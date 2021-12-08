Justin Herbert Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Owner of the league's longest active streak of 300-yard performances (three), Herbert reached 11 career games with three-plus touchdown passes and 18 outings with multiple passing scores in the win over the Bengals, both of which are good for the second-most by any player in their first two seasons in league history. He joined Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and seven-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson as the only players with 25 or more touchdown passes in each of a player's first two pro seasons. Herbert's 27 passing touchdowns this season lead the AFC, while his 98.2 passer rating ranks No. 2 among the conference's qualified passers.