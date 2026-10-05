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What Are Chargers-Broncos Betting Odds in Week 5?

Oct 05, 2026 at 08:45 AM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

GameLine

The Chargers are home underdogs ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Broncos.

The Bolts are back home after consecutive road games as they take on an AFC West rival, with kickoff scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (PT).

The Broncos enter the game favored over the Chargers by the Vegas books as of Monday morning.

The Bolts are 3.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook, BetMGM, Fanatics Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook and Bet365.

In terms of the over/under, every sportsbook has the total 42 points and over.

DraftKings Sportsbook, BetMGM, Fanatics Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook and Bet365 all the total at 42.5.

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