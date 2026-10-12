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5 Takeaways: Why Jim Harbaugh is 'Hellbent' on Turning Around Chargers 0-5 Start

Oct 12, 2026 at 04:46 PM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

5Takes W6

The Chargers are 0-5 as they get ready for a Week 6 road date with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here are five takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh's Monday press conference:

1. Keep fighting

Jim Harbaugh's team doesn't have a win yet this season.

But the Chargers Head Coach said Monday that he is "hellbent on turning it around" with a dozen games left on the schedule.

With the Bolts off to their worst start since 2003, Harbaugh noted that he and others are focused on the task at hand.

"I think one of the things we were all put on this Earth, one of the things we were all put on this Earth to do, was to handle both success and loss," Harbaugh said. "To do that with the same passion and enthusiasm and to show that you belong.

"That it can be turned around and there is winning football. That's what we're doing as a team," Harbaugh added.

That includes a message to both players and the front office that it will take everyone to climb out of the current hole.

"Keep fighting. Keep being the leader, keep being the competitor, the believer you've been. Even more," Harbaugh said.

He later added: "It's shoulder to shoulder, we're in this fight all together."

The Chargers play Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in the first of two games against the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City is 4-0 and coming off its bye week.

"Our players ... are determined to get this season turned around," Harbaugh said.

2. Praise for Herbert's compete level

Justin Herbert's stat line wasn't pretty Sunday.

The Chargers quarterback completed 14 of 24 passes for 121 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

Herbert, who was sacked five times, also lost a fumble in the fourth quarter.

But Harbaugh praised his quarterback's resiliency and attitude on Monday, noting the Pro Bowler is trying to carry the offense on his back.

"He's competing. Trying to help his team win," Harbaugh said. "There are definitely times when he's trying to make a play, you know? Too many this season it's been at desperation time.

"That's what I would attribute that to. Doing anything and everything he can," Harbaugh continued. "A fumble when he's trying to throw the ball away. He's just hellbent on winning and doing everything he can to help the team win.

"But he's never going to back down from trying to help this team win," Harbaugh added. "No matter what the odds seem, he's just not backing down. Just try not to put him in that situation."

Harbaugh compared Herbert's fumble to a play earlier in the game when he avoided a sack in the end zone and avoided a safety with an incomplete pass.

"He was trying to do the same thing in that situation," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh made it clear that he has no qualms with the nine total turnovers Herbert has accounted for in five games.

"I'm not going to tell him anything different. The way he competes, it's like few others I've ever seen," Harbaugh said.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 23 - LAC 17]
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The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 23 - LAC 17]

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 23 - LAC 17]
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The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 23 - LAC 17]

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 23 - LAC 17]
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The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 23 - LAC 17]

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 23 - LAC 17]
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The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 23 - LAC 17]

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 23 - LAC 17]
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The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 23 - LAC 17]

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The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 23 - LAC 17]

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The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 23 - LAC 17]

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The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 23 - LAC 17]

Liv Medivitz/Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
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3. Injury updates on McConkey & Johnston

Harbaugh provided a handful of injury updates Monday, including multiple within the wide receiver room.

While Ladd McConkey was active with a foot injury, he did not a single snap against the Broncos in Week 5.

"He was an emergency situation. We did not want to put him in," said Harbaugh, who aded he it was "possible he's working back in this week."

Quentin Johnston, meanwhile, was inactive with a chest injury Sunday.

"He'll probably be limited this week like last for the practice. We'll see where he's at the end of the week," Harbaugh said of Johnston.

Tre' Harris played 30 snaps before he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5.

"That will be more of a week-to-week [thing]. We'll see how the hamstring progresses," Harbaugh said.

Finally, Harbaugh said rookie Brenen Thompson is "going to continue to work into practice" with a quad injury.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling led Chargers wide receivers with three targets Sunday and had two catches for 22 yards.

Theo Wease had one reception for 16 yards that went for a first down on third-and-15.

"I know the guys are doing everything they can to get back," Harbaugh said. "The ones that are in there are competing and fighting like heck to do the best job they can."

4. Injury updates on Harris, Alt & Awosika

Harbaugh also provided some injury updates on others on the roster.

Starting left guard Kayode Awosika (fibula) is not on Injured Reserve but hasn't practiced for the past three weeks.

"Told that [he's] healing and rehabbing and doing everything he can to get back as fast as he can," Harbaugh said.

Joe Alt, meanwhile, is dealing with a neck injury he suffered against the Seahawks and will meet with a specialist.

"We'll see how the week goes. I think there's testing going on," Harbaugh said.

Donte Jackson (hamstring) is a "week-to-week kind of thing" while Bud Dupree is day-to-day with a neck injury.

Photos: Bolts Battle Broncos in Week 5

See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 5 divisional matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
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DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4), LB Daiyan Henley (0), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
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CB Tarheeb Still (4), LB Daiyan Henley (0), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20), LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DL Nick Barrett (91), DT Jamaree Caldwell (99) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
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CB Cam Hart (20), LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DL Nick Barrett (91), DT Jamaree Caldwell (99) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Justin Eboigbe (92)
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DL Justin Eboigbe (92)

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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

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DB Deane Leonard (33)
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DB Deane Leonard (33)

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S Tony Jefferson (23)

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CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S Genesis Smith (22)

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CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S Genesis Smith (22)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8), QB Justin Herbert (10) and G Alex Harkey (73)
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RB Omarion Hampton (8), QB Justin Herbert (10) and G Alex Harkey (73)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10) and RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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QB Justin Herbert (10) and RB Omarion Hampton (8)

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QB Justin Herbert (10)

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DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
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DT Jamaree Caldwell (99) and DB Elijah Molden (2)

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DL Justin Eboigbe (92)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
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TE Hayden Rucci (40), WR Tre Harris (9), TE Charlie Kolar (88), RB Omarion Hampton (8), QB Justin Herbert (10) and G Alex Harkey (73)

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RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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RB Keaton Michell (34) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

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RB Keaton Michell (34)

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RB Keaton Michell (34)

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G Alex Harkey (73) and G Cole Strange (69)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Alex Harkey (73), G Cole Strange (69), C/G Jake Slaughter (66), G Logan Taylor (65), T Travis Burke (77) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
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G Alex Harkey (73), G Cole Strange (69), C/G Jake Slaughter (66), G Logan Taylor (65), T Travis Burke (77) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh
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Head Coach Jim Harbaugh

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DB Deane Leonard (33)
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DB Deane Leonard (33)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
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DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)
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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90), DT Jamaree Caldwell (99) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90), DT Jamaree Caldwell (99) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

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DL Teair Tart (93)
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DL Teair Tart (93)

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S Genesis Smith (22)
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S Genesis Smith (22)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
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OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Cam Hart (20)
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S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Cam Hart (20)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
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TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Charlie Kolar (88)
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TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Charlie Kolar (88)
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TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66) and RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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C/G Jake Slaughter (66) and RB Omarion Hampton (8)

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QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

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LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
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OLB Khalil Mack (52)

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OLB Khalil Mack (52) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
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OLB Khalil Mack (52) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DB Deane Leonard (33)
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DB Deane Leonard (33)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
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RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9) and RB Keaton Michell (34)
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WR Tre Harris (9) and RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9) and RB Keaton Michell (34)
71 / 356

WR Tre Harris (9) and RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
T Travis Burke (77)
72 / 356

T Travis Burke (77)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
73 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
74 / 356

C/G Jake Slaughter (66) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh
75 / 356

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
76 / 356

P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
77 / 356

P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11) and G Cole Strange (69)
78 / 356

K Cameron Dicker (11) and G Cole Strange (69)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
79 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LS Josh Harris (47) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
80 / 356

LS Josh Harris (47) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
81 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LS Josh Harris (47) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
82 / 356

LS Josh Harris (47) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Marlowe Wax (58)
83 / 356

LB Marlowe Wax (58)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Marlowe Wax (58)
84 / 356

LB Marlowe Wax (58)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Marlowe Wax (58)
85 / 356

LB Marlowe Wax (58)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Kendall Williamson (32), LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Marlowe Wax (58)
86 / 356

S Kendall Williamson (32), LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Marlowe Wax (58)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Marlowe Wax (58) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
87 / 356

LB Marlowe Wax (58) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Marlowe Wax (58)
88 / 356

LB Marlowe Wax (58)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Kendall Williamson (32), LB Marlowe Wax (58) and CB Isas Waxter (37)
89 / 356

S Kendall Williamson (32), LB Marlowe Wax (58) and CB Isas Waxter (37)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Marlowe Wax (58) and CB Isas Waxter (37)
90 / 356

LB Marlowe Wax (58) and CB Isas Waxter (37)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
91 / 356

OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
92 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
93 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
94 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
95 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
96 / 356

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
97 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
98 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Justin Eboigbe (92)
99 / 356

DL Justin Eboigbe (92)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DT Jamaree Caldwell (99) and CB Cam Hart (20)
100 / 356

DT Jamaree Caldwell (99) and CB Cam Hart (20)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Justin Eboigbe (92)
101 / 356

DL Justin Eboigbe (92)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4) and DB Elijah Molden (2)
102 / 356

CB Tarheeb Still (4) and DB Elijah Molden (2)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
103 / 356

CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh
104 / 356

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh
105 / 356

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary
106 / 356

Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
107 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
108 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
109 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
110 / 356

CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
111 / 356

OLB Khalil Mack (52) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
112 / 356

OLB Khalil Mack (52) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
113 / 356

OLB Khalil Mack (52) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Assistant Offensive Line Coach Nick Hardwick and G Alex Harkey (73)
114 / 356

Assistant Offensive Line Coach Nick Hardwick and G Alex Harkey (73)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93), DT Jamaree Caldwell (99) and DL Nick Barrett (91)
115 / 356

DL Teair Tart (93), DT Jamaree Caldwell (99) and DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
116 / 356

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91)
117 / 356

DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91)
118 / 356

DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)
119 / 356

DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52), CB Cam Hart (20), LB Daiyan Henley (0) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
120 / 356

OLB Khalil Mack (52), CB Cam Hart (20), LB Daiyan Henley (0) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
123_5LAC4640
121 / 356
(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
122 / 356

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
123 / 356

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
124 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
125 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
126 / 356

LB Troy Dye (43) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
127 / 356

C/G Jake Slaughter (66) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
128 / 356

LB Troy Dye (43)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
129 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
130 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
131 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
132 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
133 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
134 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
135 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
136 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
137 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
138 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
139 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
140 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
141 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
142 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
143 / 356

CB Tarheeb Still (4) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
144 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)
145 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)
146 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DB Deane Leonard (33) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
147 / 356

DB Deane Leonard (33) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DB Deane Leonard (33) and S RJ Mickens (27)
148 / 356

DB Deane Leonard (33) and S RJ Mickens (27)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DB Deane Leonard (33)
149 / 356

DB Deane Leonard (33)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
152_4LAC6447
150 / 356
153_4LAC6469
151 / 356
154_4LAC6481
152 / 356
155_4LAC6516
153 / 356
156_4LAC6560
154 / 356
157_4LAC6571
155 / 356
158_4LAC6585
156 / 356
159_4LAC6606
157 / 356
160_4LAC6669
158 / 356
RB Keaton Michell (34)
159 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
160 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
161 / 356

WR Theo Wease (82)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
162 / 356

WR Theo Wease (82)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
163 / 356

WR Theo Wease (82)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
164 / 356

WR Theo Wease (82)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
165 / 356

WR Theo Wease (82)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
166 / 356

WR Theo Wease (82)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
167 / 356

WR Theo Wease (82)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
168 / 356

WR Theo Wease (82)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
169 / 356

WR Theo Wease (82)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
170 / 356

WR Theo Wease (82)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
171 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
172 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
173 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
174 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
175 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
176 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
177 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
178 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
179 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
180 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
181 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
182 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
183 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
184 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
185 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
186 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
187 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
188 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
189 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
190 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
191 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
192 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
193 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
194 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
195 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
196 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
197 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
198 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
199 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
200 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
201 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
202 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
203 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
204 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
205 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Alex Harkey (73) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
206 / 356

G Alex Harkey (73) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
207 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Alex Harkey (73) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
208 / 356

G Alex Harkey (73) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Alex Harkey (73) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
209 / 356

G Alex Harkey (73) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
210 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
211 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
212 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
213 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
214 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
215 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
216 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
217 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
218 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
219 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
220 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
221 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
222 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
223 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
224 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
225 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
226 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
227 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
228 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
229 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
230 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
231 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
232 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
233 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
234 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
235 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
236 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
237 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
238 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
239 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
240 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
241 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
242 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
243 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
244 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
245 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
246 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and WR Theo Wease (82)
247 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and WR Theo Wease (82)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
248 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
249 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10) and TE Hayden Rucci (40)
250 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10) and TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
251 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
252 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
253 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
254 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and DL Scott Matlock (44)
255 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and DL Scott Matlock (44)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
256 / 356

K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
257 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
258 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
259 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
260 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
261 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
262 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
263 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
264 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
265 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
266 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
267 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
268 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Marlowe Wax (58)
269 / 356

LB Marlowe Wax (58)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Marlowe Wax (58) and LB Troy Dye (43)
270 / 356

LB Marlowe Wax (58) and LB Troy Dye (43)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
271 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
272 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and CB Cam Hart (20)
273 / 356

LB Daiyan Henley (0), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and CB Cam Hart (20)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
274 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
275 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
276 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
277 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
278 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
279 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
280 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
281 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
282 / 356

CB Cam Hart (20), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
283 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
284 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
285 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
286 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
287 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
288 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
289 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
290 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
291 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
292 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
293 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
294 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
295 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
296 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
297 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
298 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
299 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
300 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28) and T Travis Burke (77)
301 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28) and T Travis Burke (77)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66), RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Theo Wease (82)
302 / 356

C/G Jake Slaughter (66), RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Theo Wease (82)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Theo Wease (82)
303 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Theo Wease (82)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Theo Wease (82)
304 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Theo Wease (82)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28) and G Cole Strange (69)
305 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28) and G Cole Strange (69)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Alex Harkey (73) and RB Kimani Vidal (28)
306 / 356

G Alex Harkey (73) and RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28) and G Alex Harkey (73)
307 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28) and G Alex Harkey (73)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10) and RB Kimani Vidal (28)
308 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10) and RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Ladd McConkey (15)
309 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28), QB Justin Herbert (10) and WR Ladd McConkey (15)
310 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28), QB Justin Herbert (10) and WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
311 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
312 / 356

K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
313 / 356

P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
T Travis Burke (77)
314 / 356

T Travis Burke (77)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Logan Taylor (65)
315 / 356

G Logan Taylor (65)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
316 / 356

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
317 / 356

WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
Offensive Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Butch Barry
318 / 356

Offensive Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Butch Barry

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
319 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66)
320 / 356

C/G Jake Slaughter (66)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
321 / 356

K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91)
322 / 356

DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91)
323 / 356

DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91)
324 / 356

DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91)
325 / 356

DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
328_8LAC8384
326 / 356
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Alex Harkey (73), G Cole Strange (69) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
327 / 356

G Alex Harkey (73), G Cole Strange (69) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
330_8LAC8385
328 / 356
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
331_8LAC8404
329 / 356
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
332_8LAC8426
330 / 356
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
331 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
332 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
333 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93) and DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)
334 / 356

DL Teair Tart (93) and DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
335 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
336 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
337 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
338 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
339 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
340 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)
341 / 356

DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
342 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
343 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66)
344 / 356

C/G Jake Slaughter (66)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
345 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
346 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
347 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
348 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DB Elijah Molden (2)
349 / 356

DB Elijah Molden (2)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
350 / 356

CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
351 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93), S Tony Jefferson (23) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
352 / 356

DL Teair Tart (93), S Tony Jefferson (23) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Cam Hart (20)
353 / 356

DL Nick Barrett (91), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Cam Hart (20)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DB Deane Leonard (33) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
354 / 356

DB Deane Leonard (33) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
355 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
356 / 356

CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
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5. Closer look at Week 5 challenges

Harbaugh was asked about a pair of second-quarter plays he challenged in the second quarter against Denver.

Both challenges came on the same Broncos drive, with the first asking for a review on Bo Nix's quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1.

"I was standing right there on the line. There wasn't a view of the ball and the knee," Harbaugh said. "What I felt like he did was what I used to do, when I get down in a pile and start scootching the ball forward.

"When they unpile, there it is. He may or may not have done that, but I was hoping there would be a look or view of that," Harbaugh added.

The officials upheld Harbaugh's challenge.

Harbaugh later challenged a second-down play when Tarheeb Still was called for defensive pass interference as the ball might have been deflected, which would have negated the penalty.

"The other one was the completed pass that they called PI on, we felt was tipped," Harbaugh said. "Del'Shawn Phillips thought it hit his forearm. I truly thought it hit his forearm."

Harbaugh's second challenge was also unsuccessful as the Chargers defense eventually limited the Broncos to a field goal just after the 2-minute warning.

"Both were reviewable and worthy of taking the chance to get it overturned," Harbaugh said.

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