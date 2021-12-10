How is the Chargers Coaching Staff Prepping for the Giants in Week 14?

"Their defense is outstanding. I really have a ton of respect for their defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham. I really think he's one of the top coordinators in football ... They have a lot of really good personnel on defense. Up front, [Giants DL] Dexter Lawrence [II], [Giants DL] Leonard Williams, those two guys are really, really good players. On the edge, [Giants LB] Lorenzo Carter, [Giants LB] Ximines [Oshane] — the guy from Old Dominion, I did a lot of work on him. They drafted the kid from Georgia, [Giants LB] Azeez [Ojulari], who is playing fantastic. In the second level, [Giants LB] Reggie Ragland, [Giants LB] Tae Crowder, those guys are a good linebacking tandem. Then in the secondary, they have a lot of pieces there to play winning defense. [Giants CB James] Bradberry has been a good player for a long time. He has really good ball skills. He's a good tackler. [Giants DB] Logan Ryan has been a champion. [Giants S] Xavier McKinney, the young safety, we did a lot of work on him when I was with the Rams. He's playing really, really good football.