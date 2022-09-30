Chargers Ready to Hit Road and Take on the Texans

The Chargers are back on the road.
The Bolts prepare to travel to Houston and look to bounce back following their Week 3 loss.
Here's a breakdown of news from the Chargers fourth week of the season:
Monday: Staley updates injuries
Week 3 was a tough game for the Bolts in more ways than one, as they saw a couple of their players go down with injuries.
On Monday, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley announced during his media availability that the team believed left tackle Rashawn Slater will likely miss the rest of the 2022 season with a biceps injury.
A big loss for the Bolts, Staley spoke about Slater and what the loss means going forward.
"Rashawn [Slater] is an All-Pro player. He is one of the best tackles in the game. It's going to be a tough loss for us, but we're going to make sure, over the next couple of days, that we put good contingencies in place, that we put a group out there that can really play together, give us a chance to be the offense that we're capable of being," Staley said.
"We're going to have to get to work over the next couple of days in order to get that done," Staley added.
In more injury updates, Staley also confirmed that wide receiver Jalen Guyton suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's game, another loss for the Bolts. Outside linebacker Joey Bosa, who suffered a "significant" groin injury in the first quarter of the game, was one Staley labeled as 'of the nature of not day-to-day; it'll probably be week-to-week'.
On wide receiver Keenan Allen, center Corey Linsley and tight end Donald Parham, Jr., Staley added that he hoped to get them back at practice this week.
Injuries are the nature of the NFL, and the Chargers had some pile up over the last couple of weeks. Still, Staley talked about his message to the team amid all of that.
"It's part of the NFL. We lost the third game in September. We have 14 games ahead of us, for sure. The Houston Texans are right in front of us," Staley said. "What we have to do over the next 48 hours is put a really good gameplan together. We have some work to do, as you guys said, in terms of adjustments from a personnel standpoint, which is going to affect our plan of attack. We have to get to those adjustments. Then, we have to stay together.
"We have to make sure that we communicate through this, really learn from what happened yesterday, tell the truth about what happened the best way we know how, and then come back on Wednesday a different football team, a better football team that's headed towards Houston," Staley added.
Tuesday: Jamal Williams to be inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
The Chargers announced Tuesday that former nose tackle Jamal Williams would be the latest member enshrined into the Chargers Hall of Fame.
In an induction ceremony during halftime of the Bolts Week 7 game against the Seahawks, Williams will become the 40th member of the Chargers Hall of Fame and the first one in four years.
Taken in the second round of the 1998 Supplemental Draft, he was a member of the team for 12 years, Williams was one of the most impactful interior defensive linemen of the mid-2000s and made three straight Pro Bowls from 2005-2007.
"It's hard to put what Jamal meant to our team into words," Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson said. "He was the enforcer in the middle of our defense, of course, and when he was out on that field everyone on offense knew we'd be getting the ball back much sooner than later. He just instilled that kind of confidence. We knew the defense was going to ball out because of him.
"But those are the obvious things. What made Jamal special was that he was much more than a teammate. He was a brother. And I can't think of anyone more deserving of this honor than my brother, Jamal," Tomlinson added.
In transactional news, the Chargers announced that they had claimed outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka off waivers and in a corresponding move, placed wide receiver Guyton on Reserve/Injured.
Wednesday: Chargers flip the page to Week 4
Before the team took the field for their first practice in preparation for the Texans, the team got some more clarity on some of their missing players.
Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley announced that outside linebacker Joey Bosa would be placed on Injured Reserve and miss some time.
"Joey is going to have surgery. We expect him to return this season. It's going to be a ways, but we expect him to come back," Staley said. "I know that he's optimistic and ready to attack it. He's in a really good frame of mind.
"It's never easy when you have an injury like that because he was playing so well, but we got good news on that front, that it wouldn't be a season-ender and that we're going to get him back later in the season," Staley added.
Safety Derwin James, Jr., echoed Staley, but added that his injury now means the rest of the team must back up Bosa until he is back.
"It's a tough loss for our defense, for our team. Joey means a lot to us," James said. "[He's] a guy that we count on and we're definitely going to miss him out there, but it's on us to have his back and hold things down until he gets situated."
Bosa's absence means that outside linebacker Chris Rumph II will slide into his spot, and he is prepared for the opportunity.
"It's next man up," Rumph said. "The standard doesn't drop at all. Same things you expect out of Joey I expect out of myself. So that's the same things I expect out of myself as well."
The Chargers loss to the Jaguars was a tough learning experience, but as Staley puts it, it's important to learn, get past it and move forward to the Texans — which they did Wednesday.
"Every time you go out, in the NFL, is an opportunity to learn," Staley said. "Then, once you do, you have to get past it. That's what we're doing, that one's behind us. Now, we're facing the Houston Texans. Today is all about Houston and we're ready to do that."
Quarterback Justin Herbert, wide receiver Keenan Allen, tight end Donald Parham, Jr., center Corey Linsely and cornerback J.C. Jackson all practiced on Wednesday, but were limited.
Also on Wednesday, Senior Writer Eric Smith released his weekly mailbag, where he dove into the current state of the Bolts offensive line after Staley announced Jamaree Salyer would take over at at left tackle as they prepare to take on the Texans.
In transactional news, the Chargers signed tight end Richard Rodgers and wide receiver Jason Moore, Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad. In a separate move, they also signed wide receiver John Hightower to their practice squad.
Thursday: How to get the offense rolling; facing Houston for second straight year
The second practice of the week saw some ramp up, as the team will travel to Houston on Saturday.
Through the first three games the Chargers passing game has been good, but unable to develop an extra level. At the podium Thursday, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi spoke about the passing game, adding what they could improve on to help it get better against the Texans.
"I think that if we are a little more efficient in the running game, that will help," Lombardi said. "It will make it not as hard in the passing game. I think executing on third downs will be a big thing, as well. It hasn't been up to what we are used to.
"I think getting the running game going a little bit more and getting a little more explosives in the passing game and converting on third down will lead to more points," Lombardi added.
The running game, which has not been able to be get going to the degree they would like so far, has been a point of emphasis, as Lombardi hopes to give it more chances to get going.
"I think some of it is giving it an opportunity to get going. I think we did a decent job in the first two games," Lombardi said. "This last game, we did not. Just executing a little bit better."
On the defensive side, defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill will face the Texans and their quarterback Davis Mills for the second consecutive season. Hill talked about Mills and how he looks as he gets ready to face that quarterback for the second time.
"I thought that he was savvy, even as a rookie. I feel like he has more control of that offense," Hill said. "Obviously, having his then-Quarterback Coach and now-Offensive Coordinator [Pep Hamilton] in that same role, I think that helps, not having a ton of change.
"He looks a lot more comfortable. He looks like he's in command there," Hill added.
The Texans come into this season's matchup with a different head coach, but Hill sees some similarities not only from last year, but from opponents the Chargers have seen this season.
"There are a lot of similarities from last year, but you also feel like there's a little wrinkle of some of the stuff that we saw with [Las] Vegas. It's a little combination of both," Hill said. "I think the guys, where they are located at, is pretty much similar, so it does give us a nod and know where guys are going to align and how they operate from there."
The only change from Thursday's injury report was quarterback Justin Herbert, who practiced in full.
Members of the Texans also talked about the Chargers and the challenges they present ahead of their Week 4 matchup. Check out what Houston said about the Bolts.
Check out the best photos of the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center
Friday: Final preparations for Houston
The Chargers took the field for their last practice before they traveled to Houston.
Sunday will be a chance for the Bolts to even out their record on the season and bounce back following the loss in Week 3. During his media availability on Friday, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley talked about the opportunity that is before them on Sunday in Houston.
"We get the opportunity to respond from last week," Staley said. "I think that's the first thing, we get to respond to a tough loss and to make those adjustments that you have to make in the NFL when things change.
"I think that we've had a good week of practice. Now, we have to make sure that we take the field the right way on Sunday," Staley added.
Friday also saw quarterback Justin Herbert practice in full for a second straight day, as he begins to adjust to the injury he suffered in Week 2 against the Chiefs.
"I hope there is always progress," Herbert said. "There has been a couple of weeks since it, so I've done my best to get in recovery, treatment, do everything I can to feel my best. Time is the best help and it's been nice over the past couple of days."
Herbert remains focused on Houston, as he believes that getting rid of the last game is the best way to move forward.
"Spending any time on the previous game doesn't help us win this next one. We're going to have to move on. Houston is a very good team. They have a really good defense and we're going to need everything that we have because it's an awfully tough defense. For us to have any shot on Sunday, we have to move on and get rid of this last one."
Prior to Friday's practice, Chargers Senior Writer Eric Smith talked with Jonathan Alexander, who covers the Texans for The Houston Chronicle, to preview the Week 4 matchup against Houston.
In the final injury report of Week 4, Justin Herbert, J.C. Jackson and Austin Johnson were all listed as "FULL" and were taken off the injury report. Donald Parham, Jr., (who was a full participant in practice) and Corey Linsley (DNP) were listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Keenan Allen did not practice on Friday and was listed as "OUT" against the Texans.
