The Chargers are now 1-8 after a 23-20 road win over the Ravens on Monday.
Here are five takeaways from the Bolts in Week 10:
1. Win No. 1
The Chargers are on the board.
After eight games, and nine weeks of the season, the Bolts were able to secure their first victory of the year in gritty fashion.
They battled through it from start to finish — and the end result was win No. 1.
"Good to see the smiles back," Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh. "There's a lot of fight in this team and we all see it.
He added: "Glad it was rewarded tonight."
The feeling of joy echoed throughout the locker room as well.
"I thought was good for the team, these guys earned it," Justin Herbert said. "They fought so hard this year. We're happy to walk away with a win."
Del’Shawn Phillips added: "It feels great. Obviously, we wish we could have gotten it early in the season but it's good. All the hard work we put in during OTAs, camp, throughout the season is paying off."
It was only fitting it was the team's most complete game yet, too.
The offense was able to move the ball and put up points, driving in a pair of touchdowns and efficiently driving the ball through the air and on the ground.
Defensively it was a strong game in all areas as well, making the Ravens offense one-dimensional and getting key stops in addition to a pair of turnovers.
Not to mention on special teams as well, where a pair of 20-plus yard punt returns and key punts to shift field position helped put them in advantageous positions.
It was everything the Bolts had been searching for up to this point.
"Just cherish this team. A lot of fight in this team," Harbaugh said. "Been seeing it. To come across the country, guys just battled, fought and made the plays, really in all three phases. Thrilled."
He later added: "Played complimentary football, all three phases."
The Chargers got one win down.
The next goal? Build off this and do it again next week.
"I thought the energy, the fight by the entire team was at a high level," Harbaugh said. "Very competitive, played really good. Played good football, coaches good football, the guys did a great job. Let's do it again."
Tony Jefferson continued: "Just want to get another one. Good feeling, it's been a minute. Everyone fought hard the whole game, 60-minute game.
"We were closers at the end," Jefferson added. "We feel good about it, keep the momentum going into next week."
Go inside the postgame celebration as the Los Angeles Chargers take down the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. Presented by SoFi!
2. Still's game-changing play
Perhaps the biggest play of the win came when the Chargers needed it the most — and in a moment that encapsulated the fight displayed by the entire team.
Up a field goal with under two and a half minutes left in the game, the Bolts defense knew the game would likely come down to them and whether they could get a stop.
On the third play of the drive, Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett found Zay Flowers for a first down, and the wide receiver subsequently looked to tack on more yards after the catch.
But not only did Tarheeb Still not give up on the play, he was able get a hand in and rip the ball away to force the fumble.
"There were so many big plays, so many important plays," Harbaugh said. "That was huge.
"Ball came away from the body, and he was right there to claw it out," he added. "It was huge."
Elijah Molden jumped on the ball, leading to the Bolts regaining possession and being able to drain more time from the clock.
"Really just not giving up on the play, that's what it was," Still said. "I wanted to make a tackle, the ball was right on my facemask, so I just tried to get it out.
"Thank God, the ball came out," Still added.
It was a credit to the third-year Chargers cornerback for not giving up on the play even after giving up the catch.
"That play describes Tarheeb. Resilient guy," Phillips said. "Obviously he got the ball caught on him but didn't give up on the play, a great play.
He added: "That's who he is."
The defense still needed to go back on the field one more time, but it was a play that ultimately ended up being the biggest deciding factor.
Still credited Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary and the work they put in during the week that emphasizes knocking the ball loose.
"That's where I give credit, working on it so much it becomes second nature," I knew when I went to go make the tackle, I got my hand underneath and ripped it out. We've seen on film at times he has bad ball security. Shoutout Coach [Adam] Fuller, C.O. really just emphasizing it. Made a play."
Jefferson added: "When you see it come to fruition, you see that type of stuff that works. Keep repeating what we do, our separators, attack the ball. We talk about it every day."
3. Efficient run game boosts offense
Monday marked arguably the most efficient game of the year for the Chargers offense.
The overall numbers may not jump off the page — 287 total yards — but the timeliness of when they came and taking advantage of situations shined the most.
The offense averaged 5.3 yards a play, limited the penalties and most importantly, didn't turn the ball over.
Not to mention getting the ground game rolling.
"It was good. This is a really good defense, good front," Charlie Kolar said. "It was good for us to establish the run game, the running backs saw it well and O-Line, tight ends and receivers."
The Chargers totaled a season-high 160 rushing yards in Baltimore, with Omarion Hampton having his best game of the season as well.
Hampton carried the load in a massive way with 105 yards on 22 attempts and a touchdown, good for 4.8 yards per carry.
"Omarion, great game, over 100 yards. The downhill runs were extremely good," Harbaugh said. "I thought our offensive line played really well coming off the ball."
Herbert was key in the ground game too, finishing with 51 rushing yards, including his 22-yard scramble that gave the Bolts their first touchdown of the game.
It wasn't a big game overall through the air, but wide receiver Tre' Harris was also able to have a big hand in moving the team down the field with a team-leading five receptions for 86 yards.
"Tre' made a ton of plays today, it was really cool to see," Herbert said. "That's what we kind of expect from him, that's how talented he is.
"For him to come up and make some huge third down conversions for us to keep us on the field, I'm really happy he played so well," Herbert added.
The Bolts offense was in rhythm throughout the night, and it was enough to propel the group to a victory.
"It was awesome, it was so amazing to see those guys up front," Herbert said. "They work so hard, they strain.
"O is about as talented as it gets, the way he runs," Herbert added. "I'm proud of the way guys fought today."
See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 10 primetime matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
4. Defense stuffs the run
The Chargers defense knew going into the game defending the run was up there on the list of things they had to emphasize in order to come out successful.
Not only were they able to do that, but they also put together their best performance against the run so far this year.
"We talked about it all week, just having a good run wall," Jefferson said. "We didn't want Derrick Henry to get going."
"D-Line did a heck of a job, Teair [Tart], Dalvin [Tomlinson], guys up front did a great job," he added.
The Chargers allowed just 16 yards on 15 attempts on Monday night, good for 1.1 yards per carry. Henry finished the day with 10 carries for 10 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
"There was a heck of a run wall, big emphasis on that," Harbaugh said. "I thought that was really good. Linebackers played extremely well, edges were putting the pressure on too. Trying not let him get started.
"They got us on a few things, guys just battled the whole night," Harbaugh added.
The defensive line set the tone up front, while the rest of the defense rallied to the ball to finish with five tackles for loss on the night.
"Everybody showing up," Phillips said. "D-Line resetting the line of scrimmage, linebackers rolling downhill hard, corners showing up on the perimeter and safeties filling in where needed. It's a blessing we had 11 guys that can do that."
Still added: "Shoutout Dalvin, Teair, all the guys up front."
The first half in particular was a dominant showing in that phase.
The Bolts held the Ravens to zero yards rushing in the first 30 minutes of the game, becoming the only team in the NFL this season to hold an opponent to zero first half rushing yards.
The last time a team held their opponent to zero first half rushing yards was in December of 2023.
Overall on the night, the group finished with a pair of sacks, both by Tomlinson, nine quarterback hits and a whopping 10 passes defensed.
Looking for a bounce back performance, they put together just that with a disruptive showing.
"They made plays at times, but keep fighting until the end," Still said. "Shoutout everybody else just playing aggressive, attacking the football."
Phillips added: "It was 11 playing as one. Defense, we all believe in each other, we all know we can ball so when we all play together as one, we're hard to beat."
5. Short week on the way
The Bolts will flip the page quickly heading into Week 11.
Preparations for the Jets will begin on the cross-country flight home as they now attack the short week.
But first comes the happy flight home as they look to build on the victory.
"We're going to have a happy flight, enjoy the flight home, watch film, put it to bed and try to stack it," Herbert said. "Use it as fuel to keep going. We know what kind of team we are, we know what we're capable of. We're just trying to have fun, put our brand on tape and build off this."
Herbert added: "The same process we do starts tomorrow. We're going to watch the film, see where we went wrong, what we could have done better and attack our next opponent and do our best."
Harbaugh outlined the plan of the week ahead.
"We'll probably get back late, get right to work," Harbaugh said. "Sleep on the plane and get right into the office and get going.
"We'll come back on Wednesday, probably more like a walk-through type of practice and get guys back," Harbaugh added.
With one win down, they hope to make it two in a row next week as they open a two-game homestand at SoFi Stadium.
"I can't wait to get back out there," Jefferson said. "Back in front of our fans trying to get a win."
Harbaugh added: "Ready to go, let's do it again next week."