Chargers Sign Richard Rodgers and Jason Moore Jr. to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Richard Rodgers and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., to the active roster from the team's practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa and tackle Rashawn Slater on Reserve/Injured.

Moore joined the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has appeared in 14 games and made one start with the Bolts over the last three seasons. The Oberlin, Ohio, native has registered five career receptions for 99 yards (19.8 avg. In 37 career games at Findlay, Moore recorded 204 receptions for 3,217 yards (15.8 avg.) and 39 touchdowns, earning first-team All-Great Midwest Athletic Conference honors as a junior in 2017.