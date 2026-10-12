5 Takeaways: Why Jim Harbaugh is 'Hellbent' on Turning Around Chargers 0-5 Start

3. Injury updates on McConkey & Johnston

Harbaugh provided a handful of injury updates Monday, including multiple within the wide receiver room.

While Ladd McConkey was active with a foot injury, he did not a single snap against the Broncos in Week 5.

"He was an emergency situation. We did not want to put him in," said Harbaugh, who aded he it was "possible he's working back in this week."

Quentin Johnston, meanwhile, was inactive with a chest injury Sunday.

"He'll probably be limited this week like last for the practice. We'll see where he's at the end of the week," Harbaugh said of Johnston.

Tre' Harris played 30 snaps before he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5.

"That will be more of a week-to-week [thing]. We'll see how the hamstring progresses," Harbaugh said.

Finally, Harbaugh said rookie Brenen Thompson is "going to continue to work into practice" with a quad injury.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling led Chargers wide receivers with three targets Sunday and had two catches for 22 yards.

Theo Wease had one reception for 16 yards that went for a first down on third-and-15.

"I know the guys are doing everything they can to get back," Harbaugh said. "The ones that are in there are competing and fighting like heck to do the best job they can."

4. Injury updates on Harris, Alt & Awosika

Harbaugh also provided some injury updates on others on the roster.

Starting left guard Kayode Awosika (fibula) is not on Injured Reserve but hasn't practiced for the past three weeks.

"Told that [he's] healing and rehabbing and doing everything he can to get back as fast as he can," Harbaugh said.

Joe Alt, meanwhile, is dealing with a neck injury he suffered against the Seahawks and will meet with a specialist.

"We'll see how the week goes. I think there's testing going on," Harbaugh said.