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5 Takeaways: Offense Falters Again as Chargers Remain Winless

Nov 01, 2026 at 06:02 PM
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by Eric Smith & Omar Navarro
ChargersRamsTakeaways

The Chargers are now 0-7 after a 24-9 road loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Here are five takeaways from the Bolts in Week 8:

1. Chargers fall to 0-7

The Chargers still haven't found the win column so far this season.

The "unfortunate truth," Justin Herbert said Sunday, is that the Bolts are now 0-7 and remain the only winless team in the NFL.

Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh on Sunday tried to sum up the first two months of the season.

"It's not a familiar position for any of the guys in our locker room," Harbaugh said. "We're the only ones who can change it and we are highly motivated and dedicated to do that."

Sunday's loss to the Rams followed a similar script to what we've seen for the majority of this season: an offense that doesn't score enough points unable to help a defense that plays well but has been asked to be stellar for 60 minutes.

The Bolts offense managed just three field goals in Week 8 and hasn't scored a touchdown since the third quarter of Week 5.

That's nine straight quarters without finding the end zone for a unit that has 15 total points over the past two games.

"Aware of that," Harbaugh said. "Keep working, keep studying."

Herbert added: "Whatever we're doing, it hasn't been good enough."

At 0-7, it's clear that the Bolts are desperate to try and find a way to win. But they know that can only happen by sticking together.

"We're frustrated, we want to win a football game," Joe Alt said. "I think we all need to play better. Look at ourselves personally and then look as a group.

"We have to charge forward, keep getting better and correct the mistakes we're making," Alt added

Ladd McConkey said: "No one is happy. Everyone is pissed off and wants to win, but we've got 10 more opportunities. So, what are we going to do, lay down and give up? I don't see that from these guys in the locker room. Back to work."

The Chargers are back in action at home in Week 9 against the Houston Texans.

"There's no quit. There's no surrender," Harbaugh said. "There's going to be an opportunity next week and get ourselves ready for that."

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2. Turnovers doom offense

The Chargers entered Week 8 with the most turnovers in the league.

Herbert and the Bolts added to that total Sunday as the quarterback was intercepted twice.

"Turnovers are what's stopping us [offensively], and that's something that we have to clean up," Herbert said.

Herbert's first interception came on third down when he was looking for Quentin Johnston on an out route.

The play was undercut by safety Quentin Lake and returned inside the red zone, which led to a Rams field goal.

Herbert then threw an interception late in the third quarter when he didn't see Trent McDuffie lurking underneath.

McDuffie returned the pick to the Chargers 22-yard line, leading to a Rams touchdown.

"When you turn the ball over and put it on our side — make it their drive short — those are the issues," Harbaugh said.

Herbert has now thrown an interception in every game this season and has a league-high 10 interceptions.

"I've got to be smarter with the ball," Herbert said.

He later added: "It's just bad decisions, poor mistakes by me and something that I have to clean up."

Photos: Chargers Face Rams in Battle of Los Angeles

See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
162 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
163 / 184

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
164 / 184

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
165 / 184

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Derius Davis (12)
166 / 184

WR Derius Davis (12)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
167 / 184

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
168 / 184

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
169 / 184

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)
170 / 184

WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Kendall Williamson (32) and WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)
171 / 184

S Kendall Williamson (32) and WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Kendall Williamson (32)
172 / 184

S Kendall Williamson (32)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Kendall Williamson (32)
173 / 184

S Kendall Williamson (32)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
174 / 184

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
175 / 184

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
176 / 184

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
177 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
178 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
179 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
180 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
181 / 184

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
182 / 184

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
183 / 184

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
184 / 184

WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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3. Struggles with short fields

The Bolts offense had their moments moving the ball in the first half, including putting together three straight field goal drives that got them the lead.

But the inability to take advantage of short fields and not punching it into the end zone proved to be one of the deciding factors Sunday afternoon.

"We weren't able to finish drives with touchdowns," Harbaugh said.

Alt added: "We've got to get touchdowns, that's how we're going to win games. That's the big thing, just making sure when we get down there, we're in positive position. We got to finish."

The Chargers finished the afternoon with four drives starting at own 40-yard line or better but scored just three points combined off them.

The first came almost right away, as Tarheeb Still's stellar interception on the first defensive drive of the game set the Bolts up on the Rams 47.

But then after two straight passes for loss and an incompletion, they were forced to punt the ball away.

"We had the pick by Tarheeb in the first half," Gadsden said. "We didn't make the most of the short fields."

The Chargers defense made a quick stop and the ensuing punt went for just 35 yards, setting the offense up at the Rams 43-yard line. The drive lasted just three plays, however, ending with Herbert's first interception.

Then came the stretch of three straight field goal drives where they picked up at least 47 yards and kept moving the chains.

However, the offense stalled out inside the opposing 30-yard line each time, settling for field goals of 34, 46 and 41 yards.

"Any time you can walk away with points at all, you can't count that all as a negative," McConkey said. "We just got to score touchdowns in this league to win. That's what we struggled with. We got down there. We just have to punch it in."

Gadsden added: "We need to capitalize on those. When we get in the red zone, all we preach is we're going to touch the paint, regardless of who."

The Chargers offense did not reach plus territory in the second half until their final offensive drive of the afternoon, a series that ended in a turnover on downs.

"We've got to score points, and it can't just be field goals," Alt added.

4. Defense can't ride hot start

The start of the game could not have been scripted better for the Chargers defense.

Still's aforementioned interception got them rolling from the jump, as they allowed zero first downs and 14 yards on the Rams first 16 plays of the game over five drives.

They held up following Herbert's first interception as well, starting backed up in the red zone but forcing a short field goal to limit the damage.

The defense allowed just 90 net yards in the first 30 minutes of play.

"Our defense was playing extremely well," Harbaugh said.

The game, however, changed near the final minutes of the first half.

The Rams got the ball back with just under two minutes left in the first half and scored a touchdown.

Another Rams touchdown drive followed after the halftime break.

The two drives to end and start the half proved to be a huge difference maker.

"Lost in the middle eight — touchdown before the half and the opening-drive touchdown by the Rams [in the second half]," Harbaugh said.

Overall, the Chargers defense finished the day holding the Rams to 3-of-11 on third downs along with 281 total yards to go along with an interception and a sack.

5. Hail Mary comes up short

Three feet.

That's how close the Chargers were to a remarkable last-second touchdown just before halftime on Sunday.

Down 10-9, the Bolts began on their own 40-yard line with no timeouts and 19 seconds left.

After a short pass and a spike, the Bolts had one final chance at their own 45-yard line with only a few seconds remaining.

Herbert evaded a rusher in the pocket before launching a 60-yard pass down to the goal line toward a crowd of bodies.

While it appeared Johnston might come down with it at the buzzer, the ball ricocheted to McConkey, who was talked at the 1-yard line.

"Justin made a crazy play and launched it and gave us a chance," McConkey said. "Honestly, I thought Q caught it first.

"Then it just popped in my hands," McConkey added. "It was a cool play, but sucks we didn't come away with anything."

If McConkey had found a way to score, perhaps the potential halftime lead means things end differently Sunday for the Chargers.

Alas, that was the closest the Bolts would come to finding the end zone in Week 9.

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