Game Recap: Chargers Lose to Seahawks in Week 4 Road Game

The Chargers are 0-4 after a 30-23 loss to Seattle on Sunday.
Here's a game recap from Week 4.
Turning Point
The fight was there.
In fact, the Chargers had a chance to tie — or possibly win — a daunting Week 4 road game in Seattle.
But it was mostly a similar script as the week before.
The Chargers defense did all it could early on, but early mistakes by in the other two phases led to another loss for the Bolts.
The Chargers, who began the season with playoff aspirations, are now 0-4.
The Bolts actually took an early lead after each team turned the ball over on their first play from scrimmage.
But it was all Seattle after that as the Chargers eventually trailed 20-6 at the break.
Justin Herbert threw a pair of first-half interceptions, completing just five of 15 passes for 36 yards. His quarterback rating was 4.8 at the break.
Seattle's first touchdown came when Derius Davis muffed a punt, leading to a 23-yard Seahawks scoring drive.
While the Seahawks later scored on a 65-yard touchdown drive, the Seahawks third scoring drive went only 20 yards after Herbert's second interception.
The Chargers showed plenty of fight in the second half, outscoring the Seahawks 17-10 in the second half.
The Bolts kicked a field goal with just over two minutes left to cut the deficit to 30-23, but a personal foul gave the Seahawks a first down and helped Seattle kill the clock.
Herbert and the offense got the ball back down by seven points late but the quarterback was strip-sacked as Seattle recovered to seal the win.
The valiant second-half effort wasn't enough as the Bolts dropped to 0-4 on the season.
See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 4 road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
Top Play
Herbert got off to a sour start by throwing an interception on the first play of the game.
Tuli Tuipulotu made sure to correct that miscue in a heartbeat as he then picked off Sam Darnold on the Seahawks very first place from scrimmage.
The Chargers turned the takeaway into points, putting together a 30-yard drive that ended with a 40-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker.
The interception was the first of Tuipulotu's career.
Key Stat
Both teams struggled on third down in Sunday's game.
The Chargers converted on five of their 15 attempts, with Herbert getting sacked twice on that down.
The Seahawks, meanwhile, were just 3-of-12 on third downs in Week 4.
Scoring Summary
Up Next
The Chargers are back at SoFi Stadium for a Week 5 matchup with the Broncos.