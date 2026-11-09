5 Takeaways: Chargers Remain Winless at Halfway Point of Season After Loss to Houston

3. Defense gives up explosive plays

The Chargers defense had been a strong suit for the Chargers in the first seven games of the season.

But they left Sunday afternoon disappointed with their performance in Week 9.

"Not our standard," Tarheeb Still said after the game. "Not our standard whatsoever."

The unit allowed a season-high 485 yards and 44 points to the Texans in a game where they also allowed eight of 14 third down conversions.

Houston averaged 7.3 yards per play and scored 34 points from the second quarter on.

"It came down to execution," Jefferson said. "Sometimes things are going fast, guys got to relay the calls and execute. At the end of the day, it comes down to execution.

"We have to do a better job of that as players," Jefferson added.

The Chargers defense also allowed a season-high in passing yards as Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 384 yards, five touchdowns and an interception.

But perhaps the biggest stat was the amount of explosive plays Houston were able to put together.

The unit allowed nine passes of at least 15 yards in Week 9, including two touchdowns of 63 yards, after allowing the fourth fewest in the NFL the first eight weeks (31) according to Pro Football Focus.

"We had a gameplan we wanted to do and we didn't execute it," Still said. "That's on us, poor execution, not what we wanted at all. Way too many explosives."

Harbaugh added: "Tight coverage, and they made some catches that were incredible. [Stroud], heck of a game."

They entered the week ranked ninth in EPA per play (0.024) and 10th in success rate (45.8 percent) according to PFF, and now quickly shift their focus to correcting things.

"The biggest thing is understanding where you have to get better, understanding you have to get up there and challenge routes, make guys earn everything they get," Still said. "Play confident, play fast but really just understanding the game plan, executing at a high level."

4. Missed opportunities in first half

The Bolts had a number of opportunities they weren't able to capitalize on in the first half with the game in reach.

The first came early in the second quarter, when Herbert and the offense then moved the ball down the field, setting up first-and goal from the nine with a chance to potentially tie the game.

But then came two runs that were stopped and a pass that led to negative yardage, as they settled for a short 33-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker that cut the deficit to four.

"Just weren't making plays," Herbert said. "Didn't score points when we got in the red zone and got to execute on third down and we weren't doing that enough."

They then got the ball back almost immediately at the Texans 38-yard line after a Daiyan Henley interception and were set up in plus territory with a chance to take the lead.

Again, however, the offense stalled in the high redzone and were forced to attempt another field goal, this time from 43 yards out.

The field goal put the Bolts down one, the closest they would be the rest of the way.

"We want to move the ball, we want to win football games," Alt said. "Of course, putting the ball in the endzone is always awesome."

Keaton Mitchell added: "We just got to stay consistent. Take it one play after another and finish the drives."

Another chance came before the end of the first half with the Chargers down eight.

The defense gave the ball back to the offense for a potential two-minute situation but were forced to punt after a quick three-and-out.

Texans returner Tank Dell then muffed the punt at the Houston 27-yard line with a minute and 17 seconds left, leading to a scramble to try and recover the loose ball.

Houston would retain possession, however, and would drive down the field to add another touchdown before the half.

"They made the plays, some incredible plays. We gave up some that we haven't," Harbaugh said. "Chance for a fumble on the ground, we got opportunities to jump on that mistake, and we didn't get it."