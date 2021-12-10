Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

How is the Chargers Coaching Staff Prepping for the Giants in Week 14?

Dec 10, 2021 at 01:15 PM
121021_CoachesonNYG_CMS

Read what Brandon Staley and Joe Lombardi had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 14 game vs. New York.

Staley on the Giants' offensive weapons

"This offensive group is really, really good. I went against this group last year, and then they add [Giants WR] Kenny Golladay. I was in the division with Kenny in Detroit. I defended him when I was in Denver in 2019. This guy has real size. This guy looks like a pro wideout, like you want him to look. A really good player. I have so much respect for [Giants WR] Darius Slayton. Going into the game last year, Darius was a really big part of our process. He has real deep speed. Then, [Giants WR] Sterling Shephard, I think that guy is super underrated. I'm a big fan of his game...

"When I look at this team, they have a lot of weapons, a lot of legit NFL weapons. That's not even talking about [Giants WR] John Ross [III], who runs 4.2 [40-yard-dash]. They have a ton of players. If you take a look at their schedule and you look deeper into the film, you're seeing a team that's not coaching conjecture or anything like that. This team has real weapons."

Staley on RB Saquon Barkley

"We had the number one run defense in the NFL, the number one defense in the NFL by a mile in 2018, and we went to New York — getting ready for Saquon his rookie year, this guy is a real tailback. He's fought his way back. He's shown real toughness. I have full respect for this player. I think that they are really, really dangerous."

Staley on the Giants defense

"Their defense is outstanding. I really have a ton of respect for their defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham. I really think he's one of the top coordinators in football ... They have a lot of really good personnel on defense. Up front, [Giants DL] Dexter Lawrence [II], [Giants DL] Leonard Williams, those two guys are really, really good players. On the edge, [Giants LB] Lorenzo Carter, [Giants LB] Ximines [Oshane] — the guy from Old Dominion, I did a lot of work on him. They drafted the kid from Georgia, [Giants LB] Azeez [Ojulari], who is playing fantastic. In the second level, [Giants LB] Reggie Ragland, [Giants LB] Tae Crowder, those guys are a good linebacking tandem. Then in the secondary, they have a lot of pieces there to play winning defense. [Giants CB James] Bradberry has been a good player for a long time. He has really good ball skills. He's a good tackler. [Giants DB] Logan Ryan has been a champion. [Giants S] Xavier McKinney, the young safety, we did a lot of work on him when I was with the Rams. He's playing really, really good football.

"They've had a really good red zone defense since Patrick [Graham] has been there. They're very good against the run. When you see them play the premium offenses in the league that they've played — whether it's Tampa [Bay] or Kansas City, they've given those guys all they can handle. Then, what they did a couple of weeks ago that caught my attention was the way they played Philadelphia. Philadelphia had been rolling by running the ball, quarterback run game with [Eagles QB Jalen] Hurts and all that. They completely shut that thing down. They had a bunch of takeaways. They're playing really, really quality football on that side of the football. They have our full attention. I just think they have really good personnel. I think they do a really good job coaching."

Joe Lombardi on the Giants defense

"Man, they're strong inside, like strong up the middle. Their defensive linemen are heavy, violent and hard to move. Their safeties are really good. I've had some experience with [Giants CB James] Bradberry. I know that he's a real solid guy. [Giants CB] Logan Ryan, I don't know what his health statuses. I know that he was on the injury report, but he's very good. A little bit like the Patriots, there's just all these different numbers you see rolling in -- who's the nickel going to be, who's the dime going to be? Those teams do a really good job of cross-training all of their DBs and linebackers.

"As you're trying to talk to the receivers about how this is the number that you're probably going to be blocking on this, I don't know exactly who that's going be. There's a lot of variety to the looks that they give the players that they have out there. They're a well-coached team. They're fundamentally sound. They do give you a large number of looks and little nuances of their defense that are problematic. I was hoping that they were going to be worse when I turned on the film, but they're a pretty solid group."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Week 14: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what Justin Herbert had to say heading into Week 14 of 2021.
news

What Are the New York Giants Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Giants head coach Joe Judge, and more in the lead up to the Week 14 game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Top Quotes | Coach Staley's Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Coach Staley's media availability on Monday.
news

Top Quotes | Uchenna Nwosu's Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Uchenna Nwosu's media availability on Monday.
news

Top Quotes | Drue Tranquill's Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Drue Tranquill's media availability on Monday.
news

What Did Coach Staley, Justin Herbert and Company Say After Beating the Bengals?

Take a look at top quotes from Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Kyzir White and Mike Williams after the Chargers' 41-22 win over the Bengals. 
news

Week 13: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what Justin Herbert had to say heading into Week 13 of 2021.
news

What Are the Cincinnati Bengals Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow and more in the lead up to the Week 13 game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

How is the Chargers Coaching Staff Prepping for the Bengals in Week 13?

Read what Renaldo Hill, Joe Lombardi, and Brandon Staley had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 13 game vs. Cincinnati.
news

Top Quotes | Coach Staley's Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Coach Staley's media availability on Monday.
news

Top Quotes | Justin Jones' Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Justin Jones' media availability on Monday.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Vikings Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

Let's Play: Chris Rumph vs. Larry Rountree in Wii Sports

Chargers defensive end Chris Rumph and running back Larry Rountree face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Wii Sports, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
video

Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22

Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 
video

All In: Episode 5 | Keenan And Mike

Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been on a tear in 2021. Learn how Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and the 2021 Chargers offense utilize Keenan and Mike to complement and create opportunities for each other. Go all-access on Mike Williams' breakout year so far, including his multi-touchdown games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.
video

Let's Play: Justin Jones vs. Kyzir White in NBA 2K22

Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebacker Kyzir White face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of NBA 2K22, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 5

Get an all-access look at how Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen & Mike Williams cause problems for defenses across the league. Check out episode 5 of All In on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 22.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will travel to Baltimore to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
news

Chargers Elevate Cole Christiansen and Breiden Fehoko; Downgrade Nasir Adderley

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded safety Nasir Adderley to out.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.
Latest News
Advertising