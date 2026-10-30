5 Final Thoughts Ahead of Chargers-Rams in Week 8

2. Alt ready for return

A big name didn't show up on the Chargers injury report this week.

And after missing two games with a neck injury, it appears Alt is ready for his return to the starting lineup.

"I'm feeling better. Just happy to be back out there getting some reps and continuing to progress," Alt said.

The former first-round pick was injured during Week 4 in Seattle when a Seahawks defender went up high and collided with Alt's helmet.

"It was a fluke. I was blocking my guy and a [different] guy jumps and hits me in the head/neck area," Alt said.

The Chargers, who have started four rookies in recent weeks, will obviously welcome Alt's return.

But will the Pro Bowler go back to his usual spot at right tackle? Or move over to left with Rashawn Slater on Injured Reserve?

Travis Burke has played left tackle of late with Alex Harkey starting at right tackle.

"Right now the focus is just being back out there and being healthy. That's all I've been really focused on. Wherever we end up, we end up," Alt said.

"If I do [play left tackle], I'm going to draw on all of my history at left, even going back to college," Alt added.

Alt ranks 11th in Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade at 77.6 among offensive tackles with at least 130 snaps.

3. O'Leary vs. McVay

A year ago, O'Leary was the Defensive Coordinator at Western Michigan and was getting his unit ready for the Central Michigan offense.

It's safe to say he'll face a jump up in competition Sunday when the Bolts go against the Rams and Sean McVay, who is generally regarded as one of the top offensive minds in NFL history.

"He's incredible, it's a great challenge. I think Sean is an unbelievable play caller and coach, has a Super Bowl," O'Leary said.

Mack added of McVay: "Going against him in particular … they do whatever it takes to win the game. They pull it out no matter the pressure, no matter the scheme. One of the best coaches I've played against in my 13 years."

O'Leary said this week that the Bolts defense did a self-scout where they looked "at all facets" of the unit.

"How we prepare the guys through the week, then on the field between the lines situationally, where we are in certain areas, how can we get better at every area," O'Leary said. "Big picture, that's how we approached it."

O'Leary's group has been solid in his first season as the DC, ranking sixth in success rate (44.4 percent) and ninth in EPA per play (-0.028).

But the Bolts will be in for a massive test Sunday against McVay's offense, which features stars such as Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nucua and others.

O'Leary said this week he's more focused on the big-picture battle rather than the individual one against McVay.