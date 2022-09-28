Rumph Excited for Opportunity to Fill In for Bosa

Rumph to Fill In for Bosa, Who Was Placed on IR

The Bolts had more injury updates Wednesday, as Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley announced that outside linebacker Joey Bosa is headed to Injured Reserve with a torn groin.

Bosa suffered the injury in the first quarter of Week 3 against the Jaguars.

"Joey is going to have surgery. We expect him to return this season. It's going to be a ways, but we expect him to come back," Staley said. "I know that he's optimistic and ready to attack it. He's in a really good frame of mind.

"It's never easy when you have an injury like that because he was playing so well, but we got good news on that front, that it wouldn't be a season-ender and that we're going to get him back later in the season," Staley added.

Bosa had 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble through three games, and was also among the top run defenders on the Chargers defense.

Staley said he is disappointed for Bosa, especially since he was pairing well with Khalil Mack, but noted that overcoming injuries are simply part of the NFL.

"That's just a movie script. That's not the NFL," Staley said of any team having an injury-free year. "Those guys were playing so well together, so that's that part is tough. That goes for all of the groups on our team.

"The good news is that we're going to get [Bosa] back at some point this year," Staley continued. ". "The good news is that we do have Khalil Mack. That's the thing about building a team, you want to build a team that can withstand the NFL because that's part of it.

"Our team is going to rally together," Staley added. "We're going to have to make some adjustments, but I think we definitely have the guys to make adjustments with."

Chris Rumph II will now assume a starting role, as the second-year outside linebacker had been a rotational player through the first three games of 2022.

"It's next man up," Rumph said. "The standard doesn't drop at all. Same things you expect out of Joey I expect out of myself. So that's the same things I expect out of myself as well."

He later added that he's learned a ton from Bosa and Mack so far.

"Yeah, I mean those are two Hall of Famers," Rumph said. "Anytime I'm in the meeting room, we're in a team meeting, I'm always picking their mind.

"When they're talking about themselves, I'm always right behind them," Rumph added. "Just picking up little things that I can apply to my own game. I'm not expecting to be Joey or Khalil, but there's certain things I can take from each one of them and apply to my own game."

Rumph has played 61 defensive snaps this season, including 43 in Week 3 after Bosa exited. He had a sack while playing in 16 games as a rookie.

Staley said Rumph has made strides in his game, and added that veteran Kyle Van Noy could also be in the mix at edge rusher, too.

"For you guys that where here last year, you've seen how much he has improved as a player," Staley said of Rumph. "He's ready, he's ready to play on the edge.

"We're fortunate that we have [OLB] Kyle Van Noy. That was a big motive for us, bringing Kyle in here to give us that flexibility, but we think that Chris is ready to be out there," Staley added. "I definitely feel confident in those guys."

Rumph said: "It's an opportunity. First of all, we all want Joey back, [his absence] is nothing anybody wants. But I look at it as an opportunity to establish myself, show these coaches they can count on me, when things like these happen, it's the NFL, guys are going to get hurt. Like you said, next man up, the standards do not drop at all."