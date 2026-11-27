This comes shortly after the 25-year-old made his regular season debut in the Chargers' Week 9 game against the Texans.

Coming in during the fourth quarter, Uiagalelei led a touchdown drive late in the game where he threw his first career passing score to Derius Davis.

It was a surreal moment of reflection for the quarterback.

"That was crazy, not going to lie," Uiagalelei said about his NFL debut. "Just from the sense of everything I feel like I've done to be able to get here to this moment and be able to get out there in a real NFL game, not preseason.

"To be able to go out there, take a snap, hand the ball off," he added. "I remember just putting on the jersey the week they told me I was going to be elevated, suit up, for me that was an unbelievable opportunity too."

But still an experience he didn't try to make bigger than it was, as he continues with the trust in himself that allowed him to get to this point.

"At the end of the day, it's football. I try not to overthink it, overcomplicate it in the sense of it's a game I've been playing since I was a little kid," Uiagalelei said. "It is faster, guys are bigger, faster, stronger, the game is faster, but if you over think about that and think about it too much into that, it's going to mess up your mind, all the training you've done to be able to get to this spot and get to this position."

"When I was out there, just let it rip, play," he later added. "I've put in enough training, put in enough time and effort to be able to put myself in this position to be able to trust myself and the training I've put myself into."

An undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft, Uiagalelei spent his rookie season on the Bolts practice squad.

He began this year on there as well, before being signed to the active roster and Trey Lance was placed on Injured Reserve.

And even though he hadn't got practice reps since the regular season has kicked off, Uiagalelei has taken advantage of time after the sessions to help both he and his teammates.

The second-year quarterback said he's been able to work with other players on offense after practice, walking through the script, going through plays and talking about it.

It's been an exercise that has not only helped him get extra reps but also helped his teammates stay prepared for whenever their number is called with the first-team offense.

"That's where it started from," Uiagalelei said. "You get walk-through reps, but it's also like, 'Hey what can I do to be able to help out 10, help out the offense and do my part as a backup and try to make this offense better.'