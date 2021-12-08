Justin Herbert Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert today was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week by the league office. It marks his second Offensive Player of the Week honor of the season.
Herbert, the reigning consensus Offensive Rookie of the Year, led all AFC passers in Week 13 in passing yards (317) and passing touchdowns (three), while also registering the highest completion percentage (74.3) and passer rating (118.4) in the conference. The second-year signal-caller reached 700 completions in his 27th career outing, doing so faster than any player in NFL history.
Owner of the league's longest active streak of 300-yard performances (three), Herbert reached 11 career games with three-plus touchdown passes and 18 outings with multiple passing scores in the win over the Bengals, both of which are good for the second-most by any player in their first two seasons in league history. He joined Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and seven-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson as the only players with 25 or more touchdown passes in each of a player's first two pro seasons. Herbert's 27 passing touchdowns this season lead the AFC, while his 98.2 passer rating ranks No. 2 among the conference's qualified passers.
Herbert is the second Chargers quarterback to win multiple Offensive Player of the Week honors in a single season, joining Philip Rivers' 2017 season (Weeks 12 and 17).
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.