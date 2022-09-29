Top Quotes | What the Texans Are Saying About the Chargers

Head Coach Lovie Smith

"Offensively for the Chargers, it starts with the quarterback, one of the best in the game. He can make all the throws. He's mobile, makes good decisions. It will be a challenge for our guys. [Austin] Ekeler the running back, good player. Good offensive line. Of course their wide receivers, I don't know whether Keenan Allen is going to play or not. If he does, it will be harder for us if he does. He's an excellent football player, Mike Williams. On the defensive side, it starts up front...of course Khalil Mack, been a fan of his. A long time ago, I was hoping that we would draft him. That's what we're facing. We understand that but we feel like we're up to the challenge."