5 Takeaways: Chargers 4th-Quarter Rally Falls Short in Seattle

The Chargers are now 0-4 after a 30-23 road loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.
Here are five takeaways from the Bolts in Week 4:
1. Harbaugh lauds Chargers fight
The Bolts are now roughly a quarter of the way through the 2026 season.
And Jim Harbaugh's team is still searching for their first win.
But the Bolts made it clear Sunday in Seattle that they aren't going to lay down for anyone, even if they have nothing to show for it in the win column just yet.
"The fight … what you want to see in a win and there's times you find it in a loss. It was a good fight," Harbaugh said.
He later added: "The grit, the competitiveness, the fight, the skill is what I admire. We'll take this team and keep fighting, keep growing. That's what we're going to do."
Elijah Molden echoed the sentiment of the Chargers Head Coach.
"That's never been the issue with this team. It's never the lack of fight or lack of effort, so obviously it was good to see," Molden said.
He added: "We're not a team that's going to back down or roll over, I don't care what our record is. It was good to see, but it's not surprising."
The Chargers trailed 20-6 at halftime and were down by three touchdowns late in the third quarter.
But the offense put together a pair of touchdown drives and also kicked a field goal while the Bolts defense forced a pair of fourth-quarter punts.
The Chargers had the ball with a chance to tie — or possibly win — Sunday's game, but a furious second-half rally fell short when Justin Herbert was sacked and fumbled with roughly a minute left to go in regulation.
Down by double digits, it would have been easy for the Chargers to pack it in on the way to their fourth loss of the season.
And while the end result was the same, players and coaches said postgame that the competitive spirit will be needed as the Bolts get ready to host the Broncos in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
"I feel like we got the right guys, skilled coaches. The plan didn't result in a victory today, but we'll be back at it," Harbaugh said.
Cole Strange added: "We competed. But once we start looking at that as the bare minimum … then we'll be in a good place. But we fought and didn't give up, so something to be proud of."
2. Offense shows late spark
Through two quarters, the Chargers offense looked much like what we've seen for the first month of the season.
Mike McDaniel’s unit scored just six points in the opening half, compiling just 92 yards of offense and converting once on seven tries on third downs.
Herbert was particularly off early, throwing an interception on the first play from scrimmage and adding another one later in the half.
All in all, Herbert completed just five of 14 in the first half for 36 yards and a quarterback rating of 4.8.
"Just trying to make a play. I can't do that and can't turn the ball over like that. Just have to be more careful with it," Herbert said.
He later added: "It's better to throw the ball away or go scramble. There's plenty of other things I can do."
But the Bolts offense came to life in the second half by scoring a touchdown on their only drive of the third quarter. Herbert tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Kimani Vidal.
The Chargers scored on their next drive, too, which ended with a 2-yard touchdown run from Omarion Hampton.
And when Cameron Dicker kicked a 35-yard field goal to cut the deficit to seven points, the Chargers were on a 17-3 spurt on the road against one of the NFL's best defenses.
"We got the players, skilled coaches. We're going to keep going for that breakthrough," Harbaugh said. "Back-to-back touchdown drives, that was a good sign. It's what staying the course looks like, believing in our guys, believing in our team and moving forward."
He later added: "Just keep playing. They were playing and competing. Playing and not worrying, just work and don't worry. That formula."
Herbert helped the offense put up 200-plus yards in the second half as the unit was also 4-of-8 on third downs.
"I feel like there was a lot of good things in the second half," Herbert said. "I appreciated the battle and the fight from everyone and being able to string out some of those long drives is really important for us. Hopefully that's something we can build off of."
"There were a lot of good things so if we can build off that, keep moving forward and correct some of the things that we went wrong, I think that would be very helpful for us," Herbert added.
The challenge now will be putting together a full 60-minute effort to help the Bolts secure their first win of 2026.
"We just got to focus on starting that earlier," Strange said. "If we can get like that in the first quarter, man, we can really get some momentum and have a decent season. But if you wait until the second half to start making plays then you're not going to win very often."
3. Defense does what it can
The Chargers defense put forth another inspiring effort Sunday.
After Herbert was picked off on the first play of the game, Tuli Tuipulotu responded with his first career interception on Seattle's first play from scrimmage.
But even though Chris O'Leary's unit held Seattle in check for most of the game, Molden said the defense could have been tighter in key situations.
For example, the Seahawks had four touchdown drives Sunday, but two of them were 25 yards or less.
Seattle had a 23-yard drive to open its scoring while a late touchdown drive in the second half only covered 20 yards after a Herbert interception.
Molden said holding the Seahawks to three points in each of those scenarios could have been the difference between a win and a loss in Week 4.
"It always comes down to execution," Molden said. "Execution in critical moments or certain situations, that's football."
Overall, the Seahawks had 286 yards of total offense and converted on just three of 12 third-down tries.
Khalil Mack and Troy Dye each had a sack while Tuipulotu and Justin Eboigbe had 0.5 sacks apiece.
The Chargers also limited Seahawks All-Pro receiver Jaxon Smith-Njibga to minimal damage as he had five catches for 76 yards and no touchdowns in the game.
"The defense came up with a bunch of stops. It's on us to be able to score more points," Herbert said.
Tuipulotu added: "We fought a good battle. We fought until the end. Walk out this stadium with our head high."
4. Chargers shuffle O-line
The Chargers had to shuffle up their offensive line due to injuries on Sunday.
And by the end of regulation, the Bolts had four rookies playing in front of Herbert.
"Four of them. Very proud of that, very proud of their fight. Very proud of the way they played when they came in," Harbaugh said.
Cole Strange added: "It's not an easy thing to come in as play as rookie, especially after the half because you're not really warm. Every guy that came in was dialed in and did a pretty solid job."
First, right tackle Joe Alt left the game with a neck injury late in the second quarter and was later ruled out. Travis Burke, a 2026 fourth-round pick, filled in for Alt the rest of the way.
Trevor Penning, who has started at left guard the past two games, left the game in the third quarter with a head injury. Penning was in at left guard with Kayode Awosika out with a fibula injury and Trey Pipkins III on Injured Reserve.
Penning was replaced by rookie Logan Taylor, a 2026 sixth-round pick.
Left tackle Rashawn Slater then left Sunday's game with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter.
That forced even more jumbling up front as Taylor went to left tackle and Jake Slaughter moved to left guard as Jacob Spomer came in at center. Strange remained at right guard while Burke stayed at right tackle.
"I thought they stepped up huge," Herbert said. "Obviously, it's really tough when you lose a few guys like that. A lot of those guys playing in their first games, they stepped up and made some big plays and held their own out there."
5. Miscues on special teams
The Bolts talked earlier this week of making momentum-swinging plays in Seattle to help negate a hostile Seahawks crowd.
Unfortunately for the Chargers, that momentum went in a negative direction on Sunday.
The biggest gaffe came early in the first quarter when the Bolts defense forced a punt.
But Derius Davis muffed the punt, leading to a Seahawks fumble recovery before Seattle scored on a 23-yard pass on the very next play.
Up until that point, the defense had gotten off to a fast start by limiting Seattle's offense to a takeaway and a punt.
The muffed punt, however, injected life into both the Seahawks and their crowd as Seattle took a lead it wouldn't give up in Week 4.
"Just didn't look it all the way in. That's all," Davis said.
See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 4 road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.