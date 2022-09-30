Chargers Ready to Hit Road and Take on the Texans

Wednesday: Chargers flip the page to Week 4

Before the team took the field for their first practice in preparation for the Texans, the team got some more clarity on some of their missing players.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley announced that outside linebacker Joey Bosa would be placed on Injured Reserve and miss some time.

"Joey is going to have surgery. We expect him to return this season. It's going to be a ways, but we expect him to come back," Staley said. "I know that he's optimistic and ready to attack it. He's in a really good frame of mind.

"It's never easy when you have an injury like that because he was playing so well, but we got good news on that front, that it wouldn't be a season-ender and that we're going to get him back later in the season," Staley added.

Safety Derwin James, Jr., echoed Staley, but added that his injury now means the rest of the team must back up Bosa until he is back.

"It's a tough loss for our defense, for our team. Joey means a lot to us," James said. "[He's] a guy that we count on and we're definitely going to miss him out there, but it's on us to have his back and hold things down until he gets situated."

Bosa's absence means that outside linebacker Chris Rumph II will slide into his spot, and he is prepared for the opportunity.

"It's next man up," Rumph said. "The standard doesn't drop at all. Same things you expect out of Joey I expect out of myself. So that's the same things I expect out of myself as well."

The Chargers loss to the Jaguars was a tough learning experience, but as Staley puts it, it's important to learn, get past it and move forward to the Texans — which they did Wednesday.

"Every time you go out, in the NFL, is an opportunity to learn," Staley said. "Then, once you do, you have to get past it. That's what we're doing, that one's behind us. Now, we're facing the Houston Texans. Today is all about Houston and we're ready to do that."

Quarterback Justin Herbert, wide receiver Keenan Allen, tight end Donald Parham, Jr., center Corey Linsely and cornerback J.C. Jackson all practiced on Wednesday, but were limited.

Also on Wednesday, Senior Writer Eric Smith released his weekly mailbag, where he dove into the current state of the Bolts offensive line after Staley announced Jamaree Salyer would take over at at left tackle as they prepare to take on the Texans.

In transactional news, the Chargers signed tight end Richard Rodgers and wide receiver Jason Moore, Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad. In a separate move, they also signed wide receiver John Hightower to their practice squad.

Thursday: How to get the offense rolling; facing Houston for second straight year

The second practice of the week saw some ramp up, as the team will travel to Houston on Saturday.

Through the first three games the Chargers passing game has been good, but unable to develop an extra level. At the podium Thursday, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi spoke about the passing game, adding what they could improve on to help it get better against the Texans.

"I think that if we are a little more efficient in the running game, that will help," Lombardi said. "It will make it not as hard in the passing game. I think executing on third downs will be a big thing, as well. It hasn't been up to what we are used to.

"I think getting the running game going a little bit more and getting a little more explosives in the passing game and converting on third down will lead to more points," Lombardi added.

The running game, which has not been able to be get going to the degree they would like so far, has been a point of emphasis, as Lombardi hopes to give it more chances to get going.

"I think some of it is giving it an opportunity to get going. I think we did a decent job in the first two games," Lombardi said. "This last game, we did not. Just executing a little bit better."

On the defensive side, defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill will face the Texans and their quarterback Davis Mills for the second consecutive season. Hill talked about Mills and how he looks as he gets ready to face that quarterback for the second time.

"I thought that he was savvy, even as a rookie. I feel like he has more control of that offense," Hill said. "Obviously, having his then-Quarterback Coach and now-Offensive Coordinator [Pep Hamilton] in that same role, I think that helps, not having a ton of change.

"He looks a lot more comfortable. He looks like he's in command there," Hill added.

The Texans come into this season's matchup with a different head coach, but Hill sees some similarities not only from last year, but from opponents the Chargers have seen this season.

"There are a lot of similarities from last year, but you also feel like there's a little wrinkle of some of the stuff that we saw with [Las] Vegas. It's a little combination of both," Hill said. "I think the guys, where they are located at, is pretty much similar, so it does give us a nod and know where guys are going to align and how they operate from there."

The only change from Thursday's injury report was quarterback Justin Herbert, who practiced in full.