The Chargers play at home for the second-straight week in Week 12.
The Bolts will face the Patriots in Week 12 at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (PT).
Here are three players to watch on Sunday against the Patriots:
WR Ladd McConkey
The third-year wide receiver picked up where he left off.
McConkey led the team with five receptions for 37 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his first game action since Week 8.
The receiver had missed the two games prior with a back injury but didn't skip a beat moving the Chargers offense down the field.
All of his receptions in Week 11 came on third downs, providing a big boost in an afternoon where the Chargers scored on four of six offensive drives.
"It was really good having Ladd back," Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said. "There's a great chemistry there that they picked back up in this ballgame.
"Good to see Ladd in the endzone, getting open, making third down conversions," he added. "It was a good game for Ladd."
It was his first multi-touchdown game since late December of his rookie season, when he hauled in a pair against the Patriots in Week 17 and scored both touchdowns this past week in goal-to-go situations.
When McConkey in the lineup, the Bolts passing offense gets a big boost from it as well.
According to NextGen Stats, McConkey has caught 64.7 percent of his downfield targets (10+ air yards), the eighth highest rate among wide receivers with at least 10 downfield targets, and totaling 248 yards on those targets.
They also noted the Chargers' offense has averaged 5.8 yards per pass play with him on the field, as well 7.1 yards per attempt.
McConkey is now up to 323 receiving yards and three touchdowns in seven games, and looks to continue the momentum on Sunday against a Patriots defense that is allowing the fourth-most passing yards per game at 239.
Take a look at the best shots from Thanksgiving Day practice as the Bolts continue preparing for their Week 12 matchup against the New England Patriots.
S Elijah Molden
Molden has been a key figure for a safety unit that has been missing a big piece.
With Derwin James, Jr., having last played in Week 3, Molden has been one of the veterans in the secondary that have been leaned upon.
The veteran has logged the second-most snaps at the position this season, playing a career-high 80.7 percent of the snaps entering Week 12.
Molden is tied for third on the team with 44 total tackles and added a tackle for loss, fumble recovery and a pass defensed, spending the majority of his playing time at free safety.
"You just don't want to just say that veterans are important," Chargers safeties coach Adam Fuller said about Molden and the veterans. "The right veterans are important, and I think we have the right ones because they want to be great and they know how important the preparation is, how important practice is, and they tie that together in their performances.
"We need them to [continue] playing great, that's for sure," Fuller added.
He's been active in all facets as well, racking up six run stops in the ground game.
The deep part of the field could be a key area this week as the Patriots rank ninth in the NFL with a 15.1 percent explosive pass rate entering the week.
Molden has yet to notch an interception this season, but has tallied four over his time with the Chargers, proving he can be a factor to getting big turnovers.
Check out the best photos from Wednesday's practice at The Bolt in El Segundo!
DL Justin Eboigbe
Eboigbe has enjoyed another strong season in Year 3 on the Bolts.
The 25-year-old has played in nine games this year and tallied 29 total tackles as well as a forced fumble.
He's also enjoyed a bigger workload in 2026 than he's had in any other of his seasons to this date, playing 46.1 percent of the snaps.
Eboigbe has been a factor in the run game with 11 run stops that tie him for the second-most on the Chargers at his position.
His 17 total stops this year are close to matching the 23 he had all of last season.
Coming off a game where the unit is looking to bounce back, especially on the ground, Eboigbe will be one of the players in the middle of it against a Patriots offense that has a staple of running the ball.
Overall on the year, New England ranks 13th in the NFL with 114 yards per game.
But in each of their five wins in 2026, they've surpassed over 130 rushing yards in each of them. On the flip side, they went over 100 rushing yards just once in a loss.
Rhamondre Stevenson has been their leading rusher so far this year with 662 total yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns this year.
The Bolts pointed to yards after contact as an area of emphasis coming off of last week, and will face a running back who has 338 of his 431 rushing yards this season come after contact according to PFF.
"They establish the run," Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary said about the Patriots offense. "They get in bigger personnels and establish the ground game so we have to be ready for that."
He later added: "They like to get it in space so stopping the run and limiting those things from being either run after catch or shots down the field. It's going to be a great challenge."