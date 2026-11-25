The Chargers have released their first injury report ahead of Week 12 against the Patriots.

Quarterback Justin Herbert (concussion) was among the 13 that did not practice on Wednesday.

The list included Tuli Tuipulotu (ankle), Akheem Mesidor (ankle), David Njoku (shoulder), Keaton Mitchell (knee), Dalvin Tomlinson (knee) and Deane Leonard (groin), all of whom did not participate in practice.

Daiyan Henley (knee), Tarheeb Still (ankle), Brenen Thompson (hamstring) and Kendall Williamson (calf) also did not practice on Wednesday.

Khalil Mack (rest) and Teair Tart (rest) rounded out the list.

The Chargers and Patriots play Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. (PT).