type of plays made in the game," Harbaugh added.
He also echoed a sentiment from Sunday about negative plays near the line of scrimmage in both the run and the pass, something that appeared when watching the tape back and set the offense up in difficult down and distances.
Herbert was sacked a career-high eight times in the loss, as the Texans also tallied 17 run stops as well as seven tackles for loss/no gain on run plays according to PFF, which tied for the second-most by a team in Week 9.
"Too much pressure on the quarterback, negative plays in the running game and the sacks in the passing game," Harbaugh said.