5 Things To Know About the Chargers Ahead of Week 5

The Chargers are 0-4 after a Week 4 loss to the Seahawks.

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts ahead of Week 5.

1. What happened in Week 4?

The Chargers put together a second-half rally, but it fell short in a 30-23 loss in Seattle.

The Bolts trailed by two touchdowns at halftime and were down 27-6 late in the third quarter, yet Jim Harbaugh's team kept competing and eventually pulled within a touchdown with roughly two minutes to go.

And although the Bolts last-minute comeback fell short as Justin Herbert was sacked and fumbled, the Chargers hung their hat on the fact they kept fighting.

"That's never been the issue with this team. It's never the lack of fight or lack of effort, so obviously it was good to see," Elijah Molden said.

Molden added: "We're not a team that's going to back down or roll over, I don't care what our record is. It was good to see, but it's not surprising."

Harbaugh said: "The grit, the competitiveness, the fight, the skill is what I admire. We'll take this team and keep fighting, keep growing. That's what we're going to do."

The Chargers put up 301 yards of offense but were doomed by four turnovers, including a pair of first-half interceptions from Justin Herbert.