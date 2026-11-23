The Chargers are 1-9 on the season.
Here's what you need to know about the Bolts ahead of Week 12.
1. What happened in Week 11?
The Chargers' rally in the fourth quarter came up a field goal short.
And they now hit nine losses on the season after falling 27-24 to the Jets at SoFi Stadium.
In a fast-moving game that saw 12 possessions and just two punts combined, they fell behind by 14 late in the second quarter after having just two drives.
However, the offense hit a stride, scoring a touchdown as the half expired and later scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make it a game and put themselves in position for a potential comeback.
But it was too late, as they never got the ball back with a chance to tie or take the lead.
The Bolts offense was efficient once again as Justin Herbert completed 71 percent of his passes for 131 yards and a trio of touchdowns, while the run game fared well with 158 yards on 5.3 an attempt.
On the defensive side of the ball, they allowed 5.8 yards per play that included 37 carries for 165 rushing yards on the ground.
"I hate losing, so it sucks," Ladd McConkey said. "But like I said the whole season, got a bunch of guys that are working hard, want to get this thing on track. We'll go back to work and give it another shot next week."
Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh added: "There's more work to be done, and we're going to work at it."
In news after the game, Herbert is now in the NFL's concussion protocol.
2. What was a key moment in Week 11?
The Chargers made a late push as the fourth quarter was underway, but were unable to get the ball back on offense for the tying or go-ahead score.
After Omarion Hampton's longest rush of the year (36 yards) got the quarter started, the Bolts would go to score a touchdown later that drive with 13 minutes remaining.
However, the Jets answered right on the ensuing drive, connecting on three plays of over 15 yards and putting the Chargers back down 10.
Herbert then led the offense down the field again with an almost eight-minute drive that ended in another touchdown and bringing the deficit to three once more.
But after getting the ball back with under two minutes to go in the game, New York would pick up a pair of first downs and run out the clock.
3. What's a key stat from Week 11?
Both offenses were able to extend drives for most of Sunday afternoon.
The Chargers finished the day going eight for 12 on third downs, while the Jets converted nine of 11.
They finished Week 11 not forcing a Jets punt, as they also allowed three scoring drives of double-digit plays.
It was a game where short yardage became a factor too, with six of the 11 third down attempts the Chargers forced coming third-and 3 or closer.
4. Who's the Chargers Week 12 opponent?
The Bolts will play another game at home against an AFC East opponent.
The Chargers host the Patriots with the two teams squaring off for the third time in four seasons.
The Bolts won most recently in 2024, a game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, as it will be the first time the pair of teams face each other at SoFi Stadium since the 2021 season.
The Patriots are coming off their bye week and have lost three of their last four, sitting at 5-5 heading into Week 12.
See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 11 matchup against the New York Jets.
5. How about draft picks?
The Chargers enter the week as one of three teams in the NFL with one win.
As a result, based on the league standings, the Chargers currently hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.
The Chargers currently have seven picks in that draft, including all their own pick in the first five rounds. Of note, 2027 compensatory picks will not be awarded until next spring.