Bolts Return to SoFi, Look to Stack Wins Against New York

Wednesday: Injuries complicate QB situation for New York

On Wednesday, Justin Herbert was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his Week 13 performance against the Bengals. Herbert threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns in the 41-22 win, marking his third straight 300-plus yard performance.

Earlier in the week, Chargers center Corey Linsley was nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his involvement in community efforts both with the Chargers and on his own. Specifically, Linsley and his wife, Anna, work with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and have been involved with CASA since their time in Green Bay. That has since carried over to Los Angeles County where 33,000 children are currently in the foster care system. Linsley talked about what it means for him to give back and be nominated for the prestigious award.

"It's obviously an honor," Linsley said. "The biggest thing is the publicity that goes to CASA and the awareness [that's generated]. Maybe people that haven't heard of CASA before or maybe don't know about it are now interested — whether it's because they want to become advocates or they want to donate and make a financial impact. That's the most important thing about it. My wife and I have been involved with CASA for a number of years now and my wife does a great job with it."

The Giants took a unique travel approach this week as head coach Joe Judge decided to fly the team from Miami to Tucson, Arizona and set up the team's facilities on the University of Arizona campus. Head coach Brandon Staley and safety Derwin James Jr. talked about the Giants' unique situation at quarterback ahead of Week 14.

With Daniel Jones still not cleared for contact after suffering a neck injury and backup quarterback Mike Glennon in concussion protocol, the Giants may have to go with Jake Fromm, who was signed to their roster on Dec. 1 from the Buffalo Bills practice squad. Despite the 4-8 record, Staley talked about the plethora of top offensive weapons the Giants have on their roster including, Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard.

"When I look at this team, they have a lot of weapons, a lot of legit NFL weapons," Staley said. "That's not even talking about [Giants WR] John Ross [III], who runs 4.2 [40-yard-dash]. They have a ton of players. If you take a look at their schedule and you look deeper into the film, you're seeing a team that's not coaching conjecture or anything like that. This team has real weapons."