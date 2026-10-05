5 Things To Know About the Chargers Ahead of Week 5

The Chargers are 0-4 after a Week 4 loss to the Seahawks.
Here's what you need to know about the Bolts ahead of Week 5.
1. What happened in Week 4?
The Chargers put together a second-half rally, but it fell short in a 30-23 loss in Seattle.
The Bolts trailed by two touchdowns at halftime and were down 27-6 late in the third quarter, yet Jim Harbaugh's team kept competing and eventually pulled within a touchdown with roughly two minutes to go.
And although the Bolts last-minute comeback fell short as Justin Herbert was sacked and fumbled, the Chargers hung their hat on the fact they kept fighting.
"That's never been the issue with this team. It's never the lack of fight or lack of effort, so obviously it was good to see," Elijah Molden said.
Molden added: "We're not a team that's going to back down or roll over, I don't care what our record is. It was good to see, but it's not surprising."
Harbaugh said: "The grit, the competitiveness, the fight, the skill is what I admire. We'll take this team and keep fighting, keep growing. That's what we're going to do."
The Chargers put up 301 yards of offense but were doomed by four turnovers, including a pair of first-half interceptions from Justin Herbert.
Defensively, Tuli Tuipulotu had an interception as the Bolts racked up a trio of sacks against Sam Darnold.
2. Who was a standout player for the Bolts?
Tuipulotu and Khalil Mack led the way for a defense that has been stout in 2026 under Chris O'Leary.
Besides nabbing his first NFL interception, Tuipulotu tallied 6.0 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, a tackle for loss, a pair of quarterback hits, a pass defensed and a forced fumble in Week 4.
Tuipulotu posted an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 91.6, which was the highest of any player in Sunday's game.
Mack, who notched a sack for the third straight game, posted a PFF grade of 86.4.
Offensively, the Chargers top PFF grade went to Cole Strange with a 78.6 mark. The right guard allowed just two pressures in Week 4.
3. What's a key stat from Week 4?
Herbert had a first half to forget Sunday, completing just five of 14 passes in the first half for 36 yards and a quarterback rating of 4.8.
But the Chargers quarterback came to life in the second half in Week 4 as he looked the most comfortable he has in Mike McDaniel's scheme all season.
Herbert was 14-of-17 for 163 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the final two quarters against a stout Seahawks defense.
Herbert also displayed plenty of toughness behind a makeshift offensive line as he took multiple hits but still tried to lead a second-half comeback.
Harbaugh praised Herbert's leadership after Sunday's game.
"One of the grittiest performances I've been associated with from a quarterback," Harbaugh said. "When I said the fight out our entire team was good, I think that's epitomized by Justin.
"There's no player I've ever coached that I respect more or love the way he competes more than Justin Herbert," Harbaugh added.
4. Who's the Chargers Week 5 opponent?
The Chargers return home in Week 5 for an AFC West showdown with the Denver Broncos.
While the Bolts sit at 0-4, the Broncos are 2-2 after a Week 4 road loss to the 49ers.
The Chiefs lead the division at 4-0 while the Raiders are 3-1.
The Chargers and Broncos split their pair of 2025 matchups as each team won at home.
Herbert led the Chargers to a double-digit rally in the fourth-quarter of a Week 3 home game, a win that improved the Bolts to 3-0 at the time.
5. What about injuries to monitor?
All eyes will be on the Chargers offensive line this week after that unit was depleted by the end of Sunday's game.
The Chargers used four of their eight picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on offensive linemen, and three of them were in at the end of Sunday's game.
The Bolts final drive featured a line that consisted of, from left to right, Logan Taylor, Jake Slaughter, Jacob Spomer, Strange and Travis Burke.
That was the unit after Joe Alt (neck), Rashawn Slater (ankle) and Trevor Penning (head) all left the game with injuries against Seattle.
Burkle replaced Alt and played the rest of the game at right tackle while Taylor initially replaced Penning at left guard.
But when Slater went out in the fourth quarter, Taylor shifted to left tackle while Slaughter went from center to left guard. Spomer, a rookie undrafted free agent from Fresno State, entered the game at center.
See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 4 road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.