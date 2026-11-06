5 Final Thoughts Ahead of Chargers-Texans in Week 9

4. A shift to the coaches' box

McDaniel announced a change to where he will call plays from this week against the Texans.

The Chargers offensive playcaller said he will be shifting to the coaches' box after starting the season on the sideline, something he brought up to Harbaugh this week.

"This week one of the things I talked with coach about, one of the things I want to try is call plays from the box, to see adjustments myself and communicate to position coaches appropriately," McDaniel said. "What things we can focus on between series. That's the latest in things."

He later added: "It seems like a good action to take based on how things have gone this year and realistically something that I only brought up because I'm very confident in the rest of the offensive coaching staff and how they're able to set the tone and communicate information on the sidelines."

McDaniel was last in the coaches' box as the 49ers Offensive Coordinator in 2021.

He explained the move and how it differentiates from the sideline.

"It's like watching tape. You train yourself over time to see the game on the field. One of the reasons I stand behind the ball so far is so I can kind of try to get a visual of all 22 because you're so close to the ball, you can have your peripheries shut out. That's not the case from the box."

McDaniel later added: "I think it will be something that, based on all the working parts, could help us this week. We'll continue to problem-solve until we get this thing right."

It continues to be all hands on deck to figure out ways to jumpstart the Chargers offense.

"Everybody. Mike, all the coaches on offense, myself, the players," Harbaugh said. "We're working harder and continuously working harder and smarter. That's just what we've been doing."

Entering Week 9, the Bolts rank last in EPA per play (-0.219), success rate (39.5 percent) and points per game (14.1).

The adjustments coming out of the bye week did not change the outcome, but McDaniel echoes that they continue to stick together and add as a group to get things turned around.

"There's been a lot of changes, not a lot of changes in results," McDaniel said. "It's important to keep a very focused problem-solving vision on things."

He later added: "There's a lot of belief that we hold as a group, players and coaches connected, and we need to see our football be better. We were expecting it and didn't come to fruition. We're trying new and aggressive things to get that done as fast as possible."

The Chargers have now gone nine quarters and 27 offensive drives without a touchdown, their last coming in the third quarter of Week 9.

"Fully aware," Harbaugh said. "We want to win, we want to get the ball in the endzone, that's exactly what I'm focused on."

There were some strides in the second quarter where they were able to move the ball down the field but ultimately stalled out before the redzone.

Those drives have come into emphasis this week — turning shorter field goals into six.

"We got to continue drives into the endzone, we're not scoring enough points, and we need to give ourselves opportunities at redzone [opportunities]," McDaniel said. "We moved the ball down to the strike zone, high red, then the drive stalled."

Alt added: "There have been strides made, not getting the result and, as we said, scoring touchdowns, moving the ball, putting points on the board, not turning the ball over. Those are things we're striving every day to improve."

With another week on deck, the Bolts offense continues to come together to try and turn things around.

"It's been a tough season, but the group, like most of the time when you have supreme adversity, you either splinter or come closer together," McDaniel said. "I think it's coming closer together.