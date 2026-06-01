The Inside Story of How the Chargers Drafted Akheem Mesidor

Kevin Weidl had his choice of games to go to in Week 1 of the 2025 college football season.
And while there were certainly plenty of juicy matchups for Weidl to see in person, the Chargers national scout circled a Monday night tilt featuring Notre Dame at Miami in a battle of Top 10 teams.
"When you're there, you feel the moment, feel the environment," Weidl said. "It was a big game, right? It's Catholics vs. Convicts and there was a who's who on that sideline. Ray Lewis, Michael Irvin, they all came back.
"A lot of legends, so you could feel the vibe and intensity. And it was Monday night," Weidl added. "It was the last game of the weekend, and it was the only show in town."
The Hurricanes raced out to a double-digit lead only for the Fighting Irish to tie the game in the final minutes.
But when Miami kicked a go-ahead field goal with just over a minute left, the home team needed one final stop to secure the win.
And on a night where five future 2026 first-round draft picks took the field, it was Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor who took matters into his own hands.
"The thing that stood out to me was the way he closed out the game. And that's what you want, for guys to step up in the biggest moments of the game," Weidl said. "The NFL is always close, almost always comes down to the final drive.
"We want closers. That's what we talked about in the room. This guy has it," Weidl continued.
Weidl later added: "I flew down from Charlotte because I wanted to see him play live. A lot of good players on that field but he was one that stood out."