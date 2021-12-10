10 Insights: Kyzir White Set to Join Derwin James Jr. in Century Tackle Club

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 14 matchup against the New York Giants:
1) The last meeting between these two teams was Oct. 8, 2017. After an 0-4 start, the Chargers notched their first win of the season with a 27-22 victory over the Giants in New York. Philip Rivers went 21-of-44 for 258 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Los Angeles proceeded to win eight of its next 11 games.
2) The Chargers are 2-1 against the NFC East this season. All three games against Washington, Dallas and Philadelphia have been decided by four points or fewer.
3) Of Los Angeles' first 12 opponents, six would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. The other six are either a half game or one game back of the final playoff spot in the AFC and NFC, respectively.
4) After his performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, quarterback Justin Herbert was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. He needs 14 completions against the Giants to set the all-time mark for most by a quarterback through their first two seasons (725). Herbert is averaging just over 26 completions per game.
5) Herbert has thrown for over 300 yards in three straight games and in four of his last five. His next 300-yard performance will be his eighth of this season. Herbert's ninth will set a Chargers single-season record.
6) From 2017-20, running back Austin Ekeler had a combined nine career rushing touchdowns. He has eight alone this season. Ekeler's 15 scrimmage touchdowns trail only Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (18) for most in the NFL.
7) A pair of receiving touchdowns would give Ekeler nine for the season, a career high. It would also tie him for most by a running back in a single season in the common draft era.
8) Linebacker Kyzir White needs four total tackles on Sunday for 100 on the season. He'd join safety Derwin James Jr. as the first Chargers teammates with 100 tackles in the same season since Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau and All-Pro safety Rodney Harrison did it in 2000. James Jr. needs six total tackles Sunday to set a new career high (106).
9) Defensive tackle Linval Joseph was selected by the Giants in the second round (No. 46 overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent his first four seasons in New York and helped the Giants win Super Bowl XLVI over the New England Patriots, 21-17.
10) The Chargers are currently the five seed in the AFC playoffs. A win against the Giants would improve Los Angeles to 8-5 and set up a matchup for first place in the AFC West against the Kansas City Chiefs next Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.
*Stats and information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Chargers Communications unless otherwise noted.
