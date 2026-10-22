What We've Learned About the Chargers at the Bye Week

The Chargers have reached their Week 7 bye and have yet to record a win this season.

"0-6 gives nobody comfort," Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said earlier this week.

The Bolts will be back in action at SoFi Stadium in Week 8 as the road team against the Rams.

Until then, here are five things we've learned about the Bolts at the bye:

1. Chris O'Leary is excelling in the NFL

More than a few heads were turned this offseason when the Chargers tabbed Chris O’Leary to replace Jesse Minter at defensive coordinator.

A relative unknown to those outside of The Bolt, O'Leary was the Chargers safeties coach in 2024 before spending last season as Western Michigan's Defensive Coordinator.

Tasked with leading an NFL defense for the first time in his career, O'Leary has proven early on that the Chargers made the right hire.

"He's doing a great job. The defense is doing a great job. We're going to ask them to do more," Harbaugh said this week.

Through six games, O'Leary has fielded one of the league's better units, as the Chargers currently rank eighth in success rate (44.4 percent) and are tied for 12th in EPA per play (-0.028).

While much was made in the offseason about how O'Leary's scheme would differ from Minter, the Chargers are essentially blitzing at the same rate this season (26.1 percent) than they did in the previous two years (26.7 percent).

One noticeable change is that O'Leary has played less dime defense this year (13.2 percent in 2026 compared to 23.8 percent in 2024 and 2025), but that can likely be explained by Derwin James missed the past three games with a hamstring injury.

With 11 games to go, we'll continue to get a clearer picture of who O'Leary is as a defensive play caller, but there's no doubt he's been a major success so far.

"A lot of it is figuring out what our guys are good at," O'Leary said last week about his overall comfort level. "It's like, 'Hey, you make this call and you think it's going to play out one way, and it plays out a different way. Or you call this and you're not sure and then all of a sudden they execute it.'

"It's like that mesh of being tied in with what I'm thinking and envisioning, and how the players are executing it. That's been the biggest thing," O'Leary continued. "It's not a complete picture yet, we're not perfect, but that's kind of where we're going.