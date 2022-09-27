Jamal Williams to Be Inducted Into Chargers Hall of Fame

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team will enshrine nose tackle Jamal Williams, one of the NFL's most dominant interior defensive linemen of the mid-2000s, into the Chargers Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will take place Legends Weekend presented by American Airlines during halftime of the Chargers' Week 7 game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.

Williams, who spent 12 seasons with the Bolts, will become the 40th member of the Chargers Hall of Fame and first to be enshrined in four years. Inductees into the Chargers Hall of Fame, the organization's highest honor, are determined by a vote amongst all living Chargers Hall of Fame members.

"Jamal isn't just one of the best interior defensive linemen to ever don the lightning bolt, he's one of the most universally respected players in Chargers history," said Chargers Owner and Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos. "An understated leader whose work ethic was matched only by his humility, Jamal was an integral part of the team's run of five AFC West Championships in six seasons. On behalf of the entire Chargers organization and all the teammates who lined up beside him, I want to congratulate Jamal on this tremendous honor."

Named to three-straight Pro Bowls with the club from 2005-07, Williams earned first-team All-Pro honors from The Associated Press in back-to-back seasons (2005-06) and also was an AP second-team All-Pro in 2004. Williams was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week in 2006 for his efforts in a Week 5 victory over Pittsburgh in which he recorded six solo tackles and a four-yard sack.

As a rookie, Williams was part of a defense that ranked No. 1 in the NFL in total defense and rushing defense. Over the course of career, he helped anchor a Bolts unit that finished top-five in rushing defense five times, including a pair of years as the No. 1 rushing defense in football.

"It's hard to put what Jamal meant to our team into words," said Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson. "He was the enforcer in the middle of our defense, of course, and when he was out on that field everyone on offense knew we'd be getting the ball back much sooner than later. He just instilled that kind of confidence. We knew the defense was going to ball out because of him. But those are the obvious things. What made Jamal special was that he was much more than a teammate. He was a brother. And I can't think of anyone more deserving of this honor than my brother, Jamal."

A second-round selection by the Chargers in the 1998 supplemental draft, Williams went on to start 122-of-148 regular-season games and an additional seven postseason contests with the Bolts. He totaled 366 tackles (314 solo), 54 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, four forced fumbles, three recoveries and an interception returned 14 yards for a touchdown, becoming the first rookie defensive lineman to register a pick-six since Hall of Fame defensive lineman Warren Sapp did so in 1995.

The Oklahoma State product earned repeated recognition from his teammates throughout his career, winning Chargers Lineman of