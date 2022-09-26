Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) travel to face the Houston Texans (0-2-1) in Week 4 at NRG Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday's game marks the ninth matchup between the two teams and the second straight year they meet in Houston. The Chargers hold the all-time advantage with a record of 5-3; five of the eight games have been decided by eight points or less.

The last meeting between these two teams came on December 26, 2021 at NRG Stadium.

In that game, quarterback Justin Herbert completed 27 of 35 passes for 336 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer hauled in five receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown, the third of his career. On the defensive side, defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, linebackers Drue Tranquill, Amen Ogbongbemiga and safety Nasir Adderley each finished the game with a tackle for loss.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, October 2

Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. (PT)

LOCATION

NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)

WATCH ON TV

Network: CBS

Los Angeles and Orange County: Channel 2 (KCBS)

Play-by-play: Andrew Catalon

Analyst: James Lofton

Sideline: Amanda Renner

STREAMING

NFL+ Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Paramount+ Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus! Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Other Affiliate Stations:

San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM

Stockton/Modesto KFIV-AM 1360

Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM

San Diego KGB 101.5 FM & KLSD 1360 AM

Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM