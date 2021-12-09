Three Takeaways: What Giving Back Means to Corey Linsley

As the Chargers prepare to host the New York Giants, who set up their training facilities on the University of Arizona campus for the week, the Week 14 starting quarterback for New York is a question that has yet to be answered.

Starting quarterback Daniel Jones missed last week's game against the Miami Dolphins and his status for Sunday's game is still up in the air. Backup quarterback Mike Glennon, whose last win as a starter was in 2017 while on the Chicago Bears with Staley, is currently in concussion protocol after filling in last week for Jones against the Dolphins.

If Jones and Glennon are unable to go, Jake Fromm who was signed by the Giants on Dec. 1 from the Buffalo Bills practice squad, will take the field for his first NFL start according to head coach Joe Judge.

With questions at quarterback looming, Staley talked about the Bolts' approach to game planning for a trio of QBs in Week 14.

"We have an inventory of those players," Staley said. "An inventory of [Giants QB] Daniel Jones. He's been in the league now for a while and he's been playing within that offense for two years now. Then, [Giants QB] Mike [Glennon] was able to play not only in preseason, but then in a pro game last week. We're familiar with Mike. I was with him in Chicago. I'm very familiar with his career, what style of player he is…It's all hands-on deck, but I think, from a preparation standpoint, all you can do is assess the styles of the quarterbacks, assess the change since the play-caller change, and then go from there."

James talked about the importance of not getting caught up on who's starting at quarterback in a situation like this, instead focusing on the things the defense can control.