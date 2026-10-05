5 Takeaways: Injury Updates on Rashawn Slater, Joe Alt & Derwin James

4. Branson Taylor & Scott Matlock likely to return to practice

With four games in the books, that means any players the Chargers put on Injured Reserve before Week 1 are now eligible to come off that list.

That trio for the Bolts is offensive lineman Branson Taylor, linebacker Denzel Perryman and fullback Scott Matlock.

Harbaugh said Monday that there is a "good chance" Taylor & Matlock will have their 21-day practice windows opened this week. Perryman, meanwhile, is not there yet.

If Taylor and Matlock return to practice, they have 21 days to be added to the active roster. If they are not, they are then kept on IR and are out for the remainder of the season.

5. Recapping Sunday's loss

The Chargers put up quite the fight in the second half in Seattle, but their efforts fell just short in a 30-23 road defeat to the Seahawks.

The Bolts, who now sit at 0-4 on the season, were sparked by Justin Herbert in the second half.

The Chargers quarterback completed 14-of-17 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown in the second half of Sunday, all while taking numerous hits in the pocket.

"We all feed off that, I know the entire team does," Harbaugh said of Herbert's play. "You ask me what gives me optimism, what gives me hope with this football team, because I see that throughout the entire team.

"We attack, we improve," Harbaugh added. "Can't improve everything all at once, but we can improve one thing at a time, all the time. That's what this team is doing."

Harbaugh said the goal is to see more of the complementary football the Bolts displayed in the final two quarters against the Seahawks.