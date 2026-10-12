5 Takeaways: Harbaugh Takes Accountability After Chargers 0-5 Start

3. Defense keeps battling

If we've learned anything through five games, it's that Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary's group can play.

"The defense played outstanding again," Herbert said Sunday.

The Bolts allowed a healthy Broncos offense to rack up just 224 yards on 57 plays, good for just 3.8 yards per play.

Besides Tuipulotu's turnover, the Chargers limited the Broncos to just 1-of-12 on third downs.

Quarterback Bo Nix threw for just 123 yards and was sacked by Akheem Mesidor.

Harbaugh lauded the unit for their efforts postgame.

"Multiple stops, three-and-outs, huge turnover, sudden change, stops. I think our defense played their hearts out," Harbaugh said.

The Broncos went three-and-out on six of their 13 drives Sunday.

All in all, while the unit allowed 23 points, Denver's pair of touchdown drives covered 40 and 41 yards, respectively.

A first-half field goal drive went 60 yards while a pair of field-goal drives in the fourth quarter only went 16 and 22 yards, respectively.

"There's some plays we want back. But ultimately, there's a lot of things I feel like we can do at an elite level," Mack said.

4. Herbert rues 4th-quarter turnovers

Herbert helped will the Chargers into the lead in Week 5 with his play-making ability and unquestioned toughness.

But the Bolts quarterback also faltered late Sunday by committing a pair of second-half turnovers against Denver.

The first came moments after Denver had tied the game at 17.

With Herbert under duress, he tried to throw the ball away late but lost control of it. Denver recovered and kicked the go-ahead field goal.

Herbert then threw an interception on the Bolts next possession, which led to another Broncos field goal.

"Just can't turn the ball over. You can't expect to win games when you turn the ball over. Got to do a better job there," Herbert said.

Herbert has now accounted for nine turnovers, including seven interceptions, through five games.

"Trying to make a play. We did not put him in the best situation to win the game," Harbaugh said. "He was fighting to do so and was trying to do everything in his power [to win]."

5. Chargers start 4 rookies along OL

The Chargers rolled out a young offensive line Sunday that featured four rookies and included three players making their first NFL start.

Travis Burke started at left tackle after coming in at right tackle for Joe Alt last week in Seattle.

Logan Taylor, meanwhile, started at left guard after playing both there and at left tackle in Week 4.

"Felt good. Obviously, things to improve," Taylor said. "Now it's about going back to work tomorrow and get better."

While Jake Slaughter and Cole Strange kept their usual spots at center and right guard, Alex Harkey made his NFL debut by starting at right tackle.

"It was just like preseason, just like in practice. I thought everybody did a great job communicating," Slaughter said. "There's obviously a lot to build on. I was super impressed with my guys."

Herbert added: "I thought they did an incredible job. As many young guys as we had out there, they did a great job stepping up and making plays."

With Rashawn Slater, Trey Pipkins III and Trevor Penning both on IR, plus Kayode Awosika nursing a fibula injury, there's a chance the Bolts have to rely on parts or all of this group going forward.