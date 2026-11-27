DJ Uiagalelei is set to make his first NFL start in Week 12.
Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh announced on Friday the second-year quarterback will get the starting nod after Justin Herbert (concussion) was ruled out against the Patriots.
Herbert did not practice this week after entering the NFL’s concussion protocol following last week's game against the Jets.
After a week full of practice reps with the Chargers first-team offense, the group is confident in what he will bring Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
"I'm excited for him. He's prepared all season long like every week was going to be the opportunity," Harbaugh said on Friday. "Any position, especially quarterback, you want to be prepared, rather be prepared and not have your opportunity come than to have to have your opportunity come and not be prepared.
"He's been very diligent the entire season," Harbaugh added. "Getting all the reps this week has really helped, very talented player. Excited for him to get his shot and have at it."
Ahead of his first opportunity to start under center, the former undrafted free agent took a moment to express his appreciation.
He added that teammates, coaches, everyone in the organization have been full steam ahead in helping him heading into the week.
"I'll definitely be excited," Uiagalelei said. "Playing for the Chargers, playing for an unbelievable organization, unbelievable coaching staff from top to bottom to the Spanos Family. Just thank them for the opportunity."
Uiagalelei later added: "I didn't know if I was ever going to get an opportunity to be able to be in the NFL… I appreciate everybody from the top to the bottom, the teammates and everyone that's had a hand in getting me to this position."
This comes shortly after the 25-year-old made his regular season debut in the Chargers' Week 9 game against the Texans.
Coming in during the fourth quarter, Uiagalelei led a touchdown drive late in the game where he threw his first career passing score to Derius Davis.
It was a surreal moment of reflection for the quarterback.
"That was crazy, not going to lie," Uiagalelei said about his NFL debut. "Just from the sense of everything I feel like I've done to be able to get here to this moment and be able to get out there in a real NFL game, not preseason.
"To be able to go out there, take a snap, hand the ball off," he added. "I remember just putting on the jersey the week they told me I was going to be elevated, suit up, for me that was an unbelievable opportunity too."
But still an experience he didn't try to make bigger than it was, as he continues with the trust in himself that allowed him to get to this point.
"At the end of the day, it's football. I try not to overthink it, overcomplicate it in the sense of it's a game I've been playing since I was a little kid," Uiagalelei said. "It is faster, guys are bigger, faster, stronger, the game is faster, but if you over think about that and think about it too much into that, it's going to mess up your mind, all the training you've done to be able to get to this spot and get to this position."
"When I was out there, just let it rip, play," he later added. "I've put in enough training, put in enough time and effort to be able to put myself in this position to be able to trust myself and the training I've put myself into."
An undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft, Uiagalelei spent his rookie season on the Bolts practice squad.
He began this year on there as well, before being signed to the active roster and Trey Lance was placed on Injured Reserve.
And even though he hadn't got practice reps since the regular season has kicked off, Uiagalelei has taken advantage of time after the sessions to help both he and his teammates.
The second-year quarterback said he's been able to work with other players on offense after practice, walking through the script, going through plays and talking about it.
It's been an exercise that has not only helped him get extra reps but also helped his teammates stay prepared for whenever their number is called with the first-team offense.
"That's where it started from," Uiagalelei said. "You get walk-through reps, but it's also like, 'Hey what can I do to be able to help out 10, help out the offense and do my part as a backup and try to make this offense better.'
"That's where it started from, help these guys get extra reps so if you get in that game, you're ready to go and there's no flinch," he added.
Now he heads into his first NFL start with a full week of practice reps under his belt, and the full-on support from his teammates on the offensive side of the ball.
"It was an unbelievable experience, unbelievable opportunity to get reps with the ones in practice," Uiagalelei said. "I've gotten reps with the ones maybe a couple of times in Fall Camp, but going out there and getting reps with them is great."
He later added: "There's been a good amount of guys. I appreciate that, obviously that gives me even more confidence than I have in myself that guys are happy for me, trust me with the offense. I appreciate them for that."
Uiagalelei had high praise for the quarterback room, led by Herbert, that's welcomed him with open arms from the jump.
Whatever questions he's had, they've been there to answer.
"It's a wonderful quarterback room, there's a lot of guys in the room that have a lot of knowledge," Uiagalelei said. "For me, to be able to be in there and absorb the knowledge the coaches have and also the other players that are in there, it's been an unbelievable opportunity to be in that room and sit there with them."
He added about Herbert: "He's excited for me and I appreciate the love he's shown me since day one, every day since I got here and all the way up until now. He's an unbelievable person, unbelievable teammate and I couldn't ask for a better quarterback to be around to watch."
The Southern California native is ready to roll and confident ahead of his first NFL start.
"I have a lot of confidence in myself and it comes from the work I put in through the offseason, time of the season and just preparation aspect," Uiagalelei said. "I got a lot of confidence in myself to go out there and feel good.
"No worries, no anxiety, I put in a lot of time for this," Uiagalelei added. "For me, I'm going to go out there and cut it loose, try to be the best teammate, the best person for this coaching staff and for the players."
Check out the best photos from practice on Friday at The Bolt in El Segundo!