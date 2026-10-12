 Skip to main content
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

5 Takeaways: Harbaugh Takes Accountability After Chargers 0-5 Start

Oct 11, 2026 at 06:41 PM
Author Image
Eric Smith

Editorial Director

5TakesBroncos

The Chargers are now 0-5 after a 23-17 home loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Here are five takeaways from the Bolts in Week 5:

1. Chargers still winless

The Chargers have now started the season with five consecutive losses.

But this one felt like it was the most winnable of them all.

"We wanted to get a win, especially against a division opponent, regardless or how it comes," Tony Jefferson said. "We really wanted that one."

The Bolts certainly had their chances Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Down 10-3 at halftime, the Chargers dominated the third quarter against their AFC West foe.

First, Justin Herbert and the offense put together a 73-yard touchdown drive that tied the game when Hayden Rucci caught a 7-yard score.

After Tuli Tuipulotu forced and recovered a Broncos fumble on the ensuing possession, Kimani Vidal raced 42 yards on the next play for a 17-10 Chargers lead.

But it all seemingly fell apart after that as the Bolts were outscored 13-0 in the final 16 minutes of the game.

And with the Chargers set for a Week 6 road game in Kansas City before a Week 7 bye, the Bolts are still winless.

"It's not where we want to be. A lot to process, but not where we want to be," Herbert said.

He later added: "We've got to do whatever we can to win football games. We haven't been doing that so we have to do that better."

Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh once again praised his team's resiliency at his postgame press conference.

"Offense, defense, special teams — they showed the heart. They showed the talent. They showed the fight. Everything," Harbaugh said.

But it wasn't enough in a game that felt like it was in the Chargers control until crunch time.

After Sunday's game, Harbaugh encouraged his team to stay the course.

That sentiment was echoed by a pair of captains in Tuipulotu and Khalil Mack.

"We just got to stay in it. We can't fold. It's easy to fold when you're 0-5. Anything can happen," Tuipulotu said.

Mack added: "It's all about working hard regardless of whether you win or lose. Whatever day of the week, give everything you've got to this organization and this team and your teammates. It's about laying it on the line for your brother."

Related Links

2. Harbaugh shoulders blame

Harbaugh has been coaching for the past 25 seasons in the NFL and college.

The Chargers Head Coach put all the blame on himself for a failed fourth-and-1 call in the fourth quarter Sunday.

"It was the wrong decision," Harbaugh said. "I can't think of a time I've ever been more mad at myself.

"This team worked so hard and played so valiantly. I take 100 percent accountability for making that decision," Harbaugh added. "It turned the momentum of the game. It was the wrong one and I've got to be right on those."

With 10 minutes and 33 second left in regulation Sunday, the Chargers led 17-10 and faced at fourth down at their own 41 -yard line.

Harbaugh chose to keep the offense on the field but Herbert never had a chance and was stuffed on the quarterback sneak attempt.

"When I saw them gap down, I really felt like I should call timeout there and punt the ball," Harbaugh said.

If Harbaugh had punted, perhaps the Bolts defense — which was stingy all day — would have kept the Broncos off the scoreboard.

Instead, Denver took over at the Chargers 41 and scored five plays later to tie the game.

Herbert, for his part, put the onus on himself after the game.

"It's on me to get a yard. We've got to push and go get a yard," Herbert said. "I had complete faith in myself and our guys, we've just got to get a yard and convert."

But Harbaugh made sure to reiterate Sunday that the blame should be put on his shoulders for that decision.

After the game, Harbaugh repeatedly said the decision cost the Bolts the game and said he told his players "the same thing in the locker room."

Mack said: "That speaks to his leadership. We love to play for him."

3. Defense keeps battling

If we've learned anything through five games, it's that Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary's group can play.

"The defense played outstanding again," Herbert said Sunday.

The Bolts allowed a healthy Broncos offense to rack up just 224 yards on 57 plays, good for just 3.8 yards per play.

Besides Tuipulotu's turnover, the Chargers limited the Broncos to just 1-of-12 on third downs.

Quarterback Bo Nix threw for just 123 yards and was sacked by Akheem Mesidor.

Harbaugh lauded the unit for their efforts postgame.

"Multiple stops, three-and-outs, huge turnover, sudden change, stops. I think our defense played their hearts out," Harbaugh said.

The Broncos went three-and-out on six of their 13 drives Sunday.

All in all, while the unit allowed 23 points, Denver's pair of touchdown drives covered 40 and 41 yards, respectively.

A first-half field goal drive went 60 yards while a pair of field-goal drives in the fourth quarter only went 16 and 22 yards, respectively.

"There's some plays we want back. But ultimately, there's a lot of things I feel like we can do at an elite level," Mack said.

4. Herbert rues 4th-quarter turnovers

Herbert helped will the Chargers into the lead in Week 5 with his play-making ability and unquestioned toughness.

But the Bolts quarterback also faltered late Sunday by committing a pair of second-half turnovers against Denver.

The first came moments after Denver had tied the game at 17.

With Herbert under duress, he tried to throw the ball away late but lost control of it. Denver recovered and kicked the go-ahead field goal.

Herbert then threw an interception on the Bolts next possession, which led to another Broncos field goal.

"Just can't turn the ball over. You can't expect to win games when you turn the ball over. Got to do a better job there," Herbert said.

Herbert has now accounted for nine turnovers, including seven interceptions, through five games.

"Trying to make a play. We did not put him in the best situation to win the game," Harbaugh said. "He was fighting to do so and was trying to do everything in his power [to win]."

5. Chargers start 4 rookies along OL

The Chargers rolled out a young offensive line Sunday that featured four rookies and included three players making their first NFL start.

Travis Burke started at left tackle after coming in at right tackle for Joe Alt last week in Seattle.

Logan Taylor, meanwhile, started at left guard after playing both there and at left tackle in Week 4.

"Felt good. Obviously, things to improve," Taylor said. "Now it's about going back to work tomorrow and get better."

While Jake Slaughter and Cole Strange kept their usual spots at center and right guard, Alex Harkey made his NFL debut by starting at right tackle.

"It was just like preseason, just like in practice. I thought everybody did a great job communicating," Slaughter said. "There's obviously a lot to build on. I was super impressed with my guys."

Herbert added: "I thought they did an incredible job. As many young guys as we had out there, they did a great job stepping up and making plays."

With Rashawn Slater, Trey Pipkins III and Trevor Penning both on IR, plus Kayode Awosika nursing a fibula injury, there's a chance the Bolts have to rely on parts or all of this group going forward.

"That's what you have to do with tough moments," Taylor said. "That's what you have to do with any moment. Just come together and put your best foot forward."

Photos: Bolts Battle Broncos in Week 5

See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 5 divisional matchup against the Denver Broncos.

038_8LAC7823
1 / 356
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
2 / 356

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
3 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
4 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
5 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
6 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
7 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
8 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
9 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
10 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
11 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4), LB Daiyan Henley (0), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
12 / 356

CB Tarheeb Still (4), LB Daiyan Henley (0), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20), LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DL Nick Barrett (91), DT Jamaree Caldwell (99) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
13 / 356

CB Cam Hart (20), LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DL Nick Barrett (91), DT Jamaree Caldwell (99) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Justin Eboigbe (92)
14 / 356

DL Justin Eboigbe (92)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
15 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
16 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
17 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
18 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
19 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DB Deane Leonard (33)
20 / 356

DB Deane Leonard (33)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
21 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S Genesis Smith (22)
22 / 356

CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S Genesis Smith (22)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S Genesis Smith (22)
23 / 356

CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S Genesis Smith (22)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
24 / 356

CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8), QB Justin Herbert (10) and G Alex Harkey (73)
25 / 356

RB Omarion Hampton (8), QB Justin Herbert (10) and G Alex Harkey (73)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10) and RB Omarion Hampton (8)
26 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10) and RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
27 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)
28 / 356

DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DT Jamaree Caldwell (99) and DB Elijah Molden (2)
29 / 356

DT Jamaree Caldwell (99) and DB Elijah Molden (2)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Justin Eboigbe (92)
30 / 356

DL Justin Eboigbe (92)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40), WR Tre Harris (9), TE Charlie Kolar (88), RB Omarion Hampton (8), QB Justin Herbert (10) and G Alex Harkey (73)
31 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40), WR Tre Harris (9), TE Charlie Kolar (88), RB Omarion Hampton (8), QB Justin Herbert (10) and G Alex Harkey (73)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
32 / 356

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
33 / 356

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
34 / 356

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
35 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
36 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
37 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Alex Harkey (73) and G Cole Strange (69)
38 / 356

G Alex Harkey (73) and G Cole Strange (69)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Alex Harkey (73), G Cole Strange (69), C/G Jake Slaughter (66), G Logan Taylor (65), T Travis Burke (77) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
39 / 356

G Alex Harkey (73), G Cole Strange (69), C/G Jake Slaughter (66), G Logan Taylor (65), T Travis Burke (77) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh
40 / 356

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DB Deane Leonard (33)
41 / 356

DB Deane Leonard (33)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)
42 / 356

DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)
43 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)
44 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90), DT Jamaree Caldwell (99) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
45 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90), DT Jamaree Caldwell (99) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
46 / 356

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
47 / 356

S Genesis Smith (22)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
48 / 356

OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Cam Hart (20)
49 / 356

S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Cam Hart (20)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
50 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Charlie Kolar (88)
51 / 356

TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Charlie Kolar (88)
52 / 356

TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66) and RB Omarion Hampton (8)
53 / 356

C/G Jake Slaughter (66) and RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
54 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
055_8LAC7893
55 / 356
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
056_8LAC7913
56 / 356
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
57 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
58 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
59 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
60 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
61 / 356

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
62 / 356

OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
63 / 356

OLB Khalil Mack (52) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DB Deane Leonard (33)
64 / 356

DB Deane Leonard (33)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
65 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
66 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
67 / 356

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
68 / 356

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
69 / 356

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9) and RB Keaton Michell (34)
70 / 356

WR Tre Harris (9) and RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9) and RB Keaton Michell (34)
71 / 356

WR Tre Harris (9) and RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
T Travis Burke (77)
72 / 356

T Travis Burke (77)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
73 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
74 / 356

C/G Jake Slaughter (66) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh
75 / 356

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
76 / 356

P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
77 / 356

P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11) and G Cole Strange (69)
78 / 356

K Cameron Dicker (11) and G Cole Strange (69)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
79 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LS Josh Harris (47) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
80 / 356

LS Josh Harris (47) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
81 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LS Josh Harris (47) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
82 / 356

LS Josh Harris (47) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Marlowe Wax (58)
83 / 356

LB Marlowe Wax (58)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Marlowe Wax (58)
84 / 356

LB Marlowe Wax (58)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Marlowe Wax (58)
85 / 356

LB Marlowe Wax (58)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Kendall Williamson (32), LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Marlowe Wax (58)
86 / 356

S Kendall Williamson (32), LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Marlowe Wax (58)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Marlowe Wax (58) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
87 / 356

LB Marlowe Wax (58) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Marlowe Wax (58)
88 / 356

LB Marlowe Wax (58)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Kendall Williamson (32), LB Marlowe Wax (58) and CB Isas Waxter (37)
89 / 356

S Kendall Williamson (32), LB Marlowe Wax (58) and CB Isas Waxter (37)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Marlowe Wax (58) and CB Isas Waxter (37)
90 / 356

LB Marlowe Wax (58) and CB Isas Waxter (37)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
91 / 356

OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
92 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
93 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
94 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
95 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
96 / 356

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
97 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
98 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Justin Eboigbe (92)
99 / 356

DL Justin Eboigbe (92)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DT Jamaree Caldwell (99) and CB Cam Hart (20)
100 / 356

DT Jamaree Caldwell (99) and CB Cam Hart (20)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Justin Eboigbe (92)
101 / 356

DL Justin Eboigbe (92)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4) and DB Elijah Molden (2)
102 / 356

CB Tarheeb Still (4) and DB Elijah Molden (2)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
103 / 356

CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh
104 / 356

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh
105 / 356

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary
106 / 356

Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
107 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
108 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
109 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
110 / 356

CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
111 / 356

OLB Khalil Mack (52) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
112 / 356

OLB Khalil Mack (52) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
113 / 356

OLB Khalil Mack (52) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Assistant Offensive Line Coach Nick Hardwick and G Alex Harkey (73)
114 / 356

Assistant Offensive Line Coach Nick Hardwick and G Alex Harkey (73)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93), DT Jamaree Caldwell (99) and DL Nick Barrett (91)
115 / 356

DL Teair Tart (93), DT Jamaree Caldwell (99) and DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
116 / 356

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91)
117 / 356

DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91)
118 / 356

DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)
119 / 356

DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52), CB Cam Hart (20), LB Daiyan Henley (0) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
120 / 356

OLB Khalil Mack (52), CB Cam Hart (20), LB Daiyan Henley (0) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
123_5LAC4640
121 / 356
(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
122 / 356

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
123 / 356

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
124 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
125 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
126 / 356

LB Troy Dye (43) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
127 / 356

C/G Jake Slaughter (66) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
128 / 356

LB Troy Dye (43)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
129 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
130 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
131 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
132 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
133 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
134 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
135 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
136 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
137 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
138 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
139 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
140 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
141 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
142 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
143 / 356

CB Tarheeb Still (4) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
144 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)
145 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)
146 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DB Deane Leonard (33) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
147 / 356

DB Deane Leonard (33) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DB Deane Leonard (33) and S RJ Mickens (27)
148 / 356

DB Deane Leonard (33) and S RJ Mickens (27)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DB Deane Leonard (33)
149 / 356

DB Deane Leonard (33)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
152_4LAC6447
150 / 356
153_4LAC6469
151 / 356
154_4LAC6481
152 / 356
155_4LAC6516
153 / 356
156_4LAC6560
154 / 356
157_4LAC6571
155 / 356
158_4LAC6585
156 / 356
159_4LAC6606
157 / 356
160_4LAC6669
158 / 356
RB Keaton Michell (34)
159 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
160 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
161 / 356

WR Theo Wease (82)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
162 / 356

WR Theo Wease (82)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
163 / 356

WR Theo Wease (82)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
164 / 356

WR Theo Wease (82)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
165 / 356

WR Theo Wease (82)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
166 / 356

WR Theo Wease (82)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
167 / 356

WR Theo Wease (82)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
168 / 356

WR Theo Wease (82)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
169 / 356

WR Theo Wease (82)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
170 / 356

WR Theo Wease (82)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
171 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
172 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
173 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
174 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
175 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
176 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
177 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
178 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
179 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
180 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
181 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
182 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
183 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
184 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
185 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
186 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
187 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
188 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
189 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
190 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
191 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
192 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
193 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
194 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
195 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
196 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
197 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
198 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
199 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
200 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
201 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
202 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
203 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
204 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
205 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Alex Harkey (73) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
206 / 356

G Alex Harkey (73) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
207 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Alex Harkey (73) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
208 / 356

G Alex Harkey (73) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Alex Harkey (73) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
209 / 356

G Alex Harkey (73) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
210 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
211 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
212 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
213 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
214 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
215 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
216 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
217 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
218 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
219 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
220 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
221 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
222 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
223 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
224 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
225 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
226 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
227 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
228 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
229 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
230 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
231 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
232 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
233 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
234 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
235 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
236 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
237 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
238 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
239 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
240 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
241 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
242 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
243 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
244 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
245 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
246 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and WR Theo Wease (82)
247 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and WR Theo Wease (82)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
248 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
249 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10) and TE Hayden Rucci (40)
250 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10) and TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
251 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
252 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
253 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
254 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and DL Scott Matlock (44)
255 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and DL Scott Matlock (44)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
256 / 356

K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
257 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
258 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
259 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
260 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
261 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
262 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
263 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
264 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
265 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
266 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
267 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
268 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Marlowe Wax (58)
269 / 356

LB Marlowe Wax (58)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Marlowe Wax (58) and LB Troy Dye (43)
270 / 356

LB Marlowe Wax (58) and LB Troy Dye (43)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
271 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
272 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and CB Cam Hart (20)
273 / 356

LB Daiyan Henley (0), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and CB Cam Hart (20)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
274 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
275 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
276 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
277 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
278 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
279 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
280 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
281 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
282 / 356

CB Cam Hart (20), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
283 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
284 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
285 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
286 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
287 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
288 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
289 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
290 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
291 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
292 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
293 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
294 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
295 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
296 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
297 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
298 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
299 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
300 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28) and T Travis Burke (77)
301 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28) and T Travis Burke (77)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66), RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Theo Wease (82)
302 / 356

C/G Jake Slaughter (66), RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Theo Wease (82)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Theo Wease (82)
303 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Theo Wease (82)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Theo Wease (82)
304 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Theo Wease (82)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28) and G Cole Strange (69)
305 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28) and G Cole Strange (69)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Alex Harkey (73) and RB Kimani Vidal (28)
306 / 356

G Alex Harkey (73) and RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28) and G Alex Harkey (73)
307 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28) and G Alex Harkey (73)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10) and RB Kimani Vidal (28)
308 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10) and RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Ladd McConkey (15)
309 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28), QB Justin Herbert (10) and WR Ladd McConkey (15)
310 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28), QB Justin Herbert (10) and WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
311 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
312 / 356

K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
313 / 356

P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
T Travis Burke (77)
314 / 356

T Travis Burke (77)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Logan Taylor (65)
315 / 356

G Logan Taylor (65)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
316 / 356

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
317 / 356

WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
Offensive Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Butch Barry
318 / 356

Offensive Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Butch Barry

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
319 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66)
320 / 356

C/G Jake Slaughter (66)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
321 / 356

K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91)
322 / 356

DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91)
323 / 356

DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91)
324 / 356

DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91)
325 / 356

DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
328_8LAC8384
326 / 356
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Alex Harkey (73), G Cole Strange (69) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
327 / 356

G Alex Harkey (73), G Cole Strange (69) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
330_8LAC8385
328 / 356
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
331_8LAC8404
329 / 356
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
332_8LAC8426
330 / 356
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
331 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
332 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
333 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93) and DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)
334 / 356

DL Teair Tart (93) and DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
335 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
336 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
337 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
338 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
339 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
340 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)
341 / 356

DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
342 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
343 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66)
344 / 356

C/G Jake Slaughter (66)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
345 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
346 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
347 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
348 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DB Elijah Molden (2)
349 / 356

DB Elijah Molden (2)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
350 / 356

CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
351 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93), S Tony Jefferson (23) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
352 / 356

DL Teair Tart (93), S Tony Jefferson (23) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Cam Hart (20)
353 / 356

DL Nick Barrett (91), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Cam Hart (20)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DB Deane Leonard (33) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
354 / 356

DB Deane Leonard (33) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
355 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
356 / 356

CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers 4th-Quarter Rally Falls Short in Seattle

The Chargers couldn't complete a second-half comeback Sunday as they dropped to 0-4 this season

news

5 Takeaways: Why the Chargers Were 'Not Good Enough' Sunday in Loss to Bills

The Chargers dropped to 0-3 despite five takeaways from the defense Sunday against the Bills

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Vow to be Better After 0-2 Start

The Chargers have dug themselves into an 0-2 hole after a Week 2 loss to the Raiders

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Look to Bounce Back After 'Sloppy' Week 1 Loss

The Chargers dropped their 2026 season opener at home to the Cardinals

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Simply 'Not Good Enough' in Wild Card Loss to Patriots

The Chargers lost 16-3 on Sunday night and are now headed for the 2026 offseason

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Look Ahead to Patriots After Regular-Season Finale

The Chargers went 11-6 in 2025 and will now head to New England in the Wild Card Round

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Turn Focus to Week 18 After Loss to Texans

The Chargers are now 11-5 after a tough 20-16 home loss against the Texans

news

5 Takeaways: Why the Chargers Look Dangerous for Playoffs After Sunday's Win Over Cowboys

The Chargers are now 11-4 after a resounding 34-17 road win over the Cowboys

news

5 Takeaways: How the Chargers Swept the Chiefs To Eliminate Kansas City From Playoff Contention

The Chargers are now 10-4 following an epic 16-13 win over the Chiefs on Sunday

news

5 Takeaways: How Justin Herbert & the Chargers Were Victorious Against Eagles in Primetime

The Chargers are now 9-4 following a 22-19 overtime win Monday night over the Eagles

news

5 Takeaways: How the Chargers Dominated the Rival Raiders for Week 13 Win

The Chargers are now 8-4 following a 31-14 win Sunday over their AFC West rivals

Advertising