Week 14: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Dec 10, 2021 at 04:27 PM
Here's what Justin Herbert had to say heading into Week 14 of 2021:

Justin Herbert on the offense's ability to run RPOs

"With as many tools that we have — [WR] Keenan [Allen], [RB] Austin Ekeler, [WR] Mike [Williams], J.G. [WR Jalen Guyton], all of those guys on the outside — I think having those options of being able to spread the ball and hold defenses accountable to guarding all of those guys, especially Austin Ekeler out of the backfield, I think that's kind of given us definitely an advantage for us to be able to push the ball downfield. At the same time, if there's a light box, being able to hand it off and get some yards."

Herbert on the Giants defense

"They have some really athletic guys on defense. It doesn't take long to turn on the film and see that they have a lot of special play-makers on that side of the ball. They have a really good front seven that haven't been giving up a whole lot of runs up the middle. They've done an incredible job of stuffing that. Then, you get some good cover guys and some safeties that really play good football. It's going to be a tough challenge. We have to do everything we can to get the ball out quick, find those guys. They're a really tough defense."

Herbert on the team's focus on getting back-to-back wins

"A big sense of urgency. That's one of those things that you have to address. We're thankful that we did. This entire week of practice, we have to be sharp on our preparation, we have to be laser-focused and dialed in. We feel like it's been a good week of practice for us so far. It's going to require all three phases to be locked in for all four quarters of the game. That's what is going to give us a shot to be able to play on Sunday."

Herbert on Corey Linsley being nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

"He's a leader, within the program and outside of it. He's done an incredible job of stepping up and being that vocal leader of our team. He's had such a huge role in the community already. Not having been here for a ton of time, he's made his impact on us and the rest of the community. We all believe in him. We love to play behind him. We're a different team when he's out there."

Herbert on Keenan Allen potentially missing Week 14

"Keenan's a very special player and, obviously, a huge part of our offense. But, we have to prepare as if he's not going to play. We have to have the guys step up. We believe in that receiver group and all of their depth. They've done an incredible job so far this week. Whatever happens, we have to be ready for it"

Herbert on Joshua Palmer

"Josh Palmer has really stepped up. We knew how special he was going to be during fall camp, just with how he's been able to adapt and pick up the offense so quickly. Everything that we're asking him to do — to play inside, to play outside — it's a lot on the plate for the rookie, but he's done an incredible job so far."

Herbert on the Chargers' run game

"To be able to run the ball is huge for our offense. To have that balanced attack of being able to throw the ball and being able to run the ball for yards, I think is huge. With our offensive line and the guys that we believe in upfront, they've done an incredible job all year and it's just something that you have to keep working on and keep getting better at."

Photos: Bolts Final Tune-Up for Giants

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Friday practice at Hoag Performance Center.

