5 Things to Know About New Chargers WR Brenen Thompson

The Chargers added to plenty of speed to start Day 3, selecting Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson in the fourth round (No. 105 overall).

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Here are five things to know about the Thompson:

1. Record-breaking 2025 season

Thompson saved the best season of his collegiate career for last.

The wide receiver led the SEC with 1,054 receiving yards in 2025, becoming the first Mississippi State player to do that in program history.

His 18.5 yards a catch also ranked second in the conference as he added six receiving touchdowns as well.

A Second-Team All-SEC selection, the yardage total set the Mississippi State single-season receiving yards record and he became just the fourth player in program history to have a 1,000-yard receiving season.

2. By the numbers

A deeper look at the numbers show just how explosive Thompson was last season.

The receiver ranked fifth in the FBS, and first in the SEC, in average depth per target with an 18.4. Thompson also had 5 receptions of 50-plus yards.

His 2.77 yards per route run was also second-best in the conference.