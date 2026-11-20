4. OL prepares for pressure upfront

A big part of the Chargers ability to move the ball last week?

The offensive line, a unit that had one of their most unified games together so far.

"The entire offensive line, just their best game, really playing well together," Harbaugh said this week. "One of the best anyway.

"That's usually the case with the offensive line, it's such a unit, they're all working in cohesion is very important," Harbaugh added.

The Bolts did allow a pair of sacks on the night but were effective and in rhythm in the ground game, allowing Omarion Hampton to put together his big performance.

And a part of it lends to the young offensive line finding their stride.

The trio of Jake Slaughter, Logan Taylor and Travis Burke have settled in as key pieces upfront since filling in due to injuries.

McDaniel credited the continuous growth from the rookies who have had to step up in a big way and battle through it.

"It was great execution by our young but now veteran offensive line," McDaniel said. "We have veteran rookies at this point. I thought they took the challenge. I was really proud of their performance because that's a bunch of grown ass men on that front that are a huge challenge.

"They benefitted from all the adversity from the buildup into that game," he added. "It was good that it was purposeful for that game and we're looking to make that the rule, not the exception."

The more reps and attacking the preparation the first-year players get, the more the confidence grows.

"Just getting reps with everyone. It's a unit where you have to have great communication so just building that with the guys, trying to get better every day," Taylor said. "Coming in with the mindset of getting better."

He later added: "Doing extra film study, communicating on the field. Then after practice, just going through film, talking about what you saw on certain plays and communication is really the biggest thing."

The line will be tested once again this week against a Jets defense that heads into SoFi as one of the most aggressive teams in the league.

New York enters Week 10 with a 48.9 percent blitz rate on pass plays according to PFF, a figure that ranks second in the league behind only Minnesota.

It's a sort of defense that the Bolts offense must remain on high alert on all fronts.

"It's always huge," Herbert said. "Having a good protection plan, understanding there are a lot of looks and a lot of things we have to prepare for.

"It starts with the offensive line and then you add the tight ends, running backs, all those guys are capable of being in the protection plan and making sure they're understanding what our role is, what they need to do and we'll go from there," Herbert added.

However, as McDaniel points out, they have to be ready for however the unit adjusts as they've seen both sides of it this season.

"You have to be prepared for both. Defenses are very gameday versatile, so if they're blitzing you and you can't do anything about it, they'll keep doing it," McDaniel said. "If you can't beat zone in the run or pass game, they're just going to keep doing that.

"I think you have to prepare like every play is blitz and zone at the same time and make sure your players can play convicted in both scenarios," McDaniel added.

The Chargers offensive line grows in confidence, and are entering a stretch where they feel even better about their overall depth as they continue to get players back, including Kayode Awosika active last week and Trey Pipkins III questionable for Sunday's game.

"I feel like we have the opportunity to have some depth at the position," McDaniel said. "With that, you have versatility that if you have the right group, you can play to their strengths. I feel like we have six to seven starters."