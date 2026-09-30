Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots: Where to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers are at home for another week as they take on the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

MATCHUP HISTORY

The matchup will mark the 43rd regular-season matchup between the two teams. The Patriots hold an all-time regular season record of 24-16-2, but the Bolts have won the last two meetings. It will third time in four seasons the two teams matchup, and the fifth time this series will be played on Sunday night.

The last regular-season meeting between these two teams came in Week 17 of the 2024 season, a Saturday game in Foxborough.

This game clinched a postseason berth for the Chargers, as they came away with a blowout road win. It was one of Justin Herbert's best games that season as he threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns. But it was wide receiver Ladd McConkey who shined the most, hauling in eight receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns, one of two times he scored twice in a game that season.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, November 29

Kickoff is set for 5:20 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

WATCH ON TV

Network: NBC

Play-by-play: TBD

Analyst: TBD

Sideline: TBD

STREAMING

NFL+ - Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on KFI AM-640 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

The game will also air KNWZ 970 AM, KNWH-AM, KECY (Palm Springs), KATY-FM 101.3 (San Bernardino), KORE AM 1050 / 102.9 FM (Eugene, OR), KNCU-FM 92.7 (Newport, OR), Fox Sports 990 KIKI-AM (Honolulu, HI) and KBFP AM 800 (Bakersfield).

Chargers radio in Spanish can be heard on Latino Mix 103.9/98.3 FM, called by Adrian Garcia-Marquez and analyzed by Francisco Pinto, here.

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES

Chargers postgame press conferences are live streamed on the Chargers website and app (turn on notifications to receive updates on when the press conferences start). Press conferences are also available on demand following the live stream on the website, app and on YouTube.

PURO CHARGERS