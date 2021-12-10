10 Insights: Kyzir White Set to Join Derwin James Jr. in Century Tackle Club

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 14 matchup against the New York Giants:

1) The last meeting between these two teams was Oct. 8, 2017. After an 0-4 start, the Chargers notched their first win of the season with a 27-22 victory over the Giants in New York. Philip Rivers went 21-of-44 for 258 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Los Angeles proceeded to win eight of its next 11 games.

2) The Chargers are 2-1 against the NFC East this season. All three games against Washington, Dallas and Philadelphia have been decided by four points or fewer.

3) Of Los Angeles' first 12 opponents, six would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. The other six are either a half game or one game back of the final playoff spot in the AFC and NFC, respectively.