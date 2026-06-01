The Inside Story of How the Chargers Drafted Akheem Mesidor

The perfect fit

In the short term, the Chargers have visions of teaming Mesidor up with Mack and Tuipulotu.

That could be in a rotation or when the three are all on the field together at the same time.

But if we take a 30,000-foot view of the roster, Mack is entering his age 35 season and has contemplated retirement the past two offseasons. Bud Dupree, who is 33, is slated to be a free agent next offseason.

Simply put, the duo of Tuipulotu — who is eligible for an extension — and Mesidor might be the future of the Chargers pass rush.

The Bolts clearly believe the 25-year-old Mesidor is the right player and person to potentially fill that role.

"We feel like we're getting this guy who is ready to roll. He feels like a veteran-type player," Jasinski said. "It was a really strong edge class, but I don't know if any of them have as deep of a bag of rush moves as he has.

"Hopefully he can come in and hit the floor running because he's coming into a great room," Jasinski added. "Tuli and Khalil are great players but also just good dudes and awesome leaders."

Hortiz said: "He got an education in football at Miami and it's paid off. You watch the film and he's a great player who can help us. Age is just a number."

Alexander offered the final word on the Chargers 2026 first-round draft pick.

"You can't question his production. You can't question his effort. You can't question his desire. You can't question his knack for showing up in big games," Alexander said. "He just checked a lot of boxes. That, combined with the confidence we have in our staff and our coaches, it was a great feeling when a plan like that comes together."