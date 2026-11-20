The Chargers are back at home as they open a two-game homestand in Week 11.
The Chargers and Jets play Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. (PT).
The Chargers-Jets betting line shows the Bolts are Week 11 favorites.
Here are five final thoughts ahead of Week 11.
1. Focused on two in a row
The message hasn't changed for Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, even after the team got in the win column last week.
All eyes are set on making it two in a row in Week 11.
"One-week league, think about what we can do, what there is, what we have and the opportunity right in front of us is the end all be all," Harbaugh said. "That's everything to us."
Khalil Mack added: "It's the same mission. One week season, focus on getting a win this weekend."
The Chargers have attacked the short week with the same mindset that helped them come out on top last Monday night.
After landing early Tuesday morning from their cross-country flight, the process got started right away.
"The same process of watching the film," Justin Herbert said. "It started on Tuesday, understanding where we went wrong and what we could have done better.
"Then showing up [Wednesday] with effort, focus, dialed in on our stuff and understanding we have a very good opponent coming to town and we have to be at our best all week long," Herbert added. "If we're able to be that during practice, it gives us a shot on game day."
There's an understanding among the group of this being a new week and a reset of sorts.
The same energy and focus is required once again from the team as they look to build on what they did well and what needs improvement.
"You can use it as momentum but ultimately, we've been working hard," Mack said. "I feel like everybody got the vibe and understanding that hard work pays off. It's another focus, another level of discipline, another level of hard work and understanding what we're capable of."
Joe Alt added: "Just making sure we continue to improve the things we're doing well, but those mistakes. Fix those and make sure those don't show up again on Sunday."
Another win is on the forefront of everyone's mind.
And they welcome a 2-8 Jets team in the midst of a five-game losing streak, but one that has seen more than half of their games decided by one possession.
"We want the feeling we had after that game on Monday night," Tre' Harris said. "I know everybody in this room is chasing that feeling. I know everyone is going to try their best to prepare the same way they did last week and continue to get better.
"Go out there and prove to our home fans we're coming out and not just going to lay down," Harris continued. "We're trying to get a win on Sunday."
Harbaugh added: "[We're] all about the Jets."
2. Maintaining defensive aggressiveness
The Chargers defensive activity has been hard to ignore.
The unit was everywhere last game, holding the Ravens to 1.1 yards per carry to go along with 10 passes defensed, an interception, forced fumble and a pair of sacks.
It was an aggressiveness that Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary knows they're capable of — and want to push for every week.
"We talk about it all the time, as a defense what we're chasing is consistent execution and consistent play style," O'Leary said. "That play style is fast and violent and it's putting our separators on display."
He later added: "We're resetting this week in practice and really chasing the same thing."
One area where they've been wreaking havoc but feel like they can jump up even more is taking down the quarterback.
The Chargers defense leads the NFL with total pressures (59) and third in win rate (57.9 percent) over the last two weeks according to PFF, translating to three sacks.
"It's one of those things where right now, we're getting pressure on the quarterback, we're hitting him, speeding him up, the ball is coming out pretty quick," O'Leary said. "We need to make sure out coverage is married to our front, rush, whatever.
"A lot of that is me putting them in a good position to do that, it comes down to execution in the game," O'Leary added.
Even without the sacks, they do have the second-most quarterback hits (12) among defenses over the last two weeks.
The pressure on the quarterback has been felt, and now the next level is making sure they turn into negative plays for the opposing offense.
"Ultimately, we want to finish on the quarterback, but being able to get that pressure, you can see how it helps throughout the game," Mack said. "It helps the coverage, rush and coverage works together.
"We've been saying that all year. It's good to see everything mesh together, but there's another level we can take it to," Mack added.
Overall on the season, the Chargers defense has notched 19 total sacks, and tied for seventh-most quarterback hits in the league with 42.
This week, they're up against a Jets offense that has allowed the second-most sacks (37), but the 15th ranked pressure rate allowed (36.4 percent).
O'Leary's unit continues to try and take it another level and are confident more results will come from it.
"I've shown clips to our guys and our staff of, we're in these positions throughout the game where we're getting there, the three times it could've been sack-strip fumbles, maybe a coverage was not as tight as it needed to be, so the ball came out," O'Leary said.
"We're really chasing that," he added. "Making sure you never know what play it's going to be so if we can execute at a high level consistently, we'll start seeing some of that production on the sacks and takeaways."
3. Building on offensive efficiency
The Chargers offense is looking for more after what was one of their most efficient games of the season so far.
It was the team's highest EPA per play output of the season, as well as the most rushing yards and rushing first downs picked up in a game up to this point.
"Consistent throughout and then finished," Harbaugh said.
The unit put together five scoring drives, including a pair of touchdown scores that proved to be the difference on the night.
Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel liked the strides the group took as a whole and hopes they can recreate the approach with the same work this week.
"I think it's important not to lose sight as a group collectively, lose sight where the improvement came and how that came about," McDaniel said. "It wasn't living in hope, it's continued work towards the work week to be detailed on your assignments and your plan to know where you're supposed to be.
"The whole connectivity of the offense was better because everyone was able to do their job better because everyone knew their jobs better, I think," McDaniel added.
As the game went on, the rhythm and confidence did as well said Alt.
"It's confidence and you can feel it. It's a lot of fun to get into a game and it is clicking," Alt said. "At the same time, there's games where it doesn't click right away and you have to be resilient and you have to power through the first drive or first two drives, whatever it is.
"You have to continue to trust in the group, in yourself, in the gameplan that maybe it's not working right now but have to go back to the basics and keep going," Alt added.
It wasn't the start to the season the offense was looking for, but their insistence on trying to figure it out continued to be the main focus.
It's that kind of mindset that helped them put together Monday's effort, and something they hope to continue to build on.
"I think everyone had the right mindset of continuing to put in the work, cleanup mistakes that you're having personally or as a unit," Alt said. "Even on this win, you can't be like, 'We finally got the win.' There's still things you want to clean up on the game. There are things we were doing well in the first eight games that we want to continue doing well."
Tre' Harris added: "I would definitely say it shows the resiliency that has been built over these past 10 weeks," Harris said. "We've had a lot of chances to get things right, a lot of chances to take a step back and look at what we're doing wrong."
It was a step in a positive direction for the group, but there's a belief in the group that there is even more for them to take.
They hold another opportunity to take it a step further this Sunday against the Jets.
"Could be higher, could be more points, but you should be able to move the ball more often than not, you should be able to take care of the ball and be opportunistic more often than not when you're presented a shorter field," McDaniel said. "We build on it through the work in the work week and not lose sight.
"That was a high-effort, high-strain, high mental focus work week that led to that," McDaniel added. "In a short week, make sure the next opponent receives equal to more of that work week from your effort output standpoint and go from there."
Check out the best photos from practice on Friday at The Bolt in El Segundo!
4. OL prepares for pressure upfront
A big part of the Chargers ability to move the ball last week?
The offensive line, a unit that had one of their most unified games together so far.
"The entire offensive line, just their best game, really playing well together," Harbaugh said this week. "One of the best anyway.
"That's usually the case with the offensive line, it's such a unit, they're all working in cohesion is very important," Harbaugh added.
The Bolts did allow a pair of sacks on the night but were effective and in rhythm in the ground game, allowing Omarion Hampton to put together his big performance.
And a part of it lends to the young offensive line finding their stride.
The trio of Jake Slaughter, Logan Taylor and Travis Burke have settled in as key pieces upfront since filling in due to injuries.
McDaniel credited the continuous growth from the rookies who have had to step up in a big way and battle through it.
"It was great execution by our young but now veteran offensive line," McDaniel said. "We have veteran rookies at this point. I thought they took the challenge. I was really proud of their performance because that's a bunch of grown ass men on that front that are a huge challenge.
"They benefitted from all the adversity from the buildup into that game," he added. "It was good that it was purposeful for that game and we're looking to make that the rule, not the exception."
The more reps and attacking the preparation the first-year players get, the more the confidence grows.
"Just getting reps with everyone. It's a unit where you have to have great communication so just building that with the guys, trying to get better every day," Taylor said. "Coming in with the mindset of getting better."
He later added: "Doing extra film study, communicating on the field. Then after practice, just going through film, talking about what you saw on certain plays and communication is really the biggest thing."
The line will be tested once again this week against a Jets defense that heads into SoFi as one of the most aggressive teams in the league.
New York enters Week 10 with a 48.9 percent blitz rate on pass plays according to PFF, a figure that ranks second in the league behind only Minnesota.
It's a sort of defense that the Bolts offense must remain on high alert on all fronts.
"It's always huge," Herbert said. "Having a good protection plan, understanding there are a lot of looks and a lot of things we have to prepare for.
"It starts with the offensive line and then you add the tight ends, running backs, all those guys are capable of being in the protection plan and making sure they're understanding what our role is, what they need to do and we'll go from there," Herbert added.
However, as McDaniel points out, they have to be ready for however the unit adjusts as they've seen both sides of it this season.
"You have to be prepared for both. Defenses are very gameday versatile, so if they're blitzing you and you can't do anything about it, they'll keep doing it," McDaniel said. "If you can't beat zone in the run or pass game, they're just going to keep doing that.
"I think you have to prepare like every play is blitz and zone at the same time and make sure your players can play convicted in both scenarios," McDaniel added.
The Chargers offensive line grows in confidence, and are entering a stretch where they feel even better about their overall depth as they continue to get players back, including Kayode Awosika active last week and Trey Pipkins III questionable for Sunday's game.
"I feel like we have the opportunity to have some depth at the position," McDaniel said. "With that, you have versatility that if you have the right group, you can play to their strengths. I feel like we have six to seven starters."
Alt later added: "We had the momentum, started seeing things start to click and then seeing it translate into last week's practice and build off of that into the game. Having that right mindset into that last game and continue to build that confidence."
5. Special teams keeps ascending
The Chargers special teams unit provided arguably their most complete performance of the season so far on Monday night.
Whether it was Derius Davis with a pair of returns over 20 yards to get the Chargers offensive drive started past midfield or JK Scott flipping the field and letting the coverage unit limit returns, all areas were clicking and putting the team in advantageous situations.
"I was glad to see all that come together," Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken said.
Harbaugh added: "Really good, winning football in all three phases."
It continued what's been an upward trajectory for the unit.
Entering Week 10, the Chargers now rank fifth in the NFL in PFF's special teams grade after ranking 23rd after the first four weeks of the season.
Davis in particular has gotten more opportunities since the bye week as well, returning seven punts for 54 yards (eighth-most in the league) in the last three games.
"I always say that my job is the easiest job. Their job is the hardest, that play last week took like 12 seconds," Davis said. "Credit to those guys, they job is hard. They have to cover people. I have to give a credit to Fick, he has a great game plan every week. We have to go out there and execute, and that's what we did."
He later added: "Especially after a game like that, we continue to build our confidence, trust the gameplan Fick has for us and go out there and execute."
The opportunities have been maximized by the unit over the last number of weeks that have helped the turnaround as they continue to find their stride.
"The more these guys are getting certain plays and playing together, because we've had a mismatch of a lot of guys, all phases have. We got stung with some injuries early on," Ficken said. "I think we're playing with confidence right now, they have a little bit of swagger, they have a little bit of comfort within each other. You're starting to see that."
Davis added: "I feel like a lot of it has been our technique. Honing in on our technique. Fick's gameplan is a great gameplan, so we just have to go out there, execute, know our job and go put great film out there."
The improvement has been apparent, but Ficken emphasized that they must put it together again this week to continue it against a tough Jets unit.
"They have to continue with that path," Ficken said. "Last several weeks they've had success but this week is a different week. It's a very elite return and coverage unit we're about to face.
"We got to make sure we're ready and prepared to attack them because it's going to be a difficult challenge," Ficken added.