 Skip to main content
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

5 Takeaways: Chargers Remain Winless at Halfway Point of Season After Loss to Houston

Nov 08, 2026 at 07:25 PM
Author Image
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

5TakesTexansW9

The Chargers are now 0-8 after a 44-22 home loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Here are five takeaways from the Bolts in Week 9:

1. Bolts drop to 0-8

The Chargers have reached the halfway point of the regular season.

And they're left still searching for the first victory of the year.

"Bitter pill to swallow anytime you don't win a game," Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said postgame. "But, keep fighting, fight on."

Charlie Kolar added: "It's a results-driven business. We're 0-8, we're not playing good football. Got to get in the win column."

The loss on Sunday against the Texans followed a similar trend to what we've seen through parts of the first half of the season.

The Chargers began the game moving the ball on offense and settling in on defense, keeping it within one possession for most of the first half, but unable to get ahead in the scoreboard.

They hit the last six minutes of the second quarter and trailed by just one — but then were outscored by 28 over the next 20-plus minutes of game time.

Harbaugh said his message in the locker room was continuing to emphasize what he has been throughout the tough start to the season.

"I'll say the same thing I said to them, [which is] what I believe in," Harbaugh said. "Stay together."

The players echoed a similar sentiment, as they lean on each other and shift to attack the upcoming week.

"First and foremost, you stay together," Tony Jefferson added. "Then secondly you watch the tape and fix the leaks and everything that's not helping us towards getting a win.

"The proof is in the pudding in the tape," Jefferson added. "We'll watch that, fix it and get back to it."

Joe Alt added: "The message stays the same, we want to win football games. When it comes down to it. We just have to continue to work, whatever it takes to win that game. That's been the message, look at yourself, make yourself be the best version of yourself on gameday, continue to try for that every day."

The Bolts know at 0-8, continuing to fight for improvement and push forward is what they can do to try and get their first win of the season.

"Just going to keep fighting," Justin Herbert said. "As tough as it is, there's nothing else that we can do other than go out there and give our best effort throughout the week."

Herbert later added: "That's what makes this team so special, and so close. It's been tough but we got to keep pushing, we got to keep playing. We got a game next week, and we got to get ready for it."

The Chargers hit the road in Week 10, as they play their first primetime game of the season against the Ravens on Monday Night Football.

"I can't think of any loss that's not a bitter pill to swallow," Harbaugh said. "Pick yourself back up and go back to work and fight on."

"Like giving up or giving in? It's not in our vocabulary. It's not our culture," Harbaugh later added.

Alt added: "We want to win a game, and we haven't. As a competitor, you hate losing, that's the whole game. Hunting for the next one."

Related Links

2. Cold stretch stalls offense

Similar to last week, the Bolts offense came out moving the ball.

The unit came out of the gate and scored three field goals on their first four drives, falling short of the endzone but keeping themselves in the game.

But a scoreless stretch in the middle of the game proved to be costly as they could not quite find their footing consistently after that.

"It comes down to execution," Alt said. "We just got to execute down in, down out through this stretch and be better."

The next six drives of the game for the Chargers offense ended without points, including three punts, an interception, a fumble and turnover on downs. In that same timeframe, the Texans scored 28 points.

They finished the afternoon converting just five of 17 third downs, including two of seven in the second half.

"Going to that microcosm, moving the ball," Harbaugh said. "We weren't as good on third down as the Texans were, offensively."

He later added: "That was just a part of the game that we got beat."

The offense did snap a cold streak getting into the endzone early in the fourth quarter.

Herbert found Quentin Johnston short over the middle, as the receiver then took it and ran for a 58-yard score, the longest play of the season so far for the Bolts.

It was the Chargers' first touchdown since the third quarter of Week 5.

"I think it's always good to score. Obviously, we want to score on every single possession," Herbert said. "It didn't go our way, but I appreciate the fight, for everyone continuing to show up and go out there with the mindset that we are going to go down there and score."

Alt added: "We want to move the ball, we want to win football games. Of course, putting the ball in the endzone is always awesome. We want to win football games, whatever that entails. If that entails scoring more points than we did, then we're not happy."

3. Defense gives up explosive plays

The Chargers defense had been a strong suit for the Chargers in the first seven games of the season.

But they left Sunday afternoon disappointed with their performance in Week 9.

"Not our standard," Tarheeb Still said after the game. "Not our standard whatsoever."

The unit allowed a season-high 485 yards and 44 points to the Texans in a game where they also allowed eight of 14 third down conversions.

Houston averaged 7.3 yards per play and scored 34 points from the second quarter on.

"It came down to execution," Jefferson said. "Sometimes things are going fast, guys got to relay the calls and execute. At the end of the day, it comes down to execution.

"We have to do a better job of that as players," Jefferson added.

The Chargers defense also allowed a season-high in passing yards as Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 384 yards, five touchdowns and an interception.

But perhaps the biggest stat was the amount of explosive plays Houston were able to put together.

The unit allowed nine passes of at least 15 yards in Week 9, including two touchdowns of 63 yards, after allowing the fourth fewest in the NFL the first eight weeks (31) according to Pro Football Focus.

"We had a gameplan we wanted to do and we didn't execute it," Still said. "That's on us, poor execution, not what we wanted at all. Way too many explosives."

Harbaugh added: "Tight coverage, and they made some catches that were incredible. [Stroud], heck of a game."

They entered the week ranked ninth in EPA per play (0.024) and 10th in success rate (45.8 percent) according to PFF, and now quickly shift their focus to correcting things.

"The biggest thing is understanding where you have to get better, understanding you have to get up there and challenge routes, make guys earn everything they get," Still said. "Play confident, play fast but really just understanding the game plan, executing at a high level."

4. Missed opportunities in first half

The Bolts had a number of opportunities they weren't able to capitalize on in the first half with the game in reach.

The first came early in the second quarter, when Herbert and the offense then moved the ball down the field, setting up first-and goal from the nine with a chance to potentially tie the game.

But then came two runs that were stopped and a pass that led to negative yardage, as they settled for a short 33-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker that cut the deficit to four.

"Just weren't making plays," Herbert said. "Didn't score points when we got in the red zone and got to execute on third down and we weren't doing that enough."

They then got the ball back almost immediately at the Texans 38-yard line after a Daiyan Henley interception and were set up in plus territory with a chance to take the lead.

Again, however, the offense stalled in the high redzone and were forced to attempt another field goal, this time from 43 yards out.

The field goal put the Bolts down one, the closest they would be the rest of the way.

"We want to move the ball, we want to win football games," Alt said. "Of course, putting the ball in the endzone is always awesome."

Keaton Mitchell added: "We just got to stay consistent. Take it one play after another and finish the drives."

Another chance came before the end of the first half with the Chargers down eight.

The defense gave the ball back to the offense for a potential two-minute situation but were forced to punt after a quick three-and-out.

Texans returner Tank Dell then muffed the punt at the Houston 27-yard line with a minute and 17 seconds left, leading to a scramble to try and recover the loose ball.

Houston would retain possession, however, and would drive down the field to add another touchdown before the half.

"They made the plays, some incredible plays. We gave up some that we haven't," Harbaugh said. "Chance for a fumble on the ground, we got opportunities to jump on that mistake, and we didn't get it."

Harbaugh later added: "They made the plays and took advantage of the opportunities. So, we go back to work. That's what we do."

Photos: Bolts Take on Texans in Week 9

See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 9 AFC matchup against the Houston Texans.

00018_gm_2LAC8668
1 / 138
00021_gm_2LAC8752
2 / 138
00020_gm_2LAC8690
3 / 138
00025_gm_9LAC6104
4 / 138
00024_gm_2LAC8860
5 / 138
00022_gm_2LAC8764
6 / 138
00027_gm_2LAC8952
7 / 138
00019_gm_0LAC3261
8 / 138
00023_gm_9LAC6053
9 / 138
00026_gm_5LAC2417
10 / 138
00029_gm_2LAC9035
11 / 138
00028_gm_5LAC2480
12 / 138
00031_gm_5LAC2635
13 / 138
00035_gm_5LAC2684
14 / 138
00032_gm_9LAC6240
15 / 138
00034_gm_2LAC9084
16 / 138
00033_gm_2LAC9083
17 / 138
00037_gm_5LAC2731
18 / 138
00036_gm_MIA22268
19 / 138
00030_gm_5LAC2624
20 / 138
00039_gm_9LAC6277
21 / 138
00040_gm_9LAC6302
22 / 138
00041_gm_00038_gm_5LAC2790
23 / 138
00051_gm_5LAC3171
24 / 138
00045_gm_9LAC6388
25 / 138
00042_gm_5LAC2879
26 / 138
00050_gm_2LAC9288
27 / 138
00043_gm_MIA22341
28 / 138
00049_gm_0LAC3447
29 / 138
00044_gm_5LAC2995
30 / 138
00052_gm_2LAC9278
31 / 138
00055_gm_9LAC6407
32 / 138
00062_gm_5LAC3532
33 / 138
00053_gm_2LAC9284
34 / 138
00068_gm_5LAC3686
35 / 138
00057_gm_5LAC3406
36 / 138
00056_gm_9LAC6441
37 / 138
00067_gm_5LAC3640
38 / 138
00063_gm_5LAC3572
39 / 138
00058_gm_5LAC3442
40 / 138
00061_gm_2LAC9478
41 / 138
00054_gm_0LAC3477
42 / 138
00060_gm_5LAC3466
43 / 138
00059_gm_9LAC6550
44 / 138
00066_gm_2LAC9557
45 / 138
00069_gm_8LAC1170
46 / 138
00080_gm_2LAC9841
47 / 138
00081_gm_0LAC3774
48 / 138
00082_gm_2LAC9859
49 / 138
00083_gm_2LAC9868
50 / 138
00084_gm_2LAC9877
51 / 138
00085_gm_2LAC9913
52 / 138
00086_gm_2LAC9936
53 / 138
00088_gm_1LAC2745
54 / 138
00089_gm_1LAC2749
55 / 138
00090_gm_MIA22790
56 / 138
00064_gm_8LAC1105
57 / 138
00065_gm_8LAC1116
58 / 138
00070_gm_2LAC9621
59 / 138
00071_gm_9LAC6618
60 / 138
00072_gm_5LAC3883
61 / 138
00073_gm_2LAC9700
62 / 138
00074_gm_MIA22581
63 / 138
00075_gm_MIA22589
64 / 138
00076_gm_0LAC3564
65 / 138
00077_gm_0LAC3618
66 / 138
00078_gm_MIA22664
67 / 138
00079_gm_0LAC3666
68 / 138
00091_gm_5LAC4105
69 / 138
00092_gm_2LAC9807
70 / 138
00093_gm_5LAC4250
71 / 138
00094_gm_2LAC9912
72 / 138
00095_gm_MIA22712
73 / 138
00096_gm_00087_gm_1LAC2728
74 / 138
00097_gm_1LAC2786
75 / 138
00098_gm_MIA22761
76 / 138
00099_gm_5LAC4452
77 / 138
00100_gm_5LAC4526
78 / 138
00101_gm_6LAC8436
79 / 138
00102_gm_6LAC8482
80 / 138
00103_gm_6LAC8526
81 / 138
00104_gm_2LAC9994
82 / 138
00105_gm_2LAC0018
83 / 138
00106_gm_2LAC0053
84 / 138
00107_gm_2LAC0110
85 / 138
00108_gm_MIA22887
86 / 138
00109_gm_9LAC6653
87 / 138
00110_gm_9LAC6758
88 / 138
00111_gm_2LAC0132
89 / 138
00112_gm_2LAC0135
90 / 138
00113_gm_5LAC5092
91 / 138
00114_gm_9LAC6804
92 / 138
00115_gm_5LAC5125
93 / 138
00116_gm_0LAC4016
94 / 138
00117_gm_5LAC5253
95 / 138
00118_gm_0LAC4036
96 / 138
00119_gm_5LAC5343
97 / 138
00120_gm_0LAC4088
98 / 138
00121_gm_2LAC0294
99 / 138
00122_gm_9LAC6899
100 / 138
00123_gm_9LAC6907
101 / 138
00124_gm_2LAC0321
102 / 138
00126_gm_9LAC7011_1
103 / 138
00127_gm_9LAC7025_1
104 / 138
00128_gm_9LAC7029
105 / 138
00129_gm_5LAC5915
106 / 138
00130_gm_5LAC5961
107 / 138
00131_gm_5LAC6038
108 / 138
1LAC3048
109 / 138
7LAC8270
110 / 138
7LAC8350
111 / 138
7LAC8421
112 / 138
00132_gm_9LAC7138
113 / 138
00133_gm_2LAC0707
114 / 138
00134_gm_2LAC0820
115 / 138
00135_gm_5LAC6569
116 / 138
00136_gm_2LAC0911
117 / 138
00137_gm_2LAC0928
118 / 138
00138_gm_2LAC0965
119 / 138
00139_gm_2LAC1003
120 / 138
00140_gm_9LAC7520
121 / 138
00141_gm_2LAC1055
122 / 138
00160_gm_9LAC7839
123 / 138
00161_gm_9LAC7852
124 / 138
00162_gm_9LAC7862
125 / 138
00163_gm_5LAC7560
126 / 138
00164_gm_2LAC1592
127 / 138
00165_gm_5LAC7589
128 / 138
00175_gm_9LAC8064
129 / 138
00176_gm_9LAC8095
130 / 138
00177_gm_5LAC8051
131 / 138
00178_gm_MIA23668
132 / 138
00179_gm_KA3_0070
133 / 138
00180_gm_9LAC8164
134 / 138
00181_gm_9LAC8176
135 / 138
00182_gm_2LAC1923
136 / 138
00183_gm_MIA23740
137 / 138
00184_gm_2LAC1978
138 / 138
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

5. Pressure on the QB

Another factor in Sunday's result for the Chargers was the sack total on both sides.

Herbert was sacked a career-high eight times in the loss, while the Bolts defense notched one sack on Stroud, a split by Caleb Murphy and Jefferson.

"Yeah, too many times," Harbaugh said. "Make adjustments and continue to do everything in our power to keep him protected.

"I thought the Texans did a lot better job protecting the quarterback, we were beat in that phase," he added.

Herbert added: "I think, always, you have to be aware of any premier pass rusher like that and understand that throwing the ball away is better than a sack so that's something that I could've done better."

Alt said after the game it was something the unit is looking to address and work at immediately.

"It's extremely frustrating," Alt said. "As an offensive lineman, we don't want that to happen. Whatever it's going to entail not have that happen again is what we have to work at. We got to take a serious look at it in the offensive line room to not let that happen."

He later added: "As offensive linemen, we pride ourselves on not letting our quarterback get touched. Got to get back on the drawing board, continue to work, get better and not let that happen again."

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways: Offense Falters Again as Chargers Remain Winless

The Chargers dropped to 0-7 after Sunday's road loss to the Rams

news

5 Takeaways: Harbaugh Vows to 'Look at Everything' Offensively After Chargers 0-6 Start

The Chargers scored a season-low 6 points in Sunday's loss in Kansas City

news

5 Takeaways: Harbaugh Takes Accountability After Chargers 0-5 Start

The Chargers Head Coach took the blame after a failed fourth-down call in Week 5

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers 4th-Quarter Rally Falls Short in Seattle

The Chargers couldn't complete a second-half comeback Sunday as they dropped to 0-4 this season

news

5 Takeaways: Why the Chargers Were 'Not Good Enough' Sunday in Loss to Bills

The Chargers dropped to 0-3 despite five takeaways from the defense Sunday against the Bills

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Vow to be Better After 0-2 Start

The Chargers have dug themselves into an 0-2 hole after a Week 2 loss to the Raiders

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Look to Bounce Back After 'Sloppy' Week 1 Loss

The Chargers dropped their 2026 season opener at home to the Cardinals

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Simply 'Not Good Enough' in Wild Card Loss to Patriots

The Chargers lost 16-3 on Sunday night and are now headed for the 2026 offseason

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Look Ahead to Patriots After Regular-Season Finale

The Chargers went 11-6 in 2025 and will now head to New England in the Wild Card Round

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Turn Focus to Week 18 After Loss to Texans

The Chargers are now 11-5 after a tough 20-16 home loss against the Texans

news

5 Takeaways: Why the Chargers Look Dangerous for Playoffs After Sunday's Win Over Cowboys

The Chargers are now 11-4 after a resounding 34-17 road win over the Cowboys

Advertising