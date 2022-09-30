Scouting the Texans: Week 4

The Chargers are on the road in Week 4 against the Texans.

Kickoff is Sunday at 10 a.m. (PT). The Bolts are 1-2 while the Texans are 0-2-1.

We chatted with Jonathan Alexander, who covers the Texans for The Houston Chronicle, to get a preview of the game.

The Texans have been in every game so far — with a tie and a pair of one-score losses — for an 0-2-1 record. What's the biggest focus for Houston this week as it tries for the first win?