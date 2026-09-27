Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs: Where to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers take on another AFC West opponent as they travel to play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

The matchup will mark the 132nd regular-season matchup between the two teams. The Chiefs hold an all-time record of 71-59-1, but the Bolts won each of the last two meetings. These AFC West rivals always play each other close with the last five games being decided by one possession.

The last regular-season meeting between these two teams was in Kansas City late in the 2025 season.

It was a defensive slugfest in the cold weather, but the Chargers prevailed with a 16-13 victory on the road. The Bolts defense shined, shutting out the Chiefs in the second half. Both Daiyan Henley and Derwin James, Jr. came away with fourth-quarter interceptions, with the latter sealing the victory with under a minute remaining.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, October 18

Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

WATCH ON TV

Network: CBS

Play-by-play: TBD

Analyst: TBD

Sideline: TBD

STREAMING

NFL+ - Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on KFI AM-640 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

The game will also air KNWZ 970 AM, KNWH-AM, KECY (Palm Springs), KATY-FM 101.3 (San Bernardino), KORE AM 1050 / 102.9 FM (Eugene, OR), KNCU-FM 92.7 (Newport, OR), Fox Sports 990 KIKI-AM (Honolulu, HI) and KBFP AM 800 (Bakersfield).

Chargers radio in Spanish can be heard on Latino Mix 103.9/98.3 FM, called by Adrian Garcia-Marquez and analyzed by Francisco Pinto, here.

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES

Chargers postgame press conferences are live streamed on the Chargers website and app (turn on notifications to receive updates on when the press conferences start). Press conferences are also available on demand following the live stream on the website, app and on YouTube.

PURO CHARGERS