2. Still's game-changing play

Perhaps the biggest play of the win came when the Chargers needed it the most — and in a moment that encapsulated the fight displayed by the entire team.

Up a field goal with under two and a half minutes left in the game, the Bolts defense knew the game would likely come down to them and whether they could get a stop.

On the third play of the drive, Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett found Zay Flowers for a first down, and the wide receiver subsequently looked to tack on more yards after the catch.

But not only did Tarheeb Still not give up on the play, he was able get a hand in and rip the ball away to force the fumble.

"There were so many big plays, so many important plays," Harbaugh said. "That was huge.

"Ball came away from the body, and he was right there to claw it out," he added. "It was huge."

Elijah Molden jumped on the ball, leading to the Bolts regaining possession and being able to drain more time from the clock.

"Really just not giving up on the play, that's what it was," Still said. "I wanted to make a tackle, the ball was right on my facemask, so I just tried to get it out.

"Thank God, the ball came out," Still added.

It was a credit to the third-year Chargers cornerback for not giving up on the play even after giving up the catch.

"That play describes Tarheeb. Resilient guy," Phillips said. "Obviously he got the ball caught on him but didn't give up on the play, a great play.

He added: "That's who he is."

The defense still needed to go back on the field one more time, but it was a play that ultimately ended up being the biggest deciding factor.

Still credited Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary and the work they put in during the week that emphasizes knocking the ball loose.

"That's where I give credit, working on it so much it becomes second nature," I knew when I went to go make the tackle, I got my hand underneath and ripped it out. We've seen on film at times he has bad ball security. Shoutout Coach [Adam] Fuller, C.O. really just emphasizing it. Made a play."