5 Takeaways: Harbaugh on Njoku's "Likely" Return, Chargers Trade Deadline Approach

3. New plan at running back?

The Chargers have mostly deployed a rotation at running back through the first seven games of the season.

While Omarion Hampton leads the Chargers in carries (89), yards (308) and touchdowns (three), the second-year back has split time with Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal.

Mitchell has 39 rushes for 145 yards while Vidal has 29 carries for 132 yards and a score.

Harbaugh on Monday said the Chargers have "three really good, healthy backs" who are "doing really good things," but he also hinted at a potential situation where one back gets the majority of the carries going forward.

"Maybe. That's something that we're looking at and I think we'll try that, yeah," said Harbaugh, who lated added the Bolts might "go with the hot hand, so to speak."

Hampton (nine carries for 20 yards) and Vidal (eight carries for 23 yards) took the majority of the carries Sunday against the Rams.

The Bolts struggled to run the ball in Week 8 as they tallied just 64 yards on 25 attempts.

"That's an area of emphasis," Harbaugh said. "Wasn't our best day in the running game."

4. Alt shines at left tackle

Joe Alt didn't miss a beat in his return to action.

The Chargers star tackle held it down and shined Sunday against the Rams, logging his first action since suffering a neck injury in Week 4 against the Seahawks.

And he did it all moving over to left tackle once again, after spending every game this season so far on the right side.

"I thought he did a heck of a job moving over to left tackle and played like Joe Alt," Harbaugh said.

Alt allowed zero pressures in Week 8, as well as posting the second-best Pro Football Focus pass blocking grade among offensive linemen — and first among tackles — at 89.9.

He now ranks sixth among tackles with at least 150 snaps with a pass-blocking grade of 82.5 in 2026.

Not to mention, he continues to make the switch to left tackle look seamless.

A year after playing six games at left tackle, Alt remains as stellar as ever no matter what side of the line he's playing on.