What Are the New York Giants Saying About the Chargers?

Dec 10, 2021 at 10:52 AM
Notable comments from Giants head coach Joe Judge, defensive lineman Leonard Williams and more in the lead up to the Week 14 game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

Head coach Joe Judge on the Chargers offense

"This is a very explosive team. It's a team with some explosive weapons on offense. They've got a very, very talented young quarterback who can make a lot of plays, extend plays. Very accurate passer. He really fuels the entire offense. We talk about how [Chargers offensive coordinator Joe] Lombardi is really structuring the offense. There are similarities to that New Orleans background he has in terms of how he's using a lot of the players."

Judge on Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams

"You talk about (Chargers running back Austin) Ekeler – there are similarities to either the (Darren) Sproles, (Saints running back Mark) Ingram or (Saints running back Alvin) Kamara type comparison, but he's really doing a good job getting this guy in space, getting him on linebackers, creating catch-and-run opportunities. He's one of the most dependable players in the league right now in terms of consistently producing yards and moving the sticks.

"You talk about (Chargers wide receiver) Mike Williams and (Chargers wide receiver) Keenan Allen in terms of being downfield threats. Every time you think they're covered, between the accuracy of the quarterback and the ability to make contested catches, these guys come up with big play after big play."

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams on Rashawn Slater and the Chargers offense

"I mean, I think he's really good. I think they have a good team in general. They have a lot of weapons on offense and we're going to have to try to take care of those guys. It starts with (Chargers quarterback Justin) Herbert. He's a great quarterback, a great, young, strong quarterback. We're going to have to try to make them uncomfortable."

Williams on the Chargers going for it on fourth down frequently

"Yeah, this is a pretty good offense. We know they're I think number six in the league on third down efficiency. They're like number two in the league on how many plays per drive or something like that. Their offense likes to stay on the field. They're definitely a team that's built on their offense and we think that we're a team built on our defense. So, it's going to be a good matchup."

DB Logan Ryan on Justin Herbert

"Justin Herbert has one of the strongest arms I've seen on tape. His arm talent is ridiculous. He makes field outs, field corner routes, he rolls to the right and throws the ball all the way across the field. Not too many quarterbacks in the league do that and we don't see that week in and week out, so we definitely need to get the work."

Ryan on Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Chris Harris Jr.

"We have to prepare for Keenan Allen to play. I know Keenan. I've been playing against him for years. My second year in the league as a Patriot, we put (former NFL cornerback) Darrelle Revis on Keenan Allen and that was eight years ago, and he's still been that guy for that many years. I think he's one of the best receivers in the league. It drastically changes whether he plays or not.

"But they have other guys, close contacts – we've got to assume Mike Williams is going to play and (Chargers cornerback) Chris Harris (Jr.) is going to play...whether he plays or not, that's just the protocols and how he's feeling. To say that doesn't impact things would be an understatement. He's a very impactful receiver and he's the most targeted receiver on third down in the NFL for a reason."

Assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on defending Herbert's arm talent

"It's definitely a challenge and then they've got the receivers that can go up and get it. (Chargers wide receiver Mike) Williams, this guy – I know he's on some list or whatever, but we're preparing for him to play. It's a challenge. It's a big receiver that goes up and gets the ball. It's a good combination. But it's funny, again, ownership, people in the front office, that's been the Chargers for at least the 13 years I've been in the league. They always had those big receivers – (former Chargers wide receiver) Vincent Jackson, all those guys in the past."

OL Andrew Thomas on OLB Joey Bosa

"Definitely one of the best in the league right now. Very good with speed to power and has a really good double-hand cross chop. It's going to be something that we definitely have to key in on to be prepared this week."

Graham on what he's seen from Rashawn Slater

"Athletic ability, a combination of that and the strength. As a young player, it seems like I don't see a lot of mental errors out there. Sometimes you try to ID those young guys and say, 'Alright, this guy's going to make a mistake, let's do this. Let's mug up over him. Let's do something to him to affect him.' You're not really seeing that. Again, he went to Northwestern, correct? ... He seems like a smart player. I was real impressed with what he's doing on the field. His toughness, athletic ability and he's playing strong right now and playing smart."

Graham on the Chargers' weapons in the red zone

"You go down in the red area for the Chargers – the quarterback's a problem scrambling, or he could run if they decide to do that. You've got the back who's getting the ball at a high rate, especially down there in the high red. (He's) getting the ball at a high rate. You've got all those targets in the passing game, whether it's the tight ends. You can throw 82 [TE Stephen Anderson] in there when they get him in the high red and go through the middle of the defense and go on verticals. You try to make them play left-handed. Sometimes they make the plays. There's a whole bunch of stuff that goes in the play."

