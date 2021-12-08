Week 14 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Giants

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Giants as we head into Week 14 of the 2021 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|Ankle
|LP
|Kyler Fackrell
|OLB
|Knee
|DNP
|Matt Feiler
|G
|Ankle
|FP
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|Quadricep
|DNP
|Justin Jones
|DL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Linval Joseph
|DL
|Shoulder
|LP
|Corey Linsley
|C
|Back
|LP
|Trey Marshall
|DB
|Ankle
|FP
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|CB
|Concussion
|LP
New York Giants:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|Ankle
|LP
|Mike Glennon
|QB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|Rib
|DNP
|Adoree' Jackson
|CB
|Quad
|DNP
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|Neck
|LP
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|Quad
|LP
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Oblique
|DNP
*indicates team conducted a walk-through and participation is an estimate
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- NIR - Not injury related
- (-) - Not listed
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.