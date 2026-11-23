The Chargers are 1-9 on the season.

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts ahead of Week 12.

1. What happened in Week 11?

The Chargers' rally in the fourth quarter came up a field goal short.

And they now hit nine losses on the season after falling 27-24 to the Jets at SoFi Stadium.

In a fast-moving game that saw 12 possessions and just two punts combined, they fell behind by 14 late in the second quarter after having just two drives.

However, the offense hit a stride, scoring a touchdown as the half expired and later scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make it a game and put themselves in position for a potential comeback.

But it was too late, as they never got the ball back with a chance to tie or take the lead.

The Bolts offense was efficient once again as Justin Herbert completed 71 percent of his passes for 131 yards and a trio of touchdowns, while the run game fared well with 158 yards on 5.3 an attempt.

On the defensive side of the ball, they allowed 5.8 yards per play that included 37 carries for 165 rushing yards on the ground.

"I hate losing, so it sucks," Ladd McConkey said. "But like I said the whole season, got a bunch of guys that are working hard, want to get this thing on track. We'll go back to work and give it another shot next week."

Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh added: "There's more work to be done, and we're going to work at it."

In news after the game, Herbert is now in the NFL's concussion protocol.

2. What was a key moment in Week 11?

The Chargers made a late push as the fourth quarter was underway, but were unable to get the ball back on offense for the tying or go-ahead score.

After Omarion Hampton's longest rush of the year (36 yards) got the quarter started, the Bolts would go to score a touchdown later that drive with 13 minutes remaining.

However, the Jets answered right on the ensuing drive, connecting on three plays of over 15 yards and putting the Chargers back down 10.

Herbert then led the offense down the field again with an almost eight-minute drive that ended in another touchdown and bringing the deficit to three once more.