5 Things to Know About New Chargers WR Brenen Thompson

The Chargers added to plenty of speed to start Day 3, selecting Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson in the fourth round (No. 105 overall).
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Here are five things to know about the Thompson:
1. Record-breaking 2025 season
Thompson saved the best season of his collegiate career for last.
The wide receiver led the SEC with 1,054 receiving yards in 2025, becoming the first Mississippi State player to do that in program history.
His 18.5 yards a catch also ranked second in the conference as he added six receiving touchdowns as well.
A Second-Team All-SEC selection, the yardage total set the Mississippi State single-season receiving yards record and he became just the fourth player in program history to have a 1,000-yard receiving season.
2. By the numbers
A deeper look at the numbers show just how explosive Thompson was last season.
The receiver ranked fifth in the FBS, and first in the SEC, in average depth per target with an 18.4. Thompson also had 5 receptions of 50-plus yards.
His 2.77 yards per route run was also second-best in the conference.
Thompson racked up receptions in all parts of the field with 11 receptions of over 20 yard or more, with five of those going for scores. He also tacked on 21 receptions between 10 and 19 yards.
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No.105 in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
3. Different stops
The receiver spent some time at a couple of different schools before his breakout season with the Bulldogs.
He originally joined the University of Texas, where he played nine games as a true freshman, starting one of them.
Thompson then moved on to a pair of years at Oklahoma in 2023 and 2024, playing 17 total games (10 starts). He totaled 26 receptions for 471 yards and four touchdowns.
He ended his collegiate career with 40 career games, 23 starts, as well as 84 receptions, 1,557 yards and 10 touchdowns.
4. Texas standout
Thompson was lighting up the prep scene in the state of Texas before becoming the explosive receiver in college.
An All-America, all-state and two-time all-district honoree at Spearman High School, he finished with 2,280 rushing yards (34 touchdowns), 1,182 passing yards (15 TDs), 1,196 receiving yards (14 TDs) in high school.
5. On the track
Thompson's blazing speed at the Combine, where he had the fastest time at 4.26 seconds, shouldn't come as a surprise.
The wide receiver won the 2022 Class 3A state championship in the 100-meter dash (10.24 seconds) and 200 (20.73) as a high schooler, one of his many impressive showings as a member of the track and field team.
In fact, Thompson joined the University of Texas track team following his freshman year before transferring to Oklahoma.