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Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Where to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

Sep 09, 2026 at 01:30 PM
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Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

WTW_BRONCOS

The Los Angeles Chargers are back home for another AFC West battle against the Denver Broncos in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

The matchup will mark the 133rd regular-season matchup between the two teams. The Broncos hold an all-time record of 73-58-1, however, the Bolts have won three of the last four meetings. The games between these division rivals tend to come down to the wire, with four of the last five games being decided by one possession.

The last regular-season meeting between these two teams at SoFi Stadium was a thriller in Week 3 of the 2025 season.

Trailing by seven in the fourth quarter, the Chargers rattled off 10 unanswered points to come away with a three-point victory. Quarterback Justin Herbert led a long drive late in the fourth quarter to tie the game with a dazzling throw for a touchdown, before leading them down the field on the very next drive to set up a 43-yard Cameron Dicker game-winner.

GAME DATE/TIME

  • Sunday, October 11
  • Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

  • SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

WATCH ON TV

Network: CBS

Play-by-play: TBD

Analyst: TBD

Sideline: TBD

STREAMING

NFL+ - Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on KFI AM-640 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

The game will also air KNWZ 970 AM, KNWH-AM, KECY (Palm Springs), KATY-FM 101.3 (San Bernardino), KORE AM 1050 / 102.9 FM (Eugene, OR), KNCU-FM 92.7 (Newport, OR), Fox Sports 990 KIKI-AM (Honolulu, HI) and KBFP AM 800 (Bakersfield).

Chargers radio in Spanish can be heard on Latino Mix 103.9/98.3 FM, called by Adrian Garcia-Marquez and analyzed by Francisco Pinto, here.

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES

Chargers postgame press conferences are live streamed on the Chargers website and app (turn on notifications to receive updates on when the press conferences start). Press conferences are also available on demand following the live stream on the website, app and on YouTube.

PURO CHARGERS

Lo podrán seguir simultáneamente en Español a través de Latino Mix 103.9/98.3 FM. También por el Chargers mobile app opción en Español, con los relatos de Adrián García Márquez y los comentarios de Francisco Pinto.

https://www.chargers.com/puro-chargers/

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