What Donte Jackson is Most Looking Forward to in Chargers Defense Under Chris O'Leary

Of course, he's now looking to build off the stellar season under a new defensive coordinator — who he first met in unique circumstances.

Jackson said his first face-to-face meeting with the new defensive playcaller Chris O’Leary came at the airport weeks after he was hired, as the two were preparing to take their respective flights.

Although he wasn't with the Chargers in 2024 when O'Leary coached the safeties, Jackson said he heard a lot of positive things from those around the team last season.

And it was all accurate now that he's gotten the chance to interact and work with him.

"Everything I heard about him was spot on, the guys didn't do him enough justice in how well they spoke of him," Jackson said. "From me meeting him and getting my own experiences of him in the meeting room, on the field, how he bounces around from every section constantly hearing him giving guys confidence, talking guys up.

"You just love his energy, it's awesome… you could just tell he loves doing what he's doing," he added. "It's a blast to come to work with him."

As far as what O'Leary's defense brings differently to the table, Jackson is keeping that close to the vest.

He did note, however, that returning most of the defensive backs in the room allow them to continue building on their status as one of the best defenses in the league now under a new coordinator.

"Just know, we were a top D in the league last year, we're coming into OTAs to build off that every single day and adding to the formula, adding to the confidence," Jackson said. "It's a huge thing in this league when you can return a majority of the guys you played with. Speaking from the secondary, that's a huge blessing.