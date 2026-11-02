5 Takeaways: Offense Falters Again as Chargers Remain Winless

3. Struggles with short fields

The Bolts offense had their moments moving the ball in the first half, including putting together three straight field goal drives that got them the lead.

But the inability to take advantage of short fields and not punching it into the end zone proved to be one of the deciding factors Sunday afternoon.

"We weren't able to finish drives with touchdowns," Harbaugh said.

Alt added: "We've got to get touchdowns, that's how we're going to win games. That's the big thing, just making sure when we get down there, we're in positive position. We got to finish."

The Chargers finished the afternoon with four drives starting at own 40-yard line or better but scored just three points combined off them.

The first came almost right away, as Tarheeb Still's stellar interception on the first defensive drive of the game set the Bolts up on the Rams 47.

But then after two straight passes for loss and an incompletion, they were forced to punt the ball away.

"We had the pick by Tarheeb in the first half," Gadsden said. "We didn't make the most of the short fields."

The Chargers defense made a quick stop and the ensuing punt went for just 35 yards, setting the offense up at the Rams 43-yard line. The drive lasted just three plays, however, ending with Herbert's first interception.

Then came the stretch of three straight field goal drives where they picked up at least 47 yards and kept moving the chains.

However, the offense stalled out inside the opposing 30-yard line each time, settling for field goals of 34, 46 and 41 yards.

"Any time you can walk away with points at all, you can't count that all as a negative," McConkey said. "We just got to score touchdowns in this league to win. That's what we struggled with. We got down there. We just have to punch it in."

Gadsden added: "We need to capitalize on those. When we get in the red zone, all we preach is we're going to touch the paint, regardless of who."

The Chargers offense did not reach plus territory in the second half until their final offensive drive of the afternoon, a series that ended in a turnover on downs.

"We've got to score points, and it can't just be field goals," Alt added.

4. Defense can't ride hot start

The start of the game could not have been scripted better for the Chargers defense.

Still's aforementioned interception got them rolling from the jump, as they allowed zero first downs and 14 yards on the Rams first 16 plays of the game over five drives.

They held up following Herbert's first interception as well, starting backed up in the red zone but forcing a short field goal to limit the damage.

The defense allowed just 90 net yards in the first 30 minutes of play.

"Our defense was playing extremely well," Harbaugh said.

The game, however, changed near the final minutes of the first half.

The Rams got the ball back with just under two minutes left in the first half and scored a touchdown.

Another Rams touchdown drive followed after the halftime break.

The two drives to end and start the half proved to be a huge difference maker.

"Lost in the middle eight — touchdown before the half and the opening-drive touchdown by the Rams [in the second half]," Harbaugh said.