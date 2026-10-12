5 Takeaways: Harbaugh Takes Accountability After Chargers 0-5 Start

The Chargers are now 0-5 after a 23-17 home loss to the Broncos on Sunday.
Here are five takeaways from the Bolts in Week 5:
1. Chargers still winless
The Chargers have now started the season with five consecutive losses.
But this one felt like it was the most winnable of them all.
"We wanted to get a win, especially against a division opponent, regardless or how it comes," Tony Jefferson said. "We really wanted that one."
The Bolts certainly had their chances Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
Down 10-3 at halftime, the Chargers dominated the third quarter against their AFC West foe.
First, Justin Herbert and the offense put together a 73-yard touchdown drive that tied the game when Hayden Rucci caught a 7-yard score.
After Tuli Tuipulotu forced and recovered a Broncos fumble on the ensuing possession, Kimani Vidal raced 42 yards on the next play for a 17-10 Chargers lead.
But it all seemingly fell apart after that as the Bolts were outscored 13-0 in the final 16 minutes of the game.
And with the Chargers set for a Week 6 road game in Kansas City before a Week 7 bye, the Bolts are still winless.
"It's not where we want to be. A lot to process, but not where we want to be," Herbert said.
He later added: "We've got to do whatever we can to win football games. We haven't been doing that so we have to do that better."
Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh once again praised his team's resiliency at his postgame press conference.
"Offense, defense, special teams — they showed the heart. They showed the talent. They showed the fight. Everything," Harbaugh said.
But it wasn't enough in a game that felt like it was in the Chargers control until crunch time.
After Sunday's game, Harbaugh encouraged his team to stay the course.
That sentiment was echoed by a pair of captains in Tuipulotu and Khalil Mack.
"We just got to stay in it. We can't fold. It's easy to fold when you're 0-5. Anything can happen," Tuipulotu said.
Mack added: "It's all about working hard regardless of whether you win or lose. Whatever day of the week, give everything you've got to this organization and this team and your teammates. It's about laying it on the line for your brother."
2. Harbaugh shoulders blame
Harbaugh has been coaching for the past 25 seasons in the NFL and college.
The Chargers Head Coach put all the blame on himself for a failed fourth-and-1 call in the fourth quarter Sunday.
"It was the wrong decision," Harbaugh said. "I can't think of a time I've ever been more mad at myself.
"This team worked so hard and played so valiantly. I take 100 percent accountability for making that decision," Harbaugh added. "It turned the momentum of the game. It was the wrong one and I've got to be right on those."
With 10 minutes and 33 second left in regulation Sunday, the Chargers led 17-10 and faced at fourth down at their own 41 -yard line.
Harbaugh chose to keep the offense on the field but Herbert never had a chance and was stuffed on the quarterback sneak attempt.
"When I saw them gap down, I really felt like I should call timeout there and punt the ball," Harbaugh said.
If Harbaugh had punted, perhaps the Bolts defense — which was stingy all day — would have kept the Broncos off the scoreboard.
Instead, Denver took over at the Chargers 41 and scored five plays later to tie the game.
Herbert, for his part, put the onus on himself after the game.
"It's on me to get a yard. We've got to push and go get a yard," Herbert said. "I had complete faith in myself and our guys, we've just got to get a yard and convert."
But Harbaugh made sure to reiterate Sunday that the blame should be put on his shoulders for that decision.
After the game, Harbaugh repeatedly said the decision cost the Bolts the game and said he told his players "the same thing in the locker room."
Mack said: "That speaks to his leadership. We love to play for him."
3. Defense keeps battling
If we've learned anything through five games, it's that Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary's group can play.
"The defense played outstanding again," Herbert said Sunday.
The Bolts allowed a healthy Broncos offense to rack up just 224 yards on 57 plays, good for just 3.8 yards per play.
Besides Tuipulotu's turnover, the Chargers limited the Broncos to just 1-of-12 on third downs.
Quarterback Bo Nix threw for just 123 yards and was sacked by Akheem Mesidor.
Harbaugh lauded the unit for their efforts postgame.
"Multiple stops, three-and-outs, huge turnover, sudden change, stops. I think our defense played their hearts out," Harbaugh said.
The Broncos went three-and-out on six of their 13 drives Sunday.
All in all, while the unit allowed 23 points, Denver's pair of touchdown drives covered 40 and 41 yards, respectively.
A first-half field goal drive went 60 yards while a pair of field-goal drives in the fourth quarter only went 16 and 22 yards, respectively.
"There's some plays we want back. But ultimately, there's a lot of things I feel like we can do at an elite level," Mack said.
4. Herbert rues 4th-quarter turnovers
Herbert helped will the Chargers into the lead in Week 5 with his play-making ability and unquestioned toughness.
But the Bolts quarterback also faltered late Sunday by committing a pair of second-half turnovers against Denver.
The first came moments after Denver had tied the game at 17.
With Herbert under duress, he tried to throw the ball away late but lost control of it. Denver recovered and kicked the go-ahead field goal.
Herbert then threw an interception on the Bolts next possession, which led to another Broncos field goal.
"Just can't turn the ball over. You can't expect to win games when you turn the ball over. Got to do a better job there," Herbert said.
Herbert has now accounted for nine turnovers, including seven interceptions, through five games.
"Trying to make a play. We did not put him in the best situation to win the game," Harbaugh said. "He was fighting to do so and was trying to do everything in his power [to win]."
5. Chargers start 4 rookies along OL
The Chargers rolled out a young offensive line Sunday that featured four rookies and included three players making their first NFL start.
Travis Burke started at left tackle after coming in at right tackle for Joe Alt last week in Seattle.
Logan Taylor, meanwhile, started at left guard after playing both there and at left tackle in Week 4.
"Felt good. Obviously, things to improve," Taylor said. "Now it's about going back to work tomorrow and get better."
While Jake Slaughter and Cole Strange kept their usual spots at center and right guard, Alex Harkey made his NFL debut by starting at right tackle.
"It was just like preseason, just like in practice. I thought everybody did a great job communicating," Slaughter said. "There's obviously a lot to build on. I was super impressed with my guys."
Herbert added: "I thought they did an incredible job. As many young guys as we had out there, they did a great job stepping up and making plays."
With Rashawn Slater, Trey Pipkins III and Trevor Penning both on IR, plus Kayode Awosika nursing a fibula injury, there's a chance the Bolts have to rely on parts or all of this group going forward.
"That's what you have to do with tough moments," Taylor said. "That's what you have to do with any moment. Just come together and put your best foot forward."
See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 5 divisional matchup against the Denver Broncos.