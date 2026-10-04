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Game Recap: Chargers Lose to Seahawks in Week 4 Road Game

Oct 04, 2026 at 04:45 PM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

GameRecapSeahawks

The Chargers are 0-4 after a 30-23 loss to Seattle on Sunday.

Here's a game recap from Week 4.

Turning Point

The fight was there.

In fact, the Chargers had a chance to tie — or possibly win — a daunting Week 4 road game in Seattle.

But it was mostly a similar script as the week before.

The Chargers defense did all it could early on, but early mistakes by in the other two phases led to another loss for the Bolts.

The Chargers, who began the season with playoff aspirations, are now 0-4.

The Bolts actually took an early lead after each team turned the ball over on their first play from scrimmage.

But it was all Seattle after that as the Chargers eventually trailed 20-6 at the break.

Justin Herbert threw a pair of first-half interceptions, completing just five of 15 passes for 36 yards. His quarterback rating was 4.8 at the break.

Seattle's first touchdown came when Derius Davis muffed a punt, leading to a 23-yard Seahawks scoring drive.

While the Seahawks later scored on a 65-yard touchdown drive, the Seahawks third scoring drive went only 20 yards after Herbert's second interception.

The Chargers showed plenty of fight in the second half, outscoring the Seahawks 17-10 in the second half.

The Bolts kicked a field goal with just over two minutes left to cut the deficit to 30-23, but a personal foul gave the Seahawks a first down and helped Seattle kill the clock.

Herbert and the offense got the ball back down by seven points late but the quarterback was strip-sacked as Seattle recovered to seal the win.

The valiant second-half effort wasn't enough as the Bolts dropped to 0-4 on the season.

Photos: Chargers Face Seahawks in Seattle

See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 4 road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), DB Elijah Molden (2), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), DB Elijah Molden (2), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), DB Elijah Molden (2), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), DB Elijah Molden (2), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and CB Donte Jackson (26)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and CB Donte Jackson (26)

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CB Donte Jackson (26) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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CB Donte Jackson (26) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

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S Tony Jefferson (23) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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S Tony Jefferson (23) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

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Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

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QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

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QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

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WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

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WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

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WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

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RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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RB Omarion Hampton (8)

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QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

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P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
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P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

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P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
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P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
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P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
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P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

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P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
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P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
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P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

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DL Nick Barrett (91), DT Jamaree Caldwell (99) and DL Justin Eboigbe (92)
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DL Nick Barrett (91), DT Jamaree Caldwell (99) and DL Justin Eboigbe (92)

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DL Nick Barrett (91), DT Jamaree Caldwell (99) and DL Justin Eboigbe (92)
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DL Nick Barrett (91), DT Jamaree Caldwell (99) and DL Justin Eboigbe (92)

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WR Derius Davis (12)
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WR Derius Davis (12)

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WR Derius Davis (12)

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WR Ladd McConkey (15), QB Justin Herbert (10), T Rashawn Slater (70), TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and T Joe Alt (76)
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WR Ladd McConkey (15), QB Justin Herbert (10), T Rashawn Slater (70), TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and T Joe Alt (76)

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QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

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TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

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TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

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P JK Scott (16)

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P JK Scott (16)

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P JK Scott (16)

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CB Cam Hart (20)
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CB Cam Hart (20)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
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S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
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LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
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S Tony Jefferson (23)

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S Tony Jefferson (23)

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S Tony Jefferson (23)

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S RJ Mickens (27) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

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S Tony Jefferson (23) and S RJ Mickens (27)

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S RJ Mickens (27), S Genesis Smith (22) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
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S RJ Mickens (27), S Genesis Smith (22) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

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S Tony Jefferson (23)

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S Tony Jefferson (23)
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S Tony Jefferson (23)

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TE Patrick Herbert (81)
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TE Patrick Herbert (81)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
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RB Kimani Vidal (28) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

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RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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RB Omarion Hampton (8)

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T Joe Alt (76), G Cole Strange (69), C/G Jake Slaughter (66), OL Trevor Penning (75) and T Rashawn Slater (70)
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T Joe Alt (76), G Cole Strange (69), C/G Jake Slaughter (66), OL Trevor Penning (75) and T Rashawn Slater (70)

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OLB Khalil Mack (52)

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OLB Khalil Mack (52)

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OLB Khalil Mack (52)
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OLB Khalil Mack (52)

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S RJ Mickens (27)
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S RJ Mickens (27)

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S RJ Mickens (27)
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S RJ Mickens (27)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

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P JK Scott (16)
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P JK Scott (16)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
P JK Scott (16)
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P JK Scott (16)

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DB Deane Leonard (33)
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DB Deane Leonard (33)

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DB Deane Leonard (33)

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(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DT Jamaree Caldwell (99) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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DT Jamaree Caldwell (99) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

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LB Daiyan Henley (0)

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OLB Khalil Mack (52)

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OLB Khalil Mack (52)
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OLB Khalil Mack (52)

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OLB Khalil Mack (52)

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OLB Khalil Mack (52)

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OLB Khalil Mack (52)

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OLB Khalil Mack (52)

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OLB Khalil Mack (52)

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OLB Khalil Mack (52)

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OLB Khalil Mack (52)

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OLB Khalil Mack (52)

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OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
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OLB Khalil Mack (52) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
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OLB Khalil Mack (52) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
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OLB Khalil Mack (52) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

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OLB Khalil Mack (52)
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OLB Khalil Mack (52)

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OLB Khalil Mack (52)
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OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
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OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Justin Eboigbe (92)
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DL Justin Eboigbe (92)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
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S Genesis Smith (22)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
T Travis Burke (77), G Cole Strange (69), OL Trevor Penning (75) and T Rashawn Slater (70)
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T Travis Burke (77), G Cole Strange (69), OL Trevor Penning (75) and T Rashawn Slater (70)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
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RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)
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K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)
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K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)
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K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)
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K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11) and LS Josh Harris (47)
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K Cameron Dicker (11) and LS Josh Harris (47)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
P JK Scott (16) and LS Josh Harris (47)
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P JK Scott (16) and LS Josh Harris (47)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
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LB Troy Dye (43)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
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LB Troy Dye (43)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
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RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
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RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

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RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel
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Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

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TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

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TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
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RB Kimani Vidal (28)

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RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
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RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86), RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Tre Harris (9)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86), RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86), RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Tre Harris (9)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86), RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Tre Harris (9)

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TE Oronde Gadsden (86), RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Tre Harris (9)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86), RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86), RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Tre Harris (9)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86), RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86), RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Tre Harris (9)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86), RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86), RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Tre Harris (9)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86), RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Tre Harris (9)

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RB Kimani Vidal (28)
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RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
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K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)
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K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)
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K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)
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K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Logan Taylor (65), OL Trevor Penning (75) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
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G Logan Taylor (65), OL Trevor Penning (75) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
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CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
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RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40), T Travis Burke (77), G Cole Strange (69), QB Justin Herbert (10) and G Logan Taylor (65)
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TE Hayden Rucci (40), T Travis Burke (77), G Cole Strange (69), QB Justin Herbert (10) and G Logan Taylor (65)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8), G Cole Strange (69) and C/G Jake Slaughter (66)
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RB Omarion Hampton (8), G Cole Strange (69) and C/G Jake Slaughter (66)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
FB Alec Ingold (30) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
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FB Alec Ingold (30) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Cole Strange (69), RB Omarion Hampton (8) and WR Tre Harris (9)
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G Cole Strange (69), RB Omarion Hampton (8) and WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
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K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DB Deane Leonard (33) and LB Troy Dye (43)
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DB Deane Leonard (33) and LB Troy Dye (43)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DB Deane Leonard (33) and LB Troy Dye (43)
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DB Deane Leonard (33) and LB Troy Dye (43)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), CB Tarheeb Still (4) and DB Elijah Molden (2)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), CB Tarheeb Still (4) and DB Elijah Molden (2)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10), RB Keaton Michell (34), RB Omarion Hampton (8), WR Quentin Johnston (1) and WR Tre Harris (9)
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QB Justin Herbert (10), RB Keaton Michell (34), RB Omarion Hampton (8), WR Quentin Johnston (1) and WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10), RB Keaton Michell (34), RB Omarion Hampton (8), WR Quentin Johnston (1) and WR Tre Harris (9)
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QB Justin Herbert (10), RB Keaton Michell (34), RB Omarion Hampton (8), WR Quentin Johnston (1) and WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
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WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
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WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
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WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
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WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
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P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
200 / 215

P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
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P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
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P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
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P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
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LB Troy Dye (43)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
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LB Troy Dye (43)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
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LB Troy Dye (43)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
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LB Troy Dye (43)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
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LB Troy Dye (43)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Troy Dye (43)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Troy Dye (43)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
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LB Troy Dye (43)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
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LB Troy Dye (43)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22), LB Troy Dye (43) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
212 / 215

S Genesis Smith (22), LB Troy Dye (43) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22), LB Troy Dye (43) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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S Genesis Smith (22), LB Troy Dye (43) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43) and S Genesis Smith (22)
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LB Troy Dye (43) and S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43) and S Genesis Smith (22)
215 / 215

LB Troy Dye (43) and S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Top Play

Herbert got off to a sour start by throwing an interception on the first play of the game.

Tuli Tuipulotu made sure to correct that miscue in a heartbeat as he then picked off Sam Darnold on the Seahawks very first place from scrimmage.

The Chargers turned the takeaway into points, putting together a 30-yard drive that ended with a 40-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker.

The interception was the first of Tuipulotu's career.

Key Stat

Both teams struggled on third down in Sunday's game.

The Chargers converted on five of their 15 attempts, with Herbert getting sacked twice on that down.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, were just 3-of-12 on third downs in Week 4.

Scoring Summary

Scoring PlayScore
1st QuarterChargers (11:53): 40-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker3-0, Chargers
Seahawks (9:55): 23-yard touchdown pass from Sam Darnold to Emanuel Wilson7-3, Seahawks
2nd QuarterSeahawks (6:12): 28-yard touchdown run by Rasheed Shaheed13-3, Seahawks
Seahawks (0:43): 88-yard touchdown run by Emanuel Wilson20-3, Seahawks
Chargers (0:00): 39-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker20-6, Seahawks
3rd QuarterSeahawks (10:23): 6-yard touchdown pass from Sam Darnold to Tory Horton27-6, Seahawks
Chargers (4:53): 9-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to Kimani Vidal27-13, Seahawks
Seahawks (1:19): 35-yard field goal by Jason Meyers30-13, Seahawks
4th QuarterChargers (7:48): 2-yard touchdown run by Omarion Hampton30-20, Seahawks
Chargers (2:13): 35-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker30-23, Seahawks

Up Next

The Chargers are back at SoFi Stadium for a Week 5 matchup with the Broncos.

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