Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Quotes | What the Texans Are Saying About the Chargers

Sep 29, 2022 at 02:28 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Cory Kennedy

Seasonal Content Assistant

Chargers Texans top quotes

Take a look at what Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith, wide receiver Brandin Cooks and others said throughout the week about the Bolts ahead of their Week 4 matchup:

Head Coach Lovie Smith

On facing the Chargers:

"Offensively for the Chargers, it starts with the quarterback, one of the best in the game. He can make all the throws. He's mobile, makes good decisions. It will be a challenge for our guys. [Austin] Ekeler the running back, good player. Good offensive line. Of course their wide receivers, I don't know whether Keenan Allen is going to play or not. If he does, it will be harder for us if he does. He's an excellent football player, Mike Williams. On the defensive side, it starts up front...of course Khalil Mack, been a fan of his. A long time ago, I was hoping that we would draft him. That's what we're facing. We understand that but we feel like we're up to the challenge."

Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks

On what he seen from the Chargers defense?

"They fly around. They've got a special group on that side of the ball. Front seven, guys in the back end. Derwin [James Jr.] just doing what he's doing as a safety. They fly around. They're a discipline defense in my opinion. Obviously last game was what it was. At the end of the day, they've got a lot of talent on that side of the ball, a lot of guys that can make plays."

Cornerbacks Coach Dino Vasso

On the challenges the Chargers receiving corps presents:

"They present a lot of challenges. [Mike] Williams obviously is a big guy that can run, ball skills, contested catches and he's a guy the quarterback trusts to throw it up there on those 50/50 balls. Then Keenan Allen, obviously we expect him to play, doesn't have the big play ability, but it's death by a thousand cuts almost because he's going to end up with 10 catches for 90 yards it seems like every game. So, he presents some issues in the slot as well."

Photos: Chargers Begin Texans Week

Check out the best photos of the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center

220928_Gallery_004
1 / 57
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_001
2 / 57
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_002
3 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_006
4 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_003
5 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_005
6 / 57
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_007
7 / 57
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_008
8 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_009
9 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_010
10 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_011
11 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_012
12 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_013
13 / 57
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_014
14 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_029
15 / 57
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_019
16 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_023
17 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_036
18 / 57
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_016
19 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_028
20 / 57
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_033
21 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_025
22 / 57
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_021
23 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_017
24 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_040
25 / 57
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_050
26 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_034
27 / 57
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_026
28 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_051
29 / 57
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_031
30 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_046
31 / 57
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_018
32 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_038
33 / 57
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_042
34 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_020
35 / 57
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_022
36 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_041
37 / 57
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_024
38 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_030
39 / 57
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_015
40 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_056
41 / 57
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_049
42 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_047
43 / 57
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_035
44 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_055
45 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_044
46 / 57
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_037
47 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_052
48 / 57
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_054
49 / 57
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_027
50 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_057
51 / 57
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_039
52 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_043
53 / 57
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_045
54 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_053
55 / 57
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_032
56 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220928_Gallery_048
57 / 57
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Defensive Back Desmond King II

On facing his former teammate in quarterback Justin Herbert

"I'm pretty familiar with Herbert and I know his ability and what he can do. When he gets outside of the pocket he does the same thing that he does inside the pocket. He has a good arm, he's a good quarterback and he's smart with the ball. He knows how to make those plays down the field, he's a tough guy. He's going to sit there and take the hit and he's going to move the pocket. What we have to do is continue to do our job and contain him and try to get him off his spot."

Defensive Lineman Jonathan Greenard

On the versatility of running back Austin Ekeler:

"I mean he's a versatile back, [he can] catch the ball good out of the the backfield, be able to run between the tackles pretty good. Overall just a good back in totality. But, just like any other running back pretty much every week we have to treat him the same way. Make sure we stop the run on first and second downs, no matter how they want to get him the ball."

On how he would describe Herbert:

"Just watching him how he is just in general going to the line of scrimmage he's a tall quarterback, big guy and he can move around. He has a very strong arm and he's very smart and decisive. We all see the results with this guy, I mean he can sling it a mile away."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Top Quotes | Chargers 'All About Houston' Ahead of Week 4

"Every time you go out, in the NFL, is an opportunity to learn. Then, once you do, you have to get past it."

news

Top Quotes | Coach Staley's Day-After Media Availability

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 3 loss

news

Top Quotes | What the Jaguars Are Saying About the Chargers

"A lot of respect for the way these guys play the game of football. They play it fast and ferocious, that's the way it's meant to be played."

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Turn Focus to Jaguars Ahead of Week 3

"They're a very quality football team and [Jaguars Head Coach] Doug [Pederson] is an outstanding coach."

news

Top Quotes | Coach Staley's Day-After Media Availability

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said after Thursday night's game against Kansas City

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Talk Close Loss, Williams' Big Game After Primetime Battle

"We're going to believe, we are going to battle and we showed that tonight, we just didn't up making enough plays."

news

Top Quotes | What the Chiefs Are Saying About the Chargers

"Every year he seems to get better. He's very smart, he understands where to go with the ball so you know he's got a real good grasp of the offense."

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Full Steam Ahead Before Thursday Night Football

"I think it's going to be great for the game, two great teams playing, and it's going to be exciting for the NFL."

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Recap Week 1 Win, Prepare For Quick Turnaround Against Chiefs

"You feel pretty fortunate that you have a quarterback like that, that can make those throws. They were fantastic. We're glad we have him."

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Revel in Week 1 Home Win

"You saw at the end of the game there, being able to finish the game with the football. I was really, really excited to see that."

news

Top Quotes | What the Raiders Are Saying About the Chargers

"I mean, Khalil – I've always said – he's a Hall-of-Fame player. Playing alongside Joey, who I think is one of the best players in all of football."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Hype Video

The Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

video

All In: Episode 3 | First Blood

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access as the 2022 LA Chargers begin their season and see who will draw first blood in the battle for the highly competitive AFC West. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts' first two games vs the Raiders & Chiefs.

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin the 2022 season and battle against two AFC West opponents. Check out episode 3 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday, September 23rd at 10am.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Kansas City Chiefs to open the first ever Prime Video Thursday Night Football in Kansas City for Week 2.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christian Covington to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christian Covington to the active roster from the team's practice squad. To make room for Covington on the active roster, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Las Vegas Raiders to open the 2022 NFL season in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Chargers Elevate Kemon Hall & Richard Rodgers for Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Kemon Hall and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 2 | Football 202

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the 2022 LA Chargers. With quarterback Justin Herbert entering Year 2 in Joe Lombardi's offensive scheme, the Bolts are set on stacking upon their success in his record-breaking 2021 season and making a run in 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 2nd Episode of 'All In'

Here's a look at key storylines from the second episode of the all-access show

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 2

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin 2022 training camp and prepare to put in work to separate themselves from the pack. Check out episode 2 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Monday September 5.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Sony Michel. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Larry Rountree III.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 14 players to the practice squad.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today released one player and waived 26, including one with an injury designation.

news

Going the Distance with DeAndre Carter

"I'm trying to make a play out there. I'm trying to be exciting and explosive for our team and the crowd. Big returns are definitely big momentum shifts in the game for your team."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today reduced the roster to 80 players.

video

All In: Episode 1 | Get Your Mind Right

On the season premiere of ALL IN, go back inside Chargers headquarters as, after a rollercoaster 2021 season full of broken records and close finishes, the LA Chargers are back with a new rookie class and a retooled defense. Get exclusive access to the Bolts team meeting room as Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and more begin creating a championship mentality for 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 1st Episode of 'All In'

The 2022 season premiere is out, and here's a look at key storylines from the first episode of the all-access show

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Cowboys at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys

news

5 Takeaways: Palmer's TD Highlights Bolts 2nd Preseason Game

Second-year wide receiver had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown Saturday night

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Best of Training Camp 2022

Take a look back at the Chargers time at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex for Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

news

How Breiden Fehoko is a 'Different Player' in Year 3

"When you're out there with older guys who are actually teaching you...it makes you realize that these guys want the best from you even though you're all competing."

news

What the Derwin James, Jr., Contract Extension Means for the Chargers

New deal between Bolts and All-Pro player ensures James remains versatile and vital piece of Chargers defense

news

Chargers Sign Derwin James Jr. to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Derwin James Jr., to a multi-year contract extension.

Latest News
Advertising