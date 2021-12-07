Corey Linsley Nominated for 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

"A lot of these kids don't have anybody in their life who's gonna be there for them 24/7," Linsley said. "To have somebody who is consistently there, week after week, they know that they can lean on this advocate and trust them. Trust is a huge thing for these kids. They live in a world where it doesn't exist, so for advocates to be there for them consistently, develop that trust, develop that relationship and show them how healthy it is and beneficial it is, it's so special for these kids and means the world to them."

Following in the footsteps of the Chargers Impact Fund's $30,000 'Digital Divide' grant to CASA L.A. for laptops and software subscriptions, Corey and Anna personally pledged an additional $30,000 to be used as a 1:1 match to encourage even more donations to CASA L.A. and OC throughout the month of November leading in to "Giving Tuesday." These donations ensure children and families affected have equitable access to resources and support they need.

"I think the real deal is spreading awareness to CASA," Linsley said. "It's awesome to be nominated but the exposure to CASA will hopefully bring in a lot of needed advocates and volunteers in whatever form. That's really what this is all about."

Corey and Anna also donated $20,000 to the Chargers Impact Fund's "Community Corner" program which provides youth and community organizations complimentary club-level tickets at Chargers home games.

Corey's tickets this season were designated for high school football teams, Boys & Girls Club youth, and CASA children/families.