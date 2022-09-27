Los Angeles Chargers Claim Outside Linebacker Derrek Tuszka; Place Jalen Guyton on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka off waivers and placed wide receiver Jalen Guyton on Reserve/Injured.
Tuszka (pronounced TUSS-kuh), a seventh-round selection of the Denver Broncos in 2020, has appeared in 25 career games for Denver, Pittsburgh and Tennessee. He has 20 career tackles (nine solo), two sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Tuszka made his first NFL start in Week 3 for the Titans, recording a solo stop and assisting on another.
The 6-5, 246-pound linebacker was a first-team FCS All-American and the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a senior at North Dakota State in 2019 after posting 13.5 sacks on the year. Tuszka ended his Bison career with the fifth-most sacks (29.5) in program history and added 133 tackles (73 solo) and 42 tackles for loss.
