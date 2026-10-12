5 Takeaways: Why Jim Harbaugh is 'Hellbent' on Turning Around Chargers 0-5 Start

The Chargers are 0-5 as they get ready for a Week 6 road date with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here are five takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh's Monday press conference:
1. Keep fighting
Jim Harbaugh's team doesn't have a win yet this season.
But the Chargers Head Coach said Monday that he is "hellbent on turning it around" with a dozen games left on the schedule.
With the Bolts off to their worst start since 2003, Harbaugh noted that he and others are focused on the task at hand.
"I think one of the things we were all put on this Earth, one of the things we were all put on this Earth to do, was to handle both success and loss," Harbaugh said. "To do that with the same passion and enthusiasm and to show that you belong.
"That it can be turned around and there is winning football. That's what we're doing as a team," Harbaugh added.
That includes a message to both players and the front office that it will take everyone to climb out of the current hole.
"Keep fighting. Keep being the leader, keep being the competitor, the believer you've been. Even more," Harbaugh said.
He later added: "It's shoulder to shoulder, we're in this fight all together."
The Chargers play Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in the first of two games against the Chiefs this season.
Kansas City is 4-0 and coming off its bye week.
"Our players ... are determined to get this season turned around," Harbaugh said.
2. Praise for Herbert's compete level
Justin Herbert's stat line wasn't pretty Sunday.
The Chargers quarterback completed 14 of 24 passes for 121 yards with one touchdown and an interception.
Herbert, who was sacked five times, also lost a fumble in the fourth quarter.
But Harbaugh praised his quarterback's resiliency and attitude on Monday, noting the Pro Bowler is trying to carry the offense on his back.
"He's competing. Trying to help his team win," Harbaugh said. "There are definitely times when he's trying to make a play, you know? Too many this season it's been at desperation time.
"That's what I would attribute that to. Doing anything and everything he can," Harbaugh continued. "A fumble when he's trying to throw the ball away. He's just hellbent on winning and doing everything he can to help the team win.
"But he's never going to back down from trying to help this team win," Harbaugh added. "No matter what the odds seem, he's just not backing down. Just try not to put him in that situation."
Harbaugh compared Herbert's fumble to a play earlier in the game when he avoided a sack in the end zone and avoided a safety with an incomplete pass.
"He was trying to do the same thing in that situation," Harbaugh said.
Harbaugh made it clear that he has no qualms with the nine total turnovers Herbert has accounted for in five games.
"I'm not going to tell him anything different. The way he competes, it's like few others I've ever seen," Harbaugh said.
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
3. Injury updates on McConkey & Johnston
Harbaugh provided a handful of injury updates Monday, including multiple within the wide receiver room.
While Ladd McConkey was active with a foot injury, he did not a single snap against the Broncos in Week 5.
"He was an emergency situation. We did not want to put him in," said Harbaugh, who aded he it was "possible he's working back in this week."
Quentin Johnston, meanwhile, was inactive with a chest injury Sunday.
"He'll probably be limited this week like last for the practice. We'll see where he's at the end of the week," Harbaugh said of Johnston.
Tre' Harris played 30 snaps before he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5.
"That will be more of a week-to-week [thing]. We'll see how the hamstring progresses," Harbaugh said.
Finally, Harbaugh said rookie Brenen Thompson is "going to continue to work into practice" with a quad injury.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling led Chargers wide receivers with three targets Sunday and had two catches for 22 yards.
Theo Wease had one reception for 16 yards that went for a first down on third-and-15.
"I know the guys are doing everything they can to get back," Harbaugh said. "The ones that are in there are competing and fighting like heck to do the best job they can."
4. Injury updates on Harris, Alt & Awosika
Harbaugh also provided some injury updates on others on the roster.
Starting left guard Kayode Awosika (fibula) is not on Injured Reserve but hasn't practiced for the past three weeks.
"Told that [he's] healing and rehabbing and doing everything he can to get back as fast as he can," Harbaugh said.
Joe Alt, meanwhile, is dealing with a neck injury he suffered against the Seahawks and will meet with a specialist.
"We'll see how the week goes. I think there's testing going on," Harbaugh said.
Donte Jackson (hamstring) is a "week-to-week kind of thing" while Bud Dupree is day-to-day with a neck injury.
See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 5 divisional matchup against the Denver Broncos.
5. Closer look at Week 5 challenges
Harbaugh was asked about a pair of second-quarter plays he challenged in the second quarter against Denver.
Both challenges came on the same Broncos drive, with the first asking for a review on Bo Nix's quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1.
"I was standing right there on the line. There wasn't a view of the ball and the knee," Harbaugh said. "What I felt like he did was what I used to do, when I get down in a pile and start scootching the ball forward.
"When they unpile, there it is. He may or may not have done that, but I was hoping there would be a look or view of that," Harbaugh added.
The officials upheld Harbaugh's challenge.
Harbaugh later challenged a second-down play when Tarheeb Still was called for defensive pass interference as the ball might have been deflected, which would have negated the penalty.
"The other one was the completed pass that they called PI on, we felt was tipped," Harbaugh said. "Del'Shawn Phillips thought it hit his forearm. I truly thought it hit his forearm."
Harbaugh's second challenge was also unsuccessful as the Chargers defense eventually limited the Broncos to a field goal just after the 2-minute warning.
"Both were reviewable and worthy of taking the chance to get it overturned," Harbaugh said.