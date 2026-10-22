What We've Learned About the Chargers at the Bye Week

The Chargers have reached their Week 7 bye and have yet to record a win this season.
"0-6 gives nobody comfort," Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said earlier this week.
The Bolts will be back in action at SoFi Stadium in Week 8 as the road team against the Rams.
Until then, here are five things we've learned about the Bolts at the bye:
1. Chris O'Leary is excelling in the NFL
More than a few heads were turned this offseason when the Chargers tabbed Chris O’Leary to replace Jesse Minter at defensive coordinator.
A relative unknown to those outside of The Bolt, O'Leary was the Chargers safeties coach in 2024 before spending last season as Western Michigan's Defensive Coordinator.
Tasked with leading an NFL defense for the first time in his career, O'Leary has proven early on that the Chargers made the right hire.
"He's doing a great job. The defense is doing a great job. We're going to ask them to do more," Harbaugh said this week.
Through six games, O'Leary has fielded one of the league's better units, as the Chargers currently rank eighth in success rate (44.4 percent) and are tied for 12th in EPA per play (-0.028).
While much was made in the offseason about how O'Leary's scheme would differ from Minter, the Chargers are essentially blitzing at the same rate this season (26.1 percent) than they did in the previous two years (26.7 percent).
One noticeable change is that O'Leary has played less dime defense this year (13.2 percent in 2026 compared to 23.8 percent in 2024 and 2025), but that can likely be explained by Derwin James missed the past three games with a hamstring injury.
With 11 games to go, we'll continue to get a clearer picture of who O'Leary is as a defensive play caller, but there's no doubt he's been a major success so far.
"A lot of it is figuring out what our guys are good at," O'Leary said last week about his overall comfort level. "It's like, 'Hey, you make this call and you think it's going to play out one way, and it plays out a different way. Or you call this and you're not sure and then all of a sudden they execute it.'
"It's like that mesh of being tied in with what I'm thinking and envisioning, and how the players are executing it. That's been the biggest thing," O'Leary continued. "It's not a complete picture yet, we're not perfect, but that's kind of where we're going.
"What I feel a little better about is how I'm meshing with the players and what we're calling," O'Leary added.
2. The Chargers offense hasn't been good enough
On the other side of the ball, Mike McDaniel’s offense has been a disappointment through six games.
"Not a person in the offensive room — player or coach — is where they want it to be," Harbaugh said on Monday.
As the Chargers approached the bye week, Harbaugh was asked what areas that unit would focus on trying to improve.
"Everything that relates to moving the ball," Harbaugh said before rattling off numerous examples.
"Putting ourselves in a more advantageous position, efficient plays on first down, red-zone efficiency," Harbaugh said.
"Ball at the 1-yard line, we have to get it to the end zone," Harbaugh added. "Backed up, third down, all situations."
Through six games, the Chargers offense ranks 26th in yards per game (287.2) and are 30th in points per game (15.0).
On a more advanced level, the Bolts are tied for 31st in success rate (40.1 percent) and last in EPA per play (-0.190).
To put it plainly, the sky-high expectations that coincided with McDaniel's arrival have yet to pan out in Southern California.
Harbaugh said this week that the Bolts could look to simplify the playbook a bit coming out of the bye as the team looks for their first win in 2026.
"Definitely looking at volume and where you can make it to where the players can understand it," Harbaugh said.
He later added: "It's an option. It's something that we're looking into for sure, along with how much that is practiced. Does that need to be practiced more? Taking what's in the meetings to the install to the practice [field] and eventually having that show up in the game, that's one of multiple things we're addressing."
Check out photos of the Los Angeles Chargers putting in work on the practice field during their Week 7 bye week of the 2026 NFL season.
3. Justin Herbert is under pressure again
One reason for the offensive struggles in 2026?
Justin Herbert does not look like his usual self.
The Chargers franchise quarterback has 10 turnovers this season, including a league-high eight interceptions, and has thrown at least one interception in every game thus far.
As a result, the Bolts offense has put the defense at a disadvantage on a seemingly weekly basis. Opposing offenses have started in Chargers territory 19 times already this season, by far the most in the league.
"We've got to do a better job of not turning the ball over and not putting them in those positions," Herbert said.
"Got to hold onto the ball and not give it to the defense … know when to go down, when to throw it away. That's just part of the job," Herbert added.
Herbert's inconsistent play can be tied to the pressure he is facing up front. A year after injuries decimated the offensive line, that unit has once again dealt with ailments.
The trouble began when Tyler Biadasz was lost for the season in training camp with an ACL injury. Rashawn Slater is now on Injured Reserve while Kayode Awosika hasn't played since Week 2. Joe Alt has missed the past two games.
With the offensive line in flux, Herbert has been under pressure on 99 dropbacks this season, the most in the league.
That has forced the Herbert to try and be Superman more often than not.
"There are definitely times when he was trying to make a play, and too many times this season, there's been that desperation time," Harbaugh said.
"That's what I'd attribute that to. Doing anything and everything he can," Harbaugh added.
4. Special teams has turned a corner
While the Chargers didn't win Sunday in Kansas City, special teams had its best game of the season.
The unit forced a recovered a fumble on a Chiefs punt return and Derius Davis ripped off a season-best punt return of 21 yards.
Week 6 was an encouraging sign and the continuation of a trend that has Ryan Ficken's group trending upwards.
From Weeks 1 through 4, the Bolts ranked 22nd in Pro Football Focus' special teams grade at 71.7. Some of the issues early on were a blocked punt against the Cardinals and a muffed punt against the Seahawks.
Over the past two weeks, however, back-to-back solid games have jumped Ficken's group to eighth overall in PFF special teams grade at 87.5 overall.
"We all came together, all the core guys meeting together every day," Marlowe Wax said. "Just wanted to put it all on the line for Coach Fick, our team and making sure our third of the game is doing our job."
In terms of individual standouts, Troy Dye leads the Chargers in both special teams snaps (144) and PFF grade (80.1).
5. The Chargers have relied on their rookies
Every NFL team usually has at least one rookie in a starting role while hoping to get impactful contributions from the rest of their draft class.
A half-dozen games into the 2026 season, the Chargers have relied quite a bit on their first-year players.
Akheem Mesidor, the No. 22 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, has flashed with 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
"I feel like I'm progressing every week, day by day," Mesidor said earlier this month. "The game is starting to slow down a little bit. I'm starting to get a little bit more comfortable."
Mesidor is one of five rookies who have appeared in all six games so far, a group that includes Jake Slaughter, Travis Burke, Genesis Smith and Nick Barrett.
Logan Taylor has played in four games while Brenen Thompson and Alex Harkey have played in two games.
While Smith is tied for the team lead with a pair of interceptions and Barrett has been a solid depth piece along the defensive line, the majority of the playing time for rookies have come along the offensive line.
Due to the injuries mentioned above, the Chargers have started four rookies up front in the past two games.
Burke has settled in at left tackle while Taylor has a pair of starts at left guard. Slaughter, meanwhile, has started every game at center after Biadasz's injury. Harkey, meanwhile, has started consecutive games at right tackle.
"You look in the huddle and see a bunch of younger guys in there," Taylor said. "That's the nature of the National Football league, it's a next-man-up mentality."
A pair of undrafted free agents — Jacob Spomer and Rodney Shelley — each also made the 53-man roster and have gotten some playing time so far.
As the 2026 season continues, look for this group to continue ascending and making an impact in their rookie seasons.