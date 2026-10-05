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5 Takeaways: Injury Updates on Rashawn Slater, Joe Alt & Derwin James

Oct 05, 2026 at 04:32 PM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

5Takes10.05

The Chargers are 0-4 as they get ready for a Week 5 date with the Denver Broncos..

Here are five takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh's Monday press conference:

1. Injury updates on Rashawn Slater & Joe Alt

The Chargers lost both of their tackles in Week 4 as Rashawn Slater (ankle) and Joe Alt (neck) each left the game and did not return.

Harbaugh said on Monday that the team is "still evaluating" the severity of Slater & Alt's injuries, but Slater is "more of a possibility for IR" than Alt.

If either player is placed on Injured Reserve, they would have to miss at least the next four games.

"Next man up. Putting the plan together and treating it like it's a one-game season. That's what we're doing," Harbaugh said.

Slater was injured with roughly eight minutes left in the fourth quarter of Week 4.

With the Bolts offense at Seattle's 5-yard line, the Chargers gained three yards on a run to the left but a Seahawks defender rolled up on the back of Slater's leg.

Harbaugh on Monday confirmed that Slater has a high ankle sprain.

Rookie Logan Taylor, who was already in the game at left guard for Trevor Penning, took Slater's spot at left tackle.

Rookie undrafted free agent Jacob Spomer then entered the game at center as rookie Jake Slaughter shifted over to left guard.

The injury is a tough break for Slater, who missed the entire 2025 season after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon in training camp last August.

"It's significant. Great player, we'll evaluate," Harbaugh said. "Don't have an idea for how long."

Alt also endured a tough 2025 season as he was limited to just six games due to an ankle injury.

He was injured late in the second quarter when a Seahawks defender collided with the Pro Bowl tackle in the pocket.

Travis Burke filled in for Alt the rest of the way at right tackle and played 49 snaps in all in Week 4.

Harbaugh also said Penning remains in concussion protocol.

The Chargers ended Sunday's game with an offensive line that consisted of, from left to right, Taylor, Slaughter, Spomer, Cole Strange and Burke.

As for Sunday's home game against the Broncos, Harbaugh indicated that group could be relied upon again.

"I don't know if it will be the exact way the game ended, but that's the group that we'll be talking about working with," Harbaugh said.

He later added: "We'll work on that during the week. At one point we had four of the rookie linemen in there and they acquitted themselves well."

2. Injury updates on Derwin James & Donte Jackson

On the other side of the ball, the Bolts are likely to be without two of their top defensive backs for some duration of time.

Harbaugh said Monday that safety Derwin James and cornerback Donte Jackson, both of whom are battling hamstring injuries, are considered "week-to-week" at this point.

The Chargers host the Broncos in Week 5 and are at Kansas City in Week 6 before a Week 7 bye.

James did not play Sunday in Seattle as he was inactive for the game. Harbaugh said Monday that James is not a candidate to go on IR.

Jackson started at cornerback but managed just seven snaps before he exited and did not return.

3. Injury updates on Ladd McConkey & Charlie Kolar

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who was questionable to play in Week 4 with a foot injury, played just 24 snaps against the Seahawks.

He was listed as questionable to return with a foot injury and later downgraded to out. Harbaugh said Monday that McConkey's foot injury is the same one he was dealing with last week.

As for Charlie Kolar, the tight end practiced in a limited capacity on Friday after having forearm surgery on September 21.

Harbaugh said that Kolar, left guard Kayode Awosika, wide receiver Brenen Thompson and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson are "all making good progress."

Harbaugh added: "We'll see where they're at on Wednesday."

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Take a look at the top photos from the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
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4. Branson Taylor & Scott Matlock likely to return to practice

With four games in the books, that means any players the Chargers put on Injured Reserve before Week 1 are now eligible to come off that list.

That trio for the Bolts is offensive lineman Branson Taylor, linebacker Denzel Perryman and fullback Scott Matlock.

Harbaugh said Monday that there is a "good chance" Taylor & Matlock will have their 21-day practice windows opened this week. Perryman, meanwhile, is not there yet.

If Taylor and Matlock return to practice, they have 21 days to be added to the active roster. If they are not, they are then kept on IR and are out for the remainder of the season.

5. Recapping Sunday's loss

The Chargers put up quite the fight in the second half in Seattle, but their efforts fell just short in a 30-23 road defeat to the Seahawks.

The Bolts, who now sit at 0-4 on the season, were sparked by Justin Herbert in the second half.

The Chargers quarterback completed 14-of-17 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown in the second half of Sunday, all while taking numerous hits in the pocket.

"We all feed off that, I know the entire team does," Harbaugh said of Herbert's play. "You ask me what gives me optimism, what gives me hope with this football team, because I see that throughout the entire team.

"We attack, we improve," Harbaugh added. "Can't improve everything all at once, but we can improve one thing at a time, all the time. That's what this team is doing."

Harbaugh said the goal is to see more of the complementary football the Bolts displayed in the final two quarters against the Seahawks.

"Second half ... offense, defense, the team, special teams, playing in that complimentary way that we're striving for," Harbaugh said. "Fourth quarter, had to get the stop on downs to get the ball back, give us a chance to back and tie the game or win it. That was big, that was a step for us."

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