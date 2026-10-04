Game Recap: Chargers Lose to Seahawks in Week 4 Road Game

The Chargers are 0-4 after a 30-23 loss to Seattle on Sunday.

Here's a game recap from Week 4.

Turning Point

The fight was there.

In fact, the Chargers had a chance to tie — or possibly win — a daunting Week 4 road game in Seattle.

But it was mostly a similar script as the week before.

The Chargers defense did all it could early on, but early mistakes by in the other two phases led to another loss for the Bolts.

The Chargers, who began the season with playoff aspirations, are now 0-4.

The Bolts actually took an early lead after each team turned the ball over on their first play from scrimmage.

But it was all Seattle after that as the Chargers eventually trailed 20-6 at the break.

Justin Herbert threw a pair of first-half interceptions, completing just five of 15 passes for 36 yards. His quarterback rating was 4.8 at the break.

Seattle's first touchdown came when Derius Davis muffed a punt, leading to a 23-yard Seahawks scoring drive.

While the Seahawks later scored on a 65-yard touchdown drive, the Seahawks third scoring drive went only 20 yards after Herbert's second interception.

The Chargers showed plenty of fight in the second half, outscoring the Seahawks 17-10 in the second half.

The Bolts kicked a field goal with just over two minutes left to cut the deficit to 30-23, but a personal foul gave the Seahawks a first down and helped Seattle kill the clock.

Herbert and the offense got the ball back down by seven points late but the quarterback was strip-sacked as Seattle recovered to seal the win.