Three Takeaways: How are the Chargers Preparing for the Giants' Opportunistic Defense?

While the Giants sit at 4-8 on the year, the Chargers have made it clear that this is a team they can't overlook. The Giants defense, led by defensive lineman Leonard Williams, cornerback James Bradberry, and safety Logan Ryan, is currently tied for ninth in the league in takeaways with 19 on the season.

Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi talked about what stands out to him the most when he turned on the film of the Giants defensive group.

"Man, they're strong inside," Lombardi said. "Like strong up the middle. Their defensive linemen are heavy, violent and hard to move. Their safeties are really good. I've had some experience with [Giants CB James] Bradberry. I know that he's a real solid guy. [Giants CB] Logan Ryan, I don't know what his health statuses. I know that he was on the injury report, but he's very good. A little bit like the Patriots, there's just all these different numbers you see rolling in -- who's the nickel going to be, who's the dime going to be?

Running back Austin Ekeler, who has 15 total touchdowns on the year, talked about how it all comes down to execution and being versatile to have success against New York. Ekeler also emphasized the importance of putting together back-to-back wins in this final stretch of the regular season.