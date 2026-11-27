DL Justin Eboigbe

Eboigbe has enjoyed another strong season in Year 3 on the Bolts.

The 25-year-old has played in nine games this year and tallied 29 total tackles as well as a forced fumble.

He's also enjoyed a bigger workload in 2026 than he's had in any other of his seasons to this date, playing 46.1 percent of the snaps.

Eboigbe has been a factor in the run game with 11 run stops that tie him for the second-most on the Chargers at his position.

His 17 total stops this year are close to matching the 23 he had all of last season.

Coming off a game where the unit is looking to bounce back, especially on the ground, Eboigbe will be one of the players in the middle of it against a Patriots offense that has a staple of running the ball.

Overall on the year, New England ranks 13th in the NFL with 114 yards per game.

But in each of their five wins in 2026, they've surpassed over 130 rushing yards in each of them. On the flip side, they went over 100 rushing yards just once in a loss.

Rhamondre Stevenson has been their leading rusher so far this year with 662 total yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns this year.

The Bolts pointed to yards after contact as an area of emphasis coming off of last week, and will face a running back who has 338 of his 431 rushing yards this season come after contact according to PFF.

"They establish the run," Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary said about the Patriots offense. "They get in bigger personnels and establish the ground game so we have to be ready for that."