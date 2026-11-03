5 Takeaways: Harbaugh on Njoku's "Likely" Return, Chargers Trade Deadline Approach

The Chargers are 0-7 ahead of a Week 9 home date with the Houston Texans.
Here are five takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh's Monday press conference:
1. Trade deadline looms
The Chargers fell 24-9 to the Rams on Sunday as they dropped to 0-7 on the season.
With Week 9 on the horizon, what message is Harbaugh conveying to his team?
"Honesty. That's what I've found to be the best motivator," Harbaugh said.
He later praised his players for their focus and approach through a tough season.
"They've been incredible," Harbaugh said. "Team-wide, everybody is accountable. That's the way our team has always been."
Harbaugh said Monday that he wants his team to "stay motivated and stay dedicated" with 10 games to go.
But it's worth noting that the Chargers roster might look a little different next week considering the 2026 NFL trade deadline is on November 10 at 1 p.m.
Harbaugh on Monday was asked about that looming date on the calendar.
"I'm focused on the Texans. I know Joe, Chad, organization always looking to improve the team," Harbaugh said while referring to Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz and Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander.
Harbaugh later said he's "focused on this week" when asking about balancing the trade deadline with the team's sub-.500 record.
"Focused on getting it turned," Harbaugh said. "Forging ahead, really striving in every way to play winning football."
2. Njoku on the mend
Harbaugh provided big updates on the injury front as the Bolts prepare to head into Week 9.
The Chargers Head Coach said they will "likely" open up tight end David Njoku's 21-day practice window this week.
The veteran tight end was placed on Injured Reserve following Week 2.
"I think it'll be good," Harbaugh said about the boost Njoku's return brings.
Njoku played in the team's first two games of the season, hauling in six receptions for 67 yards before suffering a knee injury against the Raiders.
Offensive lineman Kayode Awosika, who has also been out since Week 2, also figures to get back in the mix in some capacity after missing the last five games with a fibula injury.
"Kayode should start working into practice," Harbaugh said.
Cornerbacks Donte Jackson and Rodney Shelley, who were questionable heading into Week 8 with respective hamstring injuries but were inactive, will also see their practice load pick up.
"Rodney Shelley, he'll continue ramping up in practice," Harbaugh said. "Donte Jackson, continue ramping up in practice."
Meanwhile, Brenen Thompson will "not likely" practice this week with a quadricep/hamstring injury, while Deane Leonard remains in concussion protocol.
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
3. New plan at running back?
The Chargers have mostly deployed a rotation at running back through the first seven games of the season.
While Omarion Hampton leads the Chargers in carries (89), yards (308) and touchdowns (three), the second-year back has split time with Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal.
Mitchell has 39 rushes for 145 yards while Vidal has 29 carries for 132 yards and a score.
Harbaugh on Monday said the Chargers have "three really good, healthy backs" who are "doing really good things," but he also hinted at a potential situation where one back gets the majority of the carries going forward.
"Maybe. That's something that we're looking at and I think we'll try that, yeah," said Harbaugh, who lated added the Bolts might "go with the hot hand, so to speak."
Hampton (nine carries for 20 yards) and Vidal (eight carries for 23 yards) took the majority of the carries Sunday against the Rams.
The Bolts struggled to run the ball in Week 8 as they tallied just 64 yards on 25 attempts.
"That's an area of emphasis," Harbaugh said. "Wasn't our best day in the running game."
4. Alt shines at left tackle
Joe Alt didn't miss a beat in his return to action.
The Chargers star tackle held it down and shined Sunday against the Rams, logging his first action since suffering a neck injury in Week 4 against the Seahawks.
And he did it all moving over to left tackle once again, after spending every game this season so far on the right side.
"I thought he did a heck of a job moving over to left tackle and played like Joe Alt," Harbaugh said.
Alt allowed zero pressures in Week 8, as well as posting the second-best Pro Football Focus pass blocking grade among offensive linemen — and first among tackles — at 89.9.
He now ranks sixth among tackles with at least 150 snaps with a pass-blocking grade of 82.5 in 2026.
Not to mention, he continues to make the switch to left tackle look seamless.
A year after playing six games at left tackle, Alt remains as stellar as ever no matter what side of the line he's playing on.
"Very impressive," Harbaugh said. "Joe plays like Joe Alt, like the elite player he is."
5. Assessing the offense
The Chargers offense has been disappointing this season as Mike McDaniel's unit ranks last in EPA per play (-0.209), success rate (39.5 percent) and points per game (14.1).
But the unit did show some signs of life Sunday with three straight scoring drives in the first half.
"Making plays, first downs, converting on third downs," Harbaugh said. "Keeping those drives alive and putting us in position to have the opportunity to keep the drive moving."
He later added: "That's the thing we're striving for offensively. Just collectively where it gets in that rhythm. We'll keep striving for it."
Alas, those three scoring drives were all field goals as the Bolts managed just nine points against the Rams.
The Chargers have now gone nine quarters and 27 offensive drives without a touchdown. Vidal scored the last one in the third quarter of Week 5 against Denver.
"Fully aware," Harbaugh said. "We want to win, we want to get the ball in the end zone. That's exactly what I'm focused on."
Harbaugh was also asked about the play of quarterback Justin Herbert, who threw a pair of interceptions Sunday and now leads the NFL with 10 picks in 2026.
"Talking about this game, for the most part Justin does his job and he does it really well," Harbaugh said. "Two throws he would've liked to have back, but did his job very well."
The goal going forward is twofold: find the end zone and help the Chargers get their first win of the season.
"Focused on doing one's job, doing it within the scheme ... that was my mindset as a player. When things weren't coming as easy, you really focus on your responsibility, your alignment, your technique," Harbaugh said. "You rely on that and doing your job to the best of your God-given ability. From practice, during the week, right into the game."
He later added: "Those gains are small until they add up to getting us in the rhythm and position we want to be in."