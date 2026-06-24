What Donte Jackson is Most Looking Forward to in Chargers Defense Under Chris O'Leary

A year makes a ton of difference, even for a veteran who's been around the league for awhile.
And entering his second season with the Chargers, Donte Jackson is noticing that in a big way.
Things feel much different — and more comfortable — after a year around the squad.
"First year here doing it, was kind of like the new guy still feeling my way around," Jackson said last week. "I was a vet but still had that energy of a young guy because I was new, still learning the guys, still learning everything, the building, the city, stuff like that.
"These days, it's smooth sailing," Jackson added. "You come back in, have the same guys you went to war with last year and the confidence and everything has been high. It's been awesome."
The 30-year-old cornerback has continued his role as the most experienced member in the Bolts cornerback room coming off one the best seasons in his career.
Jackson had a team-best 12 passes defensed while tying for the team lead with four interceptions in his first season with the Chargers in 2025.
According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just 24 receptions among cornerbacks with at least 400 coverage snaps in 2025, good for the second fewest among players in that group. Not to mention, he also allowed just a 56.3 quarterback rating when targeted last regular season, according to PFF, a total that was third-best among players.
Even coming off a season like he had, Jackson said last week that his priority remains on the team first as he returns to a similar position room from a year ago.
"Just to keep the foot on the pedal," Jackson said. "I feel like the last two seasons I've emerged, to me personally, as one of the top corners in the league. That's just kind of how I feel, so just adding to that."
He later added: "I'm team first, so I don't have a personal agenda, I don't have any personal goals but to be the best teammate I could be. Just blessed to have a group of guys that share that same mindset. Nobody is selfish, nobody has selfish goals."
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Of course, he's now looking to build off the stellar season under a new defensive coordinator — who he first met in unique circumstances.
Jackson said his first face-to-face meeting with the new defensive playcaller Chris O’Leary came at the airport weeks after he was hired, as the two were preparing to take their respective flights.
Although he wasn't with the Chargers in 2024 when O'Leary coached the safeties, Jackson said he heard a lot of positive things from those around the team last season.
And it was all accurate now that he's gotten the chance to interact and work with him.
"Everything I heard about him was spot on, the guys didn't do him enough justice in how well they spoke of him," Jackson said. "From me meeting him and getting my own experiences of him in the meeting room, on the field, how he bounces around from every section constantly hearing him giving guys confidence, talking guys up.
"You just love his energy, it's awesome… you could just tell he loves doing what he's doing," he added. "It's a blast to come to work with him."
As far as what O'Leary's defense brings differently to the table, Jackson is keeping that close to the vest.
He did note, however, that returning most of the defensive backs in the room allow them to continue building on their status as one of the best defenses in the league now under a new coordinator.
"Just know, we were a top D in the league last year, we're coming into OTAs to build off that every single day and adding to the formula, adding to the confidence," Jackson said. "It's a huge thing in this league when you can return a majority of the guys you played with. Speaking from the secondary, that's a huge blessing.
"We don't have to spend time learning from each other," Jackson added. "Maybe the young guys coming in, but like me, Derwin [James], Elijah [Molden], Tony [Jefferson], Cam [Hart], Heeb [Still], we don't have to spend time learning each other, we just get right to business. That's really what it's been, for real."
Jackson, Still and Hart remain at the forefront of the position but make no doubt about it — the competitiveness and hunger has spread to the rest of the room heading into training camp as well.
"When I first got here, I sensed the hungriness out of Heeb and Cam," Jackson said. "Those guys are getting older and now you have Nikko [Reed], you got Eric [Rogers], you got Isas underneath who saw the hunger in Heeb and Cam from last year and how they came into their second year.
"It just kind of trickles down, Heeb and Cam they see me come in here in my eighth year and see what I can do so everybody is just hungry," Jackson added. "We're all feeding off each other. It's a blessing to have the same guys."
Now entering Year 9 in the NFL, Jackson knows this Chargers team could do great things based on who they have on the roster.
It's a step-by-step process, and he believes everyone is building towards that with a common goal.
"We're going to keep on working because we understand anything can happen, but we also understand that we do have the talent and we do have everything we need," Jackson said. "If we don't keep trying to build to it and looking at the end goal, like somebody just told me, 'Focus on the root, not the fruit.'
"I think that's the type of group this is, we're just focusing on the root, focusing on the foundation, focusing on building this thing out," Jackson added. "When you look up, the fruit is going to be as ripe as you want it."